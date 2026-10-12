This Trouser Trend Is Everywhere—Julia Roberts Just Wore the Chicest High Street Version With Trainers

Chic celebrities keep ditching jeans for this new-season trouser trend.

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Julia Roberts steps outside in Paris wearing balloon trousers from ME+EM with navy trainers and a wool blazer.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Sorry, jeans—for autumn/winter 2026, balloon trousers are shaping up to be the season’s chicest silhouette. Case in point: Julia Roberts, who stepped out in Paris pairing trainers with the voluminous, anti-jeans trend that's gaining momentum right now.

Offering a fresh alternative to straight-leg denim, balloon trousers are defined by their curved silhouette, bringing shape and dimension in one go. They're also one of the most comfortable trends around, making the combination of balloon trousers and trainers an easy win for everyday dressing.

Julia Roberts steps outside in Paris wearing balloon trousers from ME+EM with navy trainers and a wool blazer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For her Paris outing, Roberts turned to British high street favourite ME+EM, wearing the brand's Pleated Balloon Trousers (£225). She continued the coordinated look with ME+EM's Argyle Knit Polo Tee (£195) and Heritage Icon Oversized Blazer (£350), bringing together three pieces for a polished but incredibly wearable look. The classic argyle knit and oversized blazer grounded the statement trousers, creating a look that feels timeless, but still interesting—exactly the kind of outfit I want to carry into the new season.

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Ready to follow Julia's lead? Read on to shop her exact look, alongside the balloon trousers I'm adding to my autumn wish list.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.