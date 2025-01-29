Only Kylie Jenner Would Grab Sushi in Paris Wearing a Piece of '90s Fashion History

Paris Couture Week is arguably the pinnacle of the entire fashion calendar. The runway creations are insanely intricate, the guest list is exclusive, and the designers are at the top of their game. So I certainly don't blame Kylie Jenner for dressing to the nines even if she's just headed to a sushi reservation and not a show. Today, she was photographed arriving for lunch at Bar des Prés wearing a veritable piece of fashion history.

Kylie's sheer leopard dress is from Alaïa's F/W 1991 collection. The runway show featured several different versions of the look, including a catsuit iteration modeled by Naomi Campbell and an off-the-shoulder silhouette worn by Iman to a movie premiere that year. If you had access to top-of-the-line archival pieces, wouldn't you wear them to lunch, too? That's what I thought. Scroll down to see Kylie Jenner's newest outfit and revisit photos of Naomi and Iman from 1991.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kylie Jenner wore an Alaïa F/W 1991 dress in Paris today.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kylie completed the look with simple black pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell modeled a catsuit version of the leopard look on the runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iman wore an off-the-shoulder iteration to a movie premiere in 1991.

