Fashion People in Their 20s and 50s Wear This Flat-Shoe Trend With Skirts to Look Chic

At Who What Wear, we firmly believe that style has no age limit. Everyone should wear what makes them feel good, no matter how old they are. As it turns out, we're not the only ones who think this way. Gwyneth Paltrow is on the same page. How do we know? Well, this week, she took to Instagram to share a series of outfit snaps, and one look really caught our attention. Paltrow, now 52 years old, was wearing a chic white button-down blouse and a midi skirt. On her feet? Mary Janes, a flat-shoe trend women in their 20s always wear.

Mary Janes are making a serious comeback for women of all ages. No matter who you ask, everyone will agree that there's something so timeless about them, and the way they effortlessly elevate a simple skirt is *chef's kiss.* They add the perfect dose of sophistication without sacrificing comfort and transition seamlessly from day to night.

With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best Mary Janes on the market. Yes, you can pair them with your jeans and dresses, but the combination of these flats with a skirt feels very 2025.

