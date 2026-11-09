Not Stiletto, Not Block: The New Heeled-Boot Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans

It girls are already wearing the bootcut jeans-and-cone-heel-boots combination I'll be copying all winter.

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Lila Moss wearing a white t-shirt, a pair of mid-blue bootcut jeans, black cone-heel boots a grey knit scarf and sunglasses.
(Image credit: Splash)
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The temperature has seriously dropped here in the UK, and suddenly, the easy pull-on cotton trousers I lived in all of last month feel out of place for the weather. And this can only mean one thing: it’s time to fully unpack my jeans collection for the winter season ahead. And with this comes an urge for new denim outfit ideas that will keep me looking fresh and elevated for 2026. Well, luckily for me, the chicest celebs are already wearing their bootcut jeans with the specific boots trend that it girls will be copying all season. And no, it’s not the stiletto or block-heeled iterations you might initially be thinking of.

Lila Moss wearing a white t-shirt, a pair of mid-blue bootcut jeans, black cone-heel boots a grey knit scarf and sunglasses.

(Image credit: Splash)

Last week, I spotted Lila Moss wearing a pair of bootcut jeans with black cone-heel boots, finishing off the look with a simple white tee, grey scarf and sunglasses. And this outfit formula has majorly inspired both my off-duty and office wardrobe for the upcoming winter season. Bootcut jeans are of course a forever flattering denim silhouette to opt for, but the cone boots are what really take Lila’s look to the next level.

Easy to throw on, comfortable, and not to mention an exceptionally simple way to add some interest to an otherwise basic outfit, the cone heel feels unexpected and particularly considered, but also manages to stay well within the comfort zone of a pared-back dresser like myself. I’ve personally always loved the sculptural edge that cone heel boots can bring to an outfit, not to mention that I find the rounded base miles more comfortable than your typical stiletto heel.

And the best part? This cool combo can be worn in any denim wash and boot colour or finish of your liking. I’ll personally be wearing Lila’s classic blue jeans and black boots with a neutral cashmere knit for casual days out, but switching these up for a darker denim wash, a playful animal-print iteration of the boot and a satin blouse for an evening out with friends. The styling possibilities are truly endless.

So if you too are ready to fully embrace denim season, but want a shoe style just a tad more elevated to dress them up, keep scrolling, as below I’ve rounded up the best bootcut jeans and cone heel boots to get Lila’s look at home. Happy shopping!

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.