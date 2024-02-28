The Khaite Cardigan *Still* Lives in My Head Rent-Free—31 More Affordable Alts

I'll never forget the iconic moment when Katie Holmes stepped out in the Khaite cardigan, paired with a matching cashmere bra, before it was famous near the end of summer 2019. The actress had been flying under the radar for years when this look made her one of fashion's It girls. I recently learned that she purchased it herself (no stylist needed), and I think it was a hit on the internet because it's the definition of easy, effortless, and chic.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Although years have passed, I *still* think about the cardigan, as do most of my co-workers and, honestly, anyone who has a thing for fashion. While many brands cycle styles in and out, Khaite has kept this core piece in its repertoire, and it continues to pop up styled in new ways. There's nothing like a designer buy that stays in your closet for the long run. While the cardigan itself is still a bit out of my price range, I'm eyeballing a few affordable alternatives in the meantime. Shop the cardigan of my dreams and a few other options below.

*The* Khaite sweater:

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan $1980 SHOP NOW It's even prettier in person.

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan $1980 SHOP NOW I always thought I wanted it in tan until I saw this pretty olive color.

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan $1980 SHOP NOW

Affordable alternatives to the iconic Khaite sweater:

Helsa Sanna Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW This sweater would be the ideal affordable swap.

Reformation Franco Split Hem Cardigan $248 SHOP NOW I'm in love with this one.

Reiss Juni Dropped Shoulder Cardigan $240 SHOP NOW I can just tell it's soft.

Sezane Wilson Cardigan $160 SHOP NOW Sezane is known for its cardigans for good reason.

Reformation Nala Cotton Cashmere Cardigan $248 SHOP NOW So close to the real deal.

H&M Cardigan $31 SHOP NOW My kind of price point.

L'Academie Lavey Cardigan $218 SHOP NOW The collar makes this one feel extra special.

H&M Knit Cardigan $28 SHOP NOW It's the heart-shaped button for me.

House of CB Alara Wool Cardigan $135 SHOP NOW I'm in need of the whole set for my next flight.

ASTR the Label Tamsin Cardigan $221 SHOP NOW The hourglass shape on this one is what me reminded of the Khaite classic.

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan $525 SHOP NOW She can do no wrong.

Rails Amber Spread Collar Alpaca Blend Cardigan $248 SHOP NOW This one will win you compliments for sure.

Nordstrom Boxy Rib Cardigan $129 SHOP NOW Nordstrom knows how to make the classics.

Mango Tie Waist Button Front Cardigan $79 SHOP NOW The tied waist is a very nice touch.

Shop more cardigans:

Mango Button Front Cardigan $48 SHOP NOW I have a sheer cardigan like this, and I live for it.

H&M Textured Cardigan $17 SHOP NOW This cardigan is whispering old money.

4th & Reckless Darya Cardigan $98 SHOP NOW I'd have so much fun layering this one.

J.Crew Long V-Neck Sweater Blazer $99 SHOP NOW Perfection.

All in Favor Crop Cable Cardigan $49 SHOP NOW It's the cable knit for me.

Mango Striped Cardigan With Buttons $49 SHOP NOW Stripes for days.

H&M Wrap Cardigan $27 SHOP NOW My obsession.

Wit & Wisdom Marled Blouson Sleeve Cardigan $59 SHOP NOW No buttons needed.

Rouje Kira Cardigan $295 SHOP NOW I need this for spring.

Staud Deanna Cropped Knit Cardigan $295 SHOP NOW Staud knitwear is next level.

Frame Open Stitch Shrunken Cardigan $378 SHOP NOW Perfect for when the weather warms up.

J.Crew Cable-Knit Ruffleneck Cardigan Sweater $109 SHOP NOW Daydreaming about this neckline.

NIC+ZOE Prepped Up Cotton Blend Cardigan $148 SHOP NOW The pockets are incredible.

Massimo Dutti Felted Wool Knit Cardigan With Buttons $149 SHOP NOW The gold buttons are super cool.