IMO, Blake Lively's After-Party Look Was Even Chicer Than Her Red Carpet Gown

She wore two different outfits while promoting Another Simple Favor today. See them both here.

By
published
in News

It's not hard to understand why celebrities and their stylists tend to focus more of their efforts on red carpet outfits versus after-party looks. A flashy movie premiere will have dozens of photographers and reporters lined up along the red carpet, guaranteeing a certain amount of press. On the other hand, after-parties don't get nearly the same amount of eyeballs and might not even garner media attention at all.

That said, sometimes I prefer to report on after-parties because the chiller environment can result in better fashion moments, as is the case today. At the red carpet premiere of her upcoming film, Another Simple Favor, Blake Lively wore a beautiful mint-colored Tamara Ralph gown. It was a striking choice, but I loved her after-party look even more. After the premiere, she changed into a butter-yellow T-shirt and matching satin skirt. Not only does her outfit hit on a major summer color trend—remember when Timothée Chalamet wore butter yellow at the Oscars?—but it struck the perfect balance between luxurious and laid-back. Scroll down to see her two different looks tonight.

Blake Lively on the Red Carpet

Blake Lively attends the red carpet premiere of Another Simple Favor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Blake Lively: Tamara Ralph dress

Blake Lively at the After-Party

Blake Lively attends the red carpet premiere of Another Simple Favor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Blake Lively: Judith Leiber bag

Re-Create Her After-Party Look

Fine-Knit T-Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

ЮБКА Boshan
By Malene Birger
Boshan Skirt

Vintage Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt
Banana Republic
Vintage Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt

Layla Satin Skirt
Reformation
Layla Satin Skirt

Gap Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton Vintage Soft T-Shirt

Long Satin-Effect Skirt
Sandro
Long Satin-Effect Skirt

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸