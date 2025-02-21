There We Have It: The Chic New Sneakers That Are Set to Dominate in 2025

In our quest to find the next It sneaker style, Bella Hadid has made it clear which pair is set to dominate the fashion scene. She stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday effortlessly showcasing Coach's Soho Sneakers, which perfectly balance sportiness and sophistication.

The sleek, modern design of the Soho Sneakers redefines luxury athleisure. Featuring subtle yet impactful branding with the iconic monogram C logo, these sneakers offer a distinctive edge without being overly flashy. The various colorways, from crisp white to powder pink, make them incredibly versatile, and the distressed style Hadid wore has an effortlessly cool, lived-in vibe. Additionally, these sneakers debuted during Coach's S/S 25 runway show with playful charms that are now available for purchase, allowing wearers to customize their pairs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Coach Soho Sneakers ($150); Saint Laurent Y Tote ($3600); Miaou Jane Short Black Polka Dot ($48)

This blend of sportiness, sophistication, versatility, and personal expression is what makes the Soho Sneakers a coveted staple. Whether styled with bike shorts like Hadid or paired with jeans or a skirt, these sneakers add polish to any look. Keep scrolling to grab a pair. But act quickly—given the buzz already surrounding them, these sneakers won't remain in stock for long.

Shop Coach's Soho Sneakers:

COACH Soho Sneaker in Distressed Leather $175 SHOP NOW The exact pair Hadid wore.

COACH Soho Sneaker in Mixed Signature $145 SHOP NOW Logo lovers, rejoice!

COACH Soho Sneaker $145 SHOP NOW If you love Air Force 1s but want a fresh look, consider grabbing these.

COACH Soho Sneaker With Signature Canvas $145 SHOP NOW Give your ensemble a cool and casual touch with the black iteration.

COACH Soho Sneaker $175 SHOP NOW Powder pink is going to be the hottest hue for spring.

COACH Soho Sneaker With Signature Canvas $145 SHOP NOW Style these with a Canadian tuxedo for an elegant monochromatic look.

Shop more popular sneakers:

adidas Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW If you haven't heard, the Tokyos are coming for Sambas.

DOLCE VITA Serina Sneakers Ivory Suede $135 SHOP NOW Perfect for the summer.

NIKE V2K Metallic Leather, Rubber and Mesh Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW Ashley Olsen just wore Nike's V2K Run Sneakers in NYC.

CHLOÉ Kick Suede, Mesh and Leather Sneakers $690 SHOP NOW Style these like Jennifer Lopez with baggy jeans, a crop top, and a gray coat.