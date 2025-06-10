Put Down the Sneakers—*These* Are the Flats Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing With Dresses This Summer
Trust us.
It wasn’t until recently that I realized suede isn’t just a fall and winter fabric. This luxe material is making a warm-weather comeback—especially in the form of suede sandals, which are popping up everywhere from Mango to Madewell to Reformation. Even fashion icons like the effortlessly chic Zoë Kravitz are embracing the trend.
While strolling through New York City last week, Kravitz styled a lavender lace-trimmed minidress with a baseball cap and a raffia tote. On her feet? The Row’s suede Hugo slides—a subtle yet sophisticated choice that added a polished, grown-up edge to her otherwise breezy, playful look.
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Hugh Slides ($1090)
Suede sandals are clearly having a moment, and their appeal lies in their versatility. Whether you pair them with a dress like Kravitz's, relaxed denim, or a flirty miniskirt, they elevate almost anything. Inspired to add a pair to your rotation? Scroll on to shop the best suede sandals to wear now and well into summer.
Shop Kravitz's Sandals
Shop More Suede Sandals
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
