The Khaite Cardigan *Still* Lives in My Head Rent-Free—31 More Affordable Alts

By Sierra Mayhew
published

I'll never forget the iconic moment when Katie Holmes stepped out in the Khaite cardigan, paired with a matching cashmere bra, before it was famous near the end of summer 2019. The actress had been flying under the radar for years when this look made her one of fashion's It girls. I recently learned that she purchased it herself (no stylist needed), and I think it was a hit on the internet because it's the definition of easy, effortless, and chic.

katie holmes khaite cardigan

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Although years have passed, I *still* think about the cardigan, as do most of my co-workers and, honestly, anyone who has a thing for fashion. While many brands cycle styles in and out, Khaite has kept this core piece in its repertoire, and it continues to pop up styled in new ways. There's nothing like a designer buy that stays in your closet for the long run. While the cardigan itself is still a bit out of my price range, I'm eyeballing a few affordable alternatives in the meantime. Shop the cardigan of my dreams and a few other options below.

*The* Khaite sweater:

cashmere cardigan
Khaite
Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan

It's even prettier in person.

cashmere cardigan
Khaite
Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan

I always thought I wanted it in tan until I saw this pretty olive color.

cashmere cardigan
Khaite
Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan

Affordable alternatives to the iconic Khaite sweater:

Sanna Cardigan
Helsa
Sanna Cardigan

This sweater would be the ideal affordable swap.

Franco Split Hem Cardigan
Reformation
Franco Split Hem Cardigan

I'm in love with this one.

Juni Dropped Shoulder Cardigan
Reiss
Juni Dropped Shoulder Cardigan

I can just tell it's soft.

sezane cardigan
Sezane
Wilson Cardigan

Sezane is known for its cardigans for good reason.

Nala Cotton Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation
Nala Cotton Cashmere Cardigan

So close to the real deal.

Cardigan
H&M
Cardigan

My kind of price point.

Lavey Cardigan
L'Academie
Lavey Cardigan

The collar makes this one feel extra special.

Knit Cardigan
H&M
Knit Cardigan

It's the heart-shaped button for me.

Alara Wool Cardigan
House of CB
Alara Wool Cardigan

I'm in need of the whole set for my next flight.

Tamsin Cardigan
ASTR the Label
Tamsin Cardigan

The hourglass shape on this one is what me reminded of the Khaite classic.

Cooper Cardigan
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Cardigan

She can do no wrong.

Amber Spread Collar Alpaca Blend Cardigan
Rails
Amber Spread Collar Alpaca Blend Cardigan

This one will win you compliments for sure.

Boxy Rib Cardigan
Nordstrom
Boxy Rib Cardigan

Nordstrom knows how to make the classics.

Tie Waist Button Front Cardigan
Mango
Tie Waist Button Front Cardigan

The tied waist is a very nice touch.

Shop more cardigans:

Button Front Cardigan
Mango
Button Front Cardigan

I have a sheer cardigan like this, and I live for it.

Textured Cardigan
H&M
Textured Cardigan

This cardigan is whispering old money.

Darya Cardigan
4th & Reckless
Darya Cardigan

I'd have so much fun layering this one.

Long V-Neck Sweater Blazer
J.Crew
Long V-Neck Sweater Blazer

Perfection.

Crop Cable Cardigan
All in Favor
Crop Cable Cardigan

It's the cable knit for me.

Striped Cardigan With Buttons - Women
Mango
Striped Cardigan With Buttons

Stripes for days.

Wrap Cardigan
H&M
Wrap Cardigan

My obsession.

Marled Blouson Sleeve Cardigan
Wit & Wisdom
Marled Blouson Sleeve Cardigan

No buttons needed.

Kira Cardigan
Rouje
Kira Cardigan

I need this for spring.

Deanna Cropped Knit Cardigan
Staud
Deanna Cropped Knit Cardigan

Staud knitwear is next level.

Open Stitch Shrunken Cardigan
Frame
Open Stitch Shrunken Cardigan

Perfect for when the weather warms up.

Cable-Knit Ruffleneck Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew
Cable-Knit Ruffleneck Cardigan Sweater

Daydreaming about this neckline.

Prepped Up Cotton Blend Cardigan
NIC+ZOE
Prepped Up Cotton Blend Cardigan

The pockets are incredible.

massimo dutti cardigan
Massimo Dutti
Felted Wool Knit Cardigan With Buttons

The gold buttons are super cool.

Textured-Knit Balloon-Sleeved Cardigan
H&M
Textured-Knit Balloon-Sleeved Cardigan

The sleeves are a must-see.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

Latest