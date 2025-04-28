IMO, Blake Lively's After-Party Look Was Even Chicer Than Her Red Carpet Gown

It's not hard to understand why celebrities and their stylists tend to focus more of their efforts on red carpet outfits versus after-party looks. A flashy movie premiere will have dozens of photographers and reporters lined up along the red carpet, guaranteeing a certain amount of press. On the other hand, after-parties don't get nearly the same amount of eyeballs and might not even garner media attention at all.

That said, sometimes I prefer to report on after-parties because the chiller environment can result in better fashion moments, as is the case today. At the red carpet premiere of her upcoming film, Another Simple Favor, Blake Lively wore a beautiful mint-colored Tamara Ralph gown. It was a striking choice, but I loved her after-party look even more. After the premiere, she changed into a butter-yellow T-shirt and matching satin skirt. Not only does her outfit hit on a major summer color trend—remember when Timothée Chalamet wore butter yellow at the Oscars?—but it struck the perfect balance between luxurious and laid-back. Scroll down to see her two different looks tonight.

Blake Lively on the Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Blake Lively: Tamara Ralph dress

Blake Lively at the After-Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Blake Lively: Judith Leiber bag

Re-Create Her After-Party Look

By Malene Birger Boshan Skirt $330 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Vintage Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt $60 SHOP NOW

Reformation Layla Satin Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Gap Organic Cotton Vintage Soft T-Shirt $23 SHOP NOW

Sandro Long Satin-Effect Skirt $295 SHOP NOW