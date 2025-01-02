If a Fashion Person Wears Leggings in 2025, It'll Be With These Shoe Trends

Every January, I find myself reaching for my leggings more than usual. Whether it's because I'm eager to pursue my New Year’s resolutions, which include staying active, or I enjoy the comfort and warmth they provide during the chilly month, leggings become my go-to choice. However, I always face the same question: What shoes pair best with leggings?

To address this dilemma, I researched the top footwear trends that elevate leggings. The best part? It didn't take long to discover some popular styles. Fashion icons like Jennifer Lopez and Nicky Hilton have recently embraced this wardrobe essential and set the standard for styling it.

If you're looking for fresh inspiration, keep reading. I’ve uncovered the top four shoe trends people will wear with their leggings in 2025.

Riding Boots

Pair your leggings with riding boots to elevate their look. This equestrian-inspired style exudes a timeless elegance that's hard to beat. While many fashion people opt for black leggings teamed with black riding boots, don't shy away from exploring bolder choices. Deep burgundy or rich brown leather boots can add that extra touch of luxury to your ensemble.

Shop the shoe trend:

Steve Madden Gaige Riding Boots $190 $114 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nancy Knee Boots $448 SHOP NOW

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots $1200 SHOP NOW

ZARA Tall Shaft Flat Boots $109 SHOP NOW

Combat Boots

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whether you like it or not, combat boots, many of which have thick lug soles, have returned to celebrities' legging outfits. And we have to say, they look incredibly chic. Just look at Nicky Hilton—she turned heads this week in a cozy long teddy coat, sleek black leggings, a stylish striped sweater, and J.Crew's lace-up ankle boots. Talk about a winning winter look.

Shop the shoe trend:

J.Crew New Nordic Boots in Nubuck $248 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Elliot Faux Shearling Boots $180 $125 SHOP NOW

ALLSAINTS Zoe Boots $349 SHOP NOW

Snow Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel your inner J.Lo this winter by rocking black leggings, a Fair Isle sweater, a stylish puffer jacket, and statement-making fur boots. If fur boots aren't your style, you can easily swap in any ankle snow boots.

Shop the shoe trend:

ASOS Weekend Collective Snow Boots $70 SHOP NOW

Pajar Janie Waterproof Faux Shearling Platform Booties $200 SHOP NOW

BOGNER Chamonix Shearling Snow Boots $650 SHOP NOW

prada Suede Booties $1490 SHOP NOW

Retro-Inspired Sneakers

This season, fashion's street-style icons are more than ever incorporating retro-inspired kicks into their leggings outfits. These shoes combine style and practicality, making them suitable for various activities, from school drop-offs to workouts.

Shop the shoe trend:

NEW BALANCE 860v2 Ceres Rubber and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

ASICS Asics Gel-1130 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Sport Quilted Nylon Sneaker $1100 SHOP NOW

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker $160 SHOP NOW

Shop some of our favorite leggings

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings $59 SHOP NOW

Splits59 Airweight High Waist 26" Legging $98 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leggings With Seam Detail $50 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings $690 SHOP NOW

ZARA Thermolite Thermal Leggings Ski Collection $40 SHOP NOW