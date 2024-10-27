6 French Women I Repeatedly Get Chic Outfit Ideas From

Allyson Payer
Features

Given my job as a fashion editor, I can confirm that the internet is filled with stylish French women wearing stylish things—I study them daily. Truth be told, I'm not someone who's obsessed with "French girl style," per se, but it's worth noting that French style is much more eclectic and less cookie-cutter than it used to be. There are certain notably stylish women I follow who happen to be French and who I regularly get outfit ideas from.

Something that makes these six chic French women stand out to me is that they don't seem to dress for the Instagram likes. They seem to dress for their busy lives in Paris, and what they wear is accessible, meaning they regularly wear the types of pieces you may already have in your own closet. Below, get to know these six French style stars, many of whom you've probably seen in Who What Wear stories before if you're an avid reader. I've selected some of my favorite outfits of theirs and included pieces to shop that are inspired by their style. Keep scrolling for all the French-girl outfit inspiration your heart desires.

Sylvie Mus

Sylvie Mus is a very regular fixture in Who What Wear stories, and with good reason. Everything she wears is elegant yet fresh and modern. If you want to emulate her style, invest in knee-length skirts, kitten heels, tights, a trench coat, and dark denim.

French influencer Sylvie Mus.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

French influencer Sylvie Mus.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

French influencer Sylvie Mus.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

French influencer Sylvie Mus.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Sylvie Mus's Style

Collared Car Coat
& Other Stories
Collared Car Coat

Sera Skirt
Tove
Sera Skirt

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Anne-Laure Mais

I can't remember a time before Anne-Laure Mais was in my feed on a daily basis. Her ability to take mundane things like track shorts, a sweatshirt, and a plain white tank and style them in ways that give high-fashion appeal is impressive to say the least. Her outfit inspiration is endless, but it's her miniskirt outfits that I'm most fond of.

French influencer Anne Laure Mais.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

French influencer Anne Laure Mais.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

French influencer Anne Laure Mais.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

French influencer Anne Laure Mais.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Anne-Laure Mais's Style

Neera Satin Skirt
Reformation
Neera Satin Skirt

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

100% Leather Jacket Zw Collection
ZW Collection
100% Leather Jacket

Géraldine Boublil

Géraldine Boublil's trendy-yet-classic style is defined by the sophisticated way in which she wears designer It items. For me, her polished outfits are a constant source of outerwear and shoe-shopping inspiration. (As an added bonus, her feed is full of jaw-dropping interior design inspo.)

Fashion influencer Géraldine Boublil.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Fashion influencer Géraldine Boublil.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Fashion influencer Géraldine Boublil.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Fashion influencer Géraldine Boublil.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop Géraldine Boublil's Style

Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket
Alex Mill
Paris Sweater Jacket

The Effortless Pant™
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants

Jewel Leather Belt
The Row
Jewel Leather Belt

Sabina Socol

Parisian It girl Sabina Socol clearly loves trends and color, and she never adheres to those stereotypical "French girl style" tropes. Her outfits often inspire me to do out-of-character things like wear a leopard-print miniskirt with red heels.

French influencer Sabina Socol.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

French influencer Sabina Socol.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

French influencer Sabina Socol.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

French influencer Sabina Socol.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop Sabina Socol's Style

Madewell, Pintucked Slim Pull-On Pants in Satin
Madewell
Pintucked Slim Pull-On Pants in Satin

Theory Mini Trouser Skirt
Theory
Mini Trouser Skirt

Manuela Mary Jane Pump
Reformation
Manuela Mary Jane Pump

Julie Sergent Ferreri

Julie Sergent Ferreri spends much of her time in Corsica, France, so there's a coastal South of France influence in her wardrobe in addition to a Parisian one. She posts tons of casual and dressed-up outfits, wearing the latest trends, so she's a constant source of inspiration.

French fashion influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

French fashion influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

French fashion influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

French fashion influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Julie Sergent Ferreri's Style

Anine Bing Manon Jeans
Anine Bing
Manon Jeans

Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf
Zara
Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf

Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Tamara Mory

Tamara Mory's flirty, cool-girl approach to Parisian style makes her well worth a follow. She has a particular knack for finding pretty dresses, and she spends much of her time in Lisbon, so there are plenty of opportunities to wear them.

French influencer Tamara Mory.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

French influencer Tamara Mory.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

French influencer Tamara Mory.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

French influencer Tamara Mory.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop Tamara Mory's Style

Réalisation Par, Elvira Dress in Allure
Réalisation
Elvira Dress in Allure

Mi.im Destiny Rubber Sole Lace-Up Og Sneakers(9, Ivory)
Mi.iM
Destiny Rubber Sole Lace-Up OG Sneakers

Free People, Nocturnal Solid Cardi
Free People
Nocturnal Solid Cardi

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

