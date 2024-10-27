6 French Women I Repeatedly Get Chic Outfit Ideas From

Given my job as a fashion editor, I can confirm that the internet is filled with stylish French women wearing stylish things—I study them daily. Truth be told, I'm not someone who's obsessed with "French girl style," per se, but it's worth noting that French style is much more eclectic and less cookie-cutter than it used to be. There are certain notably stylish women I follow who happen to be French and who I regularly get outfit ideas from.

Something that makes these six chic French women stand out to me is that they don't seem to dress for the Instagram likes. They seem to dress for their busy lives in Paris, and what they wear is accessible, meaning they regularly wear the types of pieces you may already have in your own closet. Below, get to know these six French style stars, many of whom you've probably seen in Who What Wear stories before if you're an avid reader. I've selected some of my favorite outfits of theirs and included pieces to shop that are inspired by their style. Keep scrolling for all the French-girl outfit inspiration your heart desires.

Sylvie Mus

Sylvie Mus is a very regular fixture in Who What Wear stories, and with good reason. Everything she wears is elegant yet fresh and modern. If you want to emulate her style, invest in knee-length skirts, kitten heels, tights, a trench coat, and dark denim.

Shop Sylvie Mus's Style

& Other Stories Collared Car Coat $259 SHOP NOW

Tove Sera Skirt $455 $169 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW

Anne-Laure Mais

I can't remember a time before Anne-Laure Mais was in my feed on a daily basis. Her ability to take mundane things like track shorts, a sweatshirt, and a plain white tank and style them in ways that give high-fashion appeal is impressive to say the least. Her outfit inspiration is endless, but it's her miniskirt outfits that I'm most fond of.

Shop Anne-Laure Mais's Style

Reformation Neera Satin Skirt $148 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats $150 SHOP NOW

ZW Collection 100% Leather Jacket $299 SHOP NOW

Géraldine Boublil

Géraldine Boublil's trendy-yet-classic style is defined by the sophisticated way in which she wears designer It items. For me, her polished outfits are a constant source of outerwear and shoe-shopping inspiration. (As an added bonus, her feed is full of jaw-dropping interior design inspo.)

Shop Géraldine Boublil's Style

Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket $195 SHOP NOW

Aritzia The Effortless Pants $148 SHOP NOW

The Row Jewel Leather Belt $610 SHOP NOW

Sabina Socol

Parisian It girl Sabina Socol clearly loves trends and color, and she never adheres to those stereotypical "French girl style" tropes. Her outfits often inspire me to do out-of-character things like wear a leopard-print miniskirt with red heels.

Shop Sabina Socol's Style

Madewell Pintucked Slim Pull-On Pants in Satin $98 $80 SHOP NOW

Theory Mini Trouser Skirt $375 SHOP NOW

Reformation Manuela Mary Jane Pump $298 SHOP NOW

Julie Sergent Ferreri

Julie Sergent Ferreri spends much of her time in Corsica, France, so there's a coastal South of France influence in her wardrobe in addition to a Parisian one. She posts tons of casual and dressed-up outfits, wearing the latest trends, so she's a constant source of inspiration.

Julie Sergent Ferreri's Style

Anine Bing Manon Jeans $280 SHOP NOW

Zara Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf $109 SHOP NOW

Adidas Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW

Tamara Mory

Tamara Mory's flirty, cool-girl approach to Parisian style makes her well worth a follow. She has a particular knack for finding pretty dresses, and she spends much of her time in Lisbon, so there are plenty of opportunities to wear them.

Shop Tamara Mory's Style

Réalisation Elvira Dress in Allure $350 SHOP NOW

Mi.iM Destiny Rubber Sole Lace-Up OG Sneakers $80 $73 SHOP NOW