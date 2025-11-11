How to Make This Anti-Trend Skirt Style Look Elegant Instead of Dated This Winter

At 5'0", Sabrina Carpenter is *the* petite style icon of 2025—hands down. And the outfit she wore for dinner with Swift proves why. She took a skirt style that some might see as dated and made it look elegant and forward for the current season. The skirt style I'm referring to is a black miniskirt, which has been somewhat eclipsed by trendier styles such as column skirts and lace-trimmed slip skirts this year.
Carpenter made the skirt look undeniably fresh and elevated by pairing it with a car coat (aka, a single-breasted trench), a cream cable-knit sweater, sheer black tights, and peep-toe high-heel mules. The classic outfit is easy to replicate, and you probably already own a black miniskirt and other items that are similar to Carpenter's, but just in case, keep scrolling to shop the chic look.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.