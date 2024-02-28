The Khaite Cardigan *Still* Lives in My Head Rent-Free—31 More Affordable Alts
I'll never forget the iconic moment when Katie Holmes stepped out in the Khaite cardigan, paired with a matching cashmere bra, before it was famous near the end of summer 2019. The actress had been flying under the radar for years when this look made her one of fashion's It girls. I recently learned that she purchased it herself (no stylist needed), and I think it was a hit on the internet because it's the definition of easy, effortless, and chic.
Although years have passed, I *still* think about the cardigan, as do most of my co-workers and, honestly, anyone who has a thing for fashion. While many brands cycle styles in and out, Khaite has kept this core piece in its repertoire, and it continues to pop up styled in new ways. There's nothing like a designer buy that stays in your closet for the long run. While the cardigan itself is still a bit out of my price range, I'm eyeballing a few affordable alternatives in the meantime. Shop the cardigan of my dreams and a few other options below.
*The* Khaite sweater:
I always thought I wanted it in tan until I saw this pretty olive color.
Affordable alternatives to the iconic Khaite sweater:
The hourglass shape on this one is what me reminded of the Khaite classic.
Shop more cardigans:
