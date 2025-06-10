Put Down the Sneakers—*These* Are the Flats Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing With Dresses This Summer

It wasn’t until recently that I realized suede isn’t just a fall and winter fabric. This luxe material is making a warm-weather comeback—especially in the form of suede sandals, which are popping up everywhere from Mango to Madewell to Reformation. Even fashion icons like the effortlessly chic Zoë Kravitz are embracing the trend.

While strolling through New York City last week, Kravitz styled a lavender lace-trimmed minidress with a baseball cap and a raffia tote. On her feet? The Row’s suede Hugo slides—a subtle yet sophisticated choice that added a polished, grown-up edge to her otherwise breezy, playful look.

(Image credit: The Image Direcvt)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Hugh Slides ($1090)

Suede sandals are clearly having a moment, and their appeal lies in their versatility. Whether you pair them with a dress like Kravitz's, relaxed denim, or a flirty miniskirt, they elevate almost anything. Inspired to add a pair to your rotation? Scroll on to shop the best suede sandals to wear now and well into summer.

Shop Kravitz's Sandals

The Row Hugh Slide Sandals $1090 SHOP NOW These may be pricey, but they're so chic.

Shop More Suede Sandals