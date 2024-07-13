Alexa Chung and Hannah Dodd Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That's Getting So Much Attention RN
Breezy, chic and easy to throw on—there's a lot to say in favour of wearing dresses in summer. Be they short, fitted, long, or billowy there's a place in our wardrobes for every style. Offering the quickest way to get dressed and out the door whilst ensuring that you look perfectly put-together, an excellent dress is many a fashion editor's summer non-negotiable.
Ever on the look out for a dress of such calibre, I couldn't help but notice that both Alexa Chung and Hannah Dodd both wore a simple yet elegant dress trend within days of one another, which, naturally, I took as a sign to document it.
Wearing a delicate silk crepe dress from Ralph Lauren, Alexa Chung's take on the trend saw her opt for an ivory style that featured ruffled short sleeves and a pretty floral motif that added a summery spirit to the elegant gown.
Just a few days later, Bridgerton actor Hannah Dodd stepped out in a sorbet yellow dress at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Dodd nodded to the trending style by selecting a floor-length dress that featured ruffle detailing at the sleeves and throughout the body, allowing her to keep her accessories simple and clean.
While the ruffle dress is synonymous with Y2K style, and there are definitely options on the market that fit the #throwback brief, 2024's shift towards classic style means that this trend has also been given grown-up appeal, with both Chung and Dodd opting for styles that fall into the latter category.
Versatile by nature, the trend styles well with mary janes or sandals to see you through a relaxed summer picnic, but looks all-the-more elevated when dressed up with heeled sandals and a top-handle bag, which, when combined, make for the perfect wedding guest outfit
Inspired by the new-season silhouette, read on to discover our edit of the best elegant ruffled dresses below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RUFFLE DRESSES HERE:
This elegant dress indulges in lace, ruffles and frills and moves beautifully as you walk.
Shop the elegant dress that Alexa's been wearing this summer.
The yellow colour trend is taking off this season.
The adjustable straps mean that you can alter this to your preference.
The floral motif adds vintage charm to this pretty dress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
