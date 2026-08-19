Hold the Jeans—Dua Just Wore the Trouser Trend Every Cool Girl Has In Their Rotation

If you want to give your styling a little new-season energy, I have one simple swap to suggest. Instead of reaching for your trusty pair of denim as you might any other day, try pairing your simple tees and tanks with the far more interesting bloomer trouser trend.
Suddenly surging in popularity, these long-line, voluminous trousers have become a mainstay in the transitional wardrobes of every cool girl I know. As easy to wear as jeans—they work just as well with flip-flops and ballet flats—their extra volume and distinctive silhouette make them a far more interesting choice for everyday styling.
I recently spotted Dua styling her relaxed pair on a sun-soaked trip abroad, but the trend has been just as popular on the streets of London this summer. Worn in bright, neutral shades with simple tank tops, the trousers energise an outfit, tapping into one of the season's key trends without feeling difficult to style.
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Building on the bloomer shorts trend that came to the fore last summer, these longer-line styles feel perfectly primed to take us through the transitional period between summer and autumn.
Inspired by one of the coolest trouser trends in circulation right now, I'll be taking my autumn styling cues straight from Dua this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.