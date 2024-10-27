6 French Women I Repeatedly Get Chic Outfit Ideas From
Given my job as a fashion editor, I can confirm that the internet is filled with stylish French women wearing stylish things—I study them daily. Truth be told, I'm not someone who's obsessed with "French girl style," per se, but it's worth noting that French style is much more eclectic and less cookie-cutter than it used to be. There are certain notably stylish women I follow who happen to be French and who I regularly get outfit ideas from.
Something that makes these six chic French women stand out to me is that they don't seem to dress for the Instagram likes. They seem to dress for their busy lives in Paris, and what they wear is accessible, meaning they regularly wear the types of pieces you may already have in your own closet. Below, get to know these six French style stars, many of whom you've probably seen in Who What Wear stories before if you're an avid reader. I've selected some of my favorite outfits of theirs and included pieces to shop that are inspired by their style. Keep scrolling for all the French-girl outfit inspiration your heart desires.
Sylvie Mus
Sylvie Mus is a very regular fixture in Who What Wear stories, and with good reason. Everything she wears is elegant yet fresh and modern. If you want to emulate her style, invest in knee-length skirts, kitten heels, tights, a trench coat, and dark denim.
Shop Sylvie Mus's Style
Anne-Laure Mais
I can't remember a time before Anne-Laure Mais was in my feed on a daily basis. Her ability to take mundane things like track shorts, a sweatshirt, and a plain white tank and style them in ways that give high-fashion appeal is impressive to say the least. Her outfit inspiration is endless, but it's her miniskirt outfits that I'm most fond of.
Shop Anne-Laure Mais's Style
Géraldine Boublil
Géraldine Boublil's trendy-yet-classic style is defined by the sophisticated way in which she wears designer It items. For me, her polished outfits are a constant source of outerwear and shoe-shopping inspiration. (As an added bonus, her feed is full of jaw-dropping interior design inspo.)
Shop Géraldine Boublil's Style
Sabina Socol
Parisian It girl Sabina Socol clearly loves trends and color, and she never adheres to those stereotypical "French girl style" tropes. Her outfits often inspire me to do out-of-character things like wear a leopard-print miniskirt with red heels.
Shop Sabina Socol's Style
Julie Sergent Ferreri
Julie Sergent Ferreri spends much of her time in Corsica, France, so there's a coastal South of France influence in her wardrobe in addition to a Parisian one. She posts tons of casual and dressed-up outfits, wearing the latest trends, so she's a constant source of inspiration.
Julie Sergent Ferreri's Style
Tamara Mory
Tamara Mory's flirty, cool-girl approach to Parisian style makes her well worth a follow. She has a particular knack for finding pretty dresses, and she spends much of her time in Lisbon, so there are plenty of opportunities to wear them.
Shop Tamara Mory's Style
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Her Favorite Casual Outfit Trend After Announcing Her Second Pregnancy
It's a good one.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Obsessed With Loafers—5 Outfits I'll Be Re-Creating With the Preppy Shoes
Loafer looks ahead.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
If a Parisian and New Yorker Shopped the Nordstrom Fall Sale, They'd Be Into These 31 Items
Chic picks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Need Some Fresh Office Outfit Ideas—5 Looks That Have My Attention
Clocking in.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Pamela Anderson and French Women Agree—These $98 Jeans Are Second to None
I bought mine at Nordstrom.
By Eliza Huber
-
10 Celebrity Jeans Outfits That Just Stopped Me in My Tracks
These are gold.
By Allyson Payer
-
People in Paris Are Wearing These 4 Elevated Staples With Jeans This Fall
Versatile must-haves.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The Dated Pant Trend That's Making a Roaring Comeback
It's wild.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman