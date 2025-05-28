Fashion People in Their 20s and 50s Wear This Flat-Shoe Trend With Skirts to Look Chic

Hint: It's not loafers.

Gwyneth wears a white blouse, black midi skirt, and black Mary Janes.
(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)
By
published
in News

At Who What Wear, we firmly believe that style has no age limit. Everyone should wear what makes them feel good, no matter how old they are. As it turns out, we're not the only ones who think this way. Gwyneth Paltrow is on the same page. How do we know? Well, this week, she took to Instagram to share a series of outfit snaps, and one look really caught our attention. Paltrow, now 52 years old, was wearing a chic white button-down blouse and a midi skirt. On her feet? Mary Janes, a flat-shoe trend women in their 20s always wear.

Mary Janes are making a serious comeback for women of all ages. No matter who you ask, everyone will agree that there's something so timeless about them, and the way they effortlessly elevate a simple skirt is *chef's kiss.* They add the perfect dose of sophistication without sacrificing comfort and transition seamlessly from day to night.

Gwyneth wears a white blouse, black midi skirt, and black mary jane flats.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best Mary Janes on the market. Yes, you can pair them with your jeans and dresses, but the combination of these flats with a skirt feels very 2025.

Shop the Best Mary Janes

Patent Effect Ballet Flats
ZARA
Patent Effect Ballet Flats

You can't go wrong with patent leather.

Straw Mary Janes
H&M
Straw Mary Janes

The straw material would add such nice texture to a poplin skirt.

Perforated Suede Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Perforated Suede Ballet Flats

I don't know about you, but when I think of chic Mary Janes, these Alaïa ones come to mind.

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flats

If the toughest part of your day is deciding between the six color options, then you're in a great place.

Woven Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Woven Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Imagine this with white linen pants and a button-down shirt—chic.

Madewell, The Remy Mary Jane Flats
Madewell
The Remy Mary Jane Flats

We're not over butter yellow just yet.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Make sure you have a fresh pedicure before walking out of your house in these.

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Janes

Another classic pair.

Carla Denim Mary Jane Ballet Flats
GIANVITO ROSSI
Carla Denim Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Trust us: Denim flats are the shoe trend you didn't know you needed.

The Day Buckle Mary Jane
Everlane
The Day Buckle Mary Janes

Everlane's footwear is seriously underrated.

