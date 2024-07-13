Alexa Chung and Hannah Dodd Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That's Getting So Much Attention RN

Breezy, chic and easy to throw on—there's a lot to say in favour of wearing dresses in summer. Be they short, fitted, long, or billowy there's a place in our wardrobes for every style. Offering the quickest way to get dressed and out the door whilst ensuring that you look perfectly put-together, an excellent dress is many a fashion editor's summer non-negotiable.

Ever on the look out for a dress of such calibre, I couldn't help but notice that both Alexa Chung and Hannah Dodd both wore a simple yet elegant dress trend within days of one another, which, naturally, I took as a sign to document it.

Wearing a delicate silk crepe dress from Ralph Lauren, Alexa Chung's take on the trend saw her opt for an ivory style that featured ruffled short sleeves and a pretty floral motif that added a summery spirit to the elegant gown.

Just a few days later, Bridgerton actor Hannah Dodd stepped out in a sorbet yellow dress at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Dodd nodded to the trending style by selecting a floor-length dress that featured ruffle detailing at the sleeves and throughout the body, allowing her to keep her accessories simple and clean.

While the ruffle dress is synonymous with Y2K style, and there are definitely options on the market that fit the #throwback brief, 2024's shift towards classic style means that this trend has also been given grown-up appeal, with both Chung and Dodd opting for styles that fall into the latter category.

Versatile by nature, the trend styles well with mary janes or sandals to see you through a relaxed summer picnic, but looks all-the-more elevated when dressed up with heeled sandals and a top-handle bag, which, when combined, make for the perfect wedding guest outfit

Inspired by the new-season silhouette, read on to discover our edit of the best elegant ruffled dresses below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RUFFLE DRESSES HERE:

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Dress £55 SHOP NOW Style with high heels or pair with a pretty mary jane.

Mango Lace Dress With Ruffle Design £320 SHOP NOW This elegant dress indulges in lace, ruffles and frills and moves beautifully as you walk.

Reformation Tripoli Dress £348 SHOP NOW This comes in six other styles including leopard print.

Polo Ralph Lauren Floral Silk Crepe Dress £449 SHOP NOW Shop the elegant dress that Alexa's been wearing this summer.

Saloni Renu Ruffle-Trimmed Silk-Blend Chiffon Maxi Dress £650 SHOP NOW The yellow colour trend is taking off this season.

Kitri Romily Leaf Print Maxi Dress £265 SHOP NOW A pretty maxi dress make getting dressed during summer so easy.

Topshop Ruffle Midi Slip Dress £65 SHOP NOW The adjustable straps mean that you can alter this to your preference.