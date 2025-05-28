Fashion People in Their 20s and 50s Wear This Flat-Shoe Trend With Skirts to Look Chic
Hint: It's not loafers.
At Who What Wear, we firmly believe that style has no age limit. Everyone should wear what makes them feel good, no matter how old they are. As it turns out, we're not the only ones who think this way. Gwyneth Paltrow is on the same page. How do we know? Well, this week, she took to Instagram to share a series of outfit snaps, and one look really caught our attention. Paltrow, now 52 years old, was wearing a chic white button-down blouse and a midi skirt. On her feet? Mary Janes, a flat-shoe trend women in their 20s always wear.
Mary Janes are making a serious comeback for women of all ages. No matter who you ask, everyone will agree that there's something so timeless about them, and the way they effortlessly elevate a simple skirt is *chef's kiss.* They add the perfect dose of sophistication without sacrificing comfort and transition seamlessly from day to night.
With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best Mary Janes on the market. Yes, you can pair them with your jeans and dresses, but the combination of these flats with a skirt feels very 2025.
Shop the Best Mary Janes
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
In SoHo, These Three Fashion Items Are Considered Every Fashion Person's Holy Grail
Worn separately or together.
-
This Is *the* Ballet-Flats Color Fashion People Will Buy for the Remainder of 2025
As seen on Bella Hadid's Instagram.
-
If You Hate Flip-Flops, Try the Viral Sandal Trend Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Summer
You can trust me.
-
Return Those New Flats—*These* Are the Cool Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With Dresses and Skirts
Fresh and unexpected.
-
I'm a Shopping Director—10 Shoe Silhouettes I Love RN (and How to Style Them)
Sandals, sneakers, heels, and more.
-
Margaret Qualley Just Wore Flats on the Red Carpet With the World's Strictest Dress Code
And pulled it off with aplomb.
-
This Stylish French Woman Paired Summer's Controversial Shoe and Shorts Trends, and the Outfit Is So Chic
See how to re-create the unexpected look.
-
From A-Listers to the F1 Paddock—Inside the Meteoric Rise of 2025's It Sneakers
Let's ride.