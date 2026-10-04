Instead of Jeans, I Keep Spotting Stylish Petite Women In These Two Trouser Trends

Finding a pair of trousers you genuinely love and reliably turn to across the year isn't easy at the best of times. Add a petite frame into the mix, and it becomes even trickier. That's why I always pay particular attention to the trouser trends petite celebrities are wearing. So, when I spotted Florence Pugh wearing not one but two anti-jean trouser trends that I know work particularly well on petite women, I couldn't help but take note.
Stepping out in Paris amid a busy week, Florence first caught my eye in a leg-lengthening pair of white flared trousers. Worn long, they swept down towards the floor, concealing her heels and creating the illusion of legs that go on and on. Cut with a high rise, flared trousers are a wardrobe staple I always suggest petite friends consider, particularly when worn long with a heel. Styled with a peach-hued blouse, Florence's look felt fresh and polished, but not overly styled.
Whilst flared trousers are a timeless choice, Florence's next Paris look dipped into a hot-off-the-press trouser trend. This time, she opted for one of the season's newer silhouettes: the balloon trouser.
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Choosing a voluminous pair in the deepest shade of black, these breezy trousers lend your styling a bohemian feel, whilst their tapered hems finish just above the ankle, making them easy to wear with both heels and flats.
So, if you're considering giving your jeans a little break, take your cue from Florence. These are the timeless and newly trending trouser styles I recommend below.
Shop Flared and Balloon Trousers:
H&M
Balloon Drawstring Trousers
Wear these with a voluminous blouse for a relaxed, boho-inspired look.
H&M
Belted Bootcut Trousers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
COS
Pleated Crepe Balloon Trousers
The subtle pleat detailing adds plenty of movement.
Mango
Flared Trousers
Style with the matching jacket or dress these town with a simple tee.
ULLA JOHNSON
Camile Cinched Ruffled Silk Balloon Pants
The silk composition lends these such an elevated energy.
Sézane
Matheo Trousers
Whilst I love these in white, they also come in three other shades.
ZARA
Sarouel Trousers
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in a soft taupe shade.
Zara
Buckle Flare Trousers
The flared trouser trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Sézane
Yvan Trousers
Style these with ballet flats or wear these with a pointed-toe heel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.