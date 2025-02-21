There We Have It: The Chic New Sneakers That Are Set to Dominate in 2025
In our quest to find the next It sneaker style, Bella Hadid has made it clear which pair is set to dominate the fashion scene. She stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday effortlessly showcasing Coach's Soho Sneakers, which perfectly balance sportiness and sophistication.
The sleek, modern design of the Soho Sneakers redefines luxury athleisure. Featuring subtle yet impactful branding with the iconic monogram C logo, these sneakers offer a distinctive edge without being overly flashy. The various colorways, from crisp white to powder pink, make them incredibly versatile, and the distressed style Hadid wore has an effortlessly cool, lived-in vibe. Additionally, these sneakers debuted during Coach's S/S 25 runway show with playful charms that are now available for purchase, allowing wearers to customize their pairs.
On Bella Hadid: Coach Soho Sneakers ($150); Saint Laurent Y Tote ($3600); Miaou Jane Short Black Polka Dot ($48)
This blend of sportiness, sophistication, versatility, and personal expression is what makes the Soho Sneakers a coveted staple. Whether styled with bike shorts like Hadid or paired with jeans or a skirt, these sneakers add polish to any look. Keep scrolling to grab a pair. But act quickly—given the buzz already surrounding them, these sneakers won't remain in stock for long.
Shop Coach's Soho Sneakers:
Give your ensemble a cool and casual touch with the black iteration.
Powder pink is going to be the hottest hue for spring.
Style these with a Canadian tuxedo for an elegant monochromatic look.
Shop more popular sneakers:
Ashley Olsen just wore Nike's V2K Run Sneakers in NYC.
Style these like Jennifer Lopez with baggy jeans, a crop top, and a gray coat.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
