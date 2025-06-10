Put Down the Sneakers—*These* Are the Flats Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing With Dresses This Summer

Trust us.

Zoe kravitz wears a blue baseball cap, lavendar dress, suede sandals, and a raffia tote bag.
It wasn’t until recently that I realized suede isn’t just a fall and winter fabric. This luxe material is making a warm-weather comeback—especially in the form of suede sandals, which are popping up everywhere from Mango to Madewell to Reformation. Even fashion icons like the effortlessly chic Zoë Kravitz are embracing the trend.

While strolling through New York City last week, Kravitz styled a lavender lace-trimmed minidress with a baseball cap and a raffia tote. On her feet? The Row’s suede Hugo slides—a subtle yet sophisticated choice that added a polished, grown-up edge to her otherwise breezy, playful look.

Zoe wears suede flats, a raffia bag, dress, and blue baseball cap.

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Hugh Slides ($1090)

Suede sandals are clearly having a moment, and their appeal lies in their versatility. Whether you pair them with a dress like Kravitz's, relaxed denim, or a flirty miniskirt, they elevate almost anything. Inspired to add a pair to your rotation? Scroll on to shop the best suede sandals to wear now and well into summer.

Shop Kravitz's Sandals

Hugh Slide Sandal
The Row
Hugh Slide Sandals

These may be pricey, but they're so chic.

Shop More Suede Sandals

MANGO, Suede Leather Sandals
MANGO
Suede Leather Sandals

These look so similar to The Row's. No one will believe you when you tell them you got them from Mango.

Everlane, The Suede Crossover Sandals
Everlane
The Suede Crossover Sandals

With their thick crossover upper design and cork footbed, these shoes are sure to be incredibly comfortable.

Esme Platform Sandal
Reformation
Esme Platform Sandals

For those who like a little added height.

Madewell, The Kira Covered Thong Sandal
Madewell
The Kira Covered Thong Sandals

Who What Wear editors can't stop raving about these.

Shea Sandal
RAYE
Shea Sandals

These also come in black suede.

A.emery Flora Sandals
A.emery
Flora Sandals

Fashion people always come back to A.emery for its sleek flats.

Magma Slippers
Jeffrey Campbell
Magma Slippers

The square-toe makes these look a lot more expensive than they are.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

