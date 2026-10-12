Sorry, jeans—for autumn/winter 2026, balloon trousers are shaping up to be the season’s chicest silhouette. Case in point: Julia Roberts, who stepped out in Paris pairing trainers with the voluminous, anti-jeans trend that's gaining momentum right now.
Offering a fresh alternative to straight-leg denim, balloon trousers are defined by their curved silhouette, bringing shape and dimension in one go. They're also one of the most comfortable trends around, making the combination of balloon trousers and trainers an easy win for everyday dressing.
For her Paris outing, Roberts turned to British high street favourite ME+EM, wearing the brand's Pleated Balloon Trousers (£225). She continued the coordinated look with ME+EM's Argyle Knit Polo Tee (£195) and Heritage Icon Oversized Blazer (£350), bringing together three pieces for a polished but incredibly wearable look. The classic argyle knit and oversized blazer grounded the statement trousers, creating a look that feels timeless, but still interesting—exactly the kind of outfit I want to carry into the new season.
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Ready to follow Julia's lead? Read on to shop her exact look, alongside the balloon trousers I'm adding to my autumn wish list.
Shop Julia's Look:
ME+EM
Heritage Icon Oversized Blazer
Every great wardrobe begins with a go-to blazer.
ME+EM
Argyle Knit Polo Tee
Just watch: the argyle print trend is about to take off all over again.
ME+EM
Pleated Balloon Trouser
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Delvaux
Brillant Mini Arsenal
Style this as a crossbody like Julia, or wear it in your clutches.
Pavers
Chunky Platform Trainers
These also come in six other shades.
Shop Balloon Trousers:
Zara
High-Waist Balloon Trousers
Style this with a silky black blouse for an elegant, evening-ready outfit.
Marks & Spencer
Relaxed Balloon Trousers
These come in short, petite and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Aligne
Houston Barrel Leg Ponte Trouser
Style these with heels to make your legs go on and on.
H&M
Balloon-Leg Modal Trousers
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Free People
Playa Party Balloon Pants
These are composed of 100% cotton for a light, breathable finish.
Reformation
Aven Satin Pant
These also come in cream and beige.
ST. AGNI
Tussah Silk Balloon Pants
The silk composition lends these a luxurious edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.