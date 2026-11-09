The temperature has seriously dropped here in the UK, and suddenly, the easy pull-on cotton trousers I lived in all of last month feel out of place for the weather. And this can only mean one thing: it’s time to fully unpack my jeans collection for the winter season ahead. And with this comes an urge for new denim outfit ideas that will keep me looking fresh and elevated for 2026. Well, luckily for me, the chicest celebs are already wearing their bootcut jeans with the specific boots trend that it girls will be copying all season. And no, it’s not the stiletto or block-heeled iterations you might initially be thinking of.
Last week, I spotted Lila Moss wearing a pair of bootcut jeans with black cone-heel boots, finishing off the look with a simple white tee, grey scarf and sunglasses. And this outfit formula has majorly inspired both my off-duty and office wardrobe for the upcoming winter season. Bootcut jeans are of course a forever flattering denim silhouette to opt for, but the cone boots are what really take Lila’s look to the next level.
Easy to throw on, comfortable, and not to mention an exceptionally simple way to add some interest to an otherwise basic outfit, the cone heel feels unexpected and particularly considered, but also manages to stay well within the comfort zone of a pared-back dresser like myself. I’ve personally always loved the sculptural edge that cone heel boots can bring to an outfit, not to mention that I find the rounded base miles more comfortable than your typical stiletto heel.
And the best part? This cool combo can be worn in any denim wash and boot colour or finish of your liking. I’ll personally be wearing Lila’s classic blue jeans and black boots with a neutral cashmere knit for casual days out, but switching these up for a darker denim wash, a playful animal-print iteration of the boot and a satin blouse for an evening out with friends. The styling possibilities are truly endless.
So if you too are ready to fully embrace denim season, but want a shoe style just a tad more elevated to dress them up, keep scrolling, as below I’ve rounded up the best bootcut jeans and cone heel boots to get Lila’s look at home. Happy shopping!
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Shop Bootcut Jeans and Cone-Heel Boots
COS
Valley Bootcut Jeans
You can't beat a pair of black jeans, in my opinion.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Let your bootcut denim drape over this chic knee-high cone-heel boot.
MOTHER
The Bookie Sneak Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These have such a retro feel to them.
Topshop
Kiki Cone Heel Ankle Boots
No notes from me.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Skye Mid Rise Bootcut Pressed Crease Jeans
This slimmer silhouette is perfect for casual office days.
ISABEL MARANT
Dalby Leather Ankle Boots
Boho chic.
CALVIN KLEIN
High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Don't sleep on Calvin Klein's denim selection.
Paris Texas
Elsa Suede Ankle Boots
A much sleeker (and higher) take on the classic cone-heel boot.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.