Instead of Jeans, I Keep Spotting Stylish Petite Women In These Two Trouser Trends

It can't always be jeans! These are the two trouser trends that the chicest petite women are wearing now.

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Florence Pugh steps out in New York wearing white flared trousers over heels. She styles her trousers in a peach frill blouse and carries a woven top handle bag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Finding a pair of trousers you genuinely love and reliably turn to across the year isn't easy at the best of times. Add a petite frame into the mix, and it becomes even trickier. That's why I always pay particular attention to the trouser trends petite celebrities are wearing. So, when I spotted Florence Pugh wearing not one but two anti-jean trouser trends that I know work particularly well on petite women, I couldn't help but take note.

Stepping out in Paris amid a busy week, Florence first caught my eye in a leg-lengthening pair of white flared trousers. Worn long, they swept down towards the floor, concealing her heels and creating the illusion of legs that go on and on. Cut with a high rise, flared trousers are a wardrobe staple I always suggest petite friends consider, particularly when worn long with a heel. Styled with a peach-hued blouse, Florence's look felt fresh and polished, but not overly styled.

Florence Pugh steps out in New York wearing white flared trousers over heels. She styles her trousers in a peach frill blouse and carries a woven top handle bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst flared trousers are a timeless choice, Florence's next Paris look dipped into a hot-off-the-press trouser trend. This time, she opted for one of the season's newer silhouettes: the balloon trouser.

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Choosing a voluminous pair in the deepest shade of black, these breezy trousers lend your styling a bohemian feel, whilst their tapered hems finish just above the ankle, making them easy to wear with both heels and flats.

Florence Pugh steps out in New York wearing a black cinch-waist top with black balloon trousers and black mesh pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you're considering giving your jeans a little break, take your cue from Florence. These are the timeless and newly trending trouser styles I recommend below.

Shop Flared and Balloon Trousers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.