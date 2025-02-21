There We Have It: The Chic New Sneakers That Are Set to Dominate in 2025

In our quest to find the next It sneaker style, Bella Hadid has made it clear which pair is set to dominate the fashion scene. She stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday effortlessly showcasing Coach's Soho Sneakers, which perfectly balance sportiness and sophistication.

The sleek, modern design of the Soho Sneakers redefines luxury athleisure. Featuring subtle yet impactful branding with the iconic monogram C logo, these sneakers offer a distinctive edge without being overly flashy. The various colorways, from crisp white to powder pink, make them incredibly versatile, and the distressed style Hadid wore has an effortlessly cool, lived-in vibe. Additionally, these sneakers debuted during Coach's S/S 25 runway show with playful charms that are now available for purchase, allowing wearers to customize their pairs.

Bella Hadid wears a white tank top, white bike shorts, white socks, and Coach Soho Sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Coach Soho Sneakers ($150); Saint Laurent Y Tote ($3600); Miaou Jane Short Black Polka Dot ($48)

This blend of sportiness, sophistication, versatility, and personal expression is what makes the Soho Sneakers a coveted staple. Whether styled with bike shorts like Hadid or paired with jeans or a skirt, these sneakers add polish to any look. Keep scrolling to grab a pair. But act quickly—given the buzz already surrounding them, these sneakers won't remain in stock for long.

Shop Coach's Soho Sneakers:

Soho Sneaker in Distressed Leather
COACH
Soho Sneaker in Distressed Leather

The exact pair Hadid wore.

Soho Sneaker in Mixed Signature
COACH
Soho Sneaker in Mixed Signature

Logo lovers, rejoice!

Soho Sneaker
COACH
Soho Sneaker

If you love Air Force 1s but want a fresh look, consider grabbing these.

Soho Sneaker With Signature Canvas
COACH
Soho Sneaker With Signature Canvas

Give your ensemble a cool and casual touch with the black iteration.

Soho Sneaker
COACH
Soho Sneaker

Powder pink is going to be the hottest hue for spring.

Soho Sneaker With Signature Canvas
COACH
Soho Sneaker With Signature Canvas

Style these with a Canadian tuxedo for an elegant monochromatic look.

Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers

If you haven't heard, the Tokyos are coming for Sambas.

Serina Sneakers Ivory Suede
DOLCE VITA
Serina Sneakers Ivory Suede

Perfect for the summer.

V2k Metallic Leather, Rubber and Mesh Sneakers
NIKE
V2K Metallic Leather, Rubber and Mesh Sneakers

Ashley Olsen just wore Nike's V2K Run Sneakers in NYC.

Kick Suede, Mesh and Leather Sneakers
CHLOÉ
Kick Suede, Mesh and Leather Sneakers

Style these like Jennifer Lopez with baggy jeans, a crop top, and a gray coat.

Minimal Suede Trainers
COS
Minimal Suede Trainers

These also come in white, red, green, and tan.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

