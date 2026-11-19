You might be forgiven for thinking that the only way to pull together a polished winter outfit is with a sleek pair of leather boots, but Inde Navarrette knows otherwise. Spotted curbside in L.A. this week, the actor perched in a long-line black leather trench coat and pinstripe trousers, accessorised with a Ferragamo Cara bag. Rather than finishing her look with a glossy pair of boots, however, she opted for black trainers, complete with a casual gum sole.
Whilst the chunky sole lent her outfit a more relaxed feel, the all-black finish kept things looking refined. Casual, but considered, she landed on the trainers trend that needn't compromise the polish of a well-put-together winter look.
Worn alongside such smart staples, the black trainers felt like a natural fit. A classic white pair might have interrupted the sleekness of her outfit, whilst a more colourful style could have detracted from its carefully considered palette. Instead, Inde's understated black trainers delivered much the same streamlined effect as a neat pair of leather boots, without feeling quite so formal.
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So, if you're keen to work trainers into your winter wardrobe without sacrificing the sophistication of a sleek, coordinated outfit, I'd recommend starting with a simple black pair. Read on to shop the styles I'm recommending below.
Shop Black Gum-Sole Trainers:
H&M
Trainers
These also come in white.
Anthropologie
Gola Elan Suede Trainers
Style these in lieu of boots for an elevated, comfortable look.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Japan Suede and Leather-Trimmed Denim Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
These also come in eight other shades.
NEOUS
Berenices Leather-Trimmed Suede and Canvas Sneakers
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Chloé
Kick Sneaker
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.