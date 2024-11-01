Alexa Chung Is Pressing Pause on Basic Leather Ballet Flats for This Trendier Style

I'm not sure that any other celebrity is as synonymous with ballet flats as Alexa Chung is. We know that she's been wearing them for as long as she's been in the public eye (which is a long time), even when they weren't "trendy." Speaking of ballet flats being trendy, that's been the case for a couple of years now. Celebrities and everyone else still love and wear them, but they don't feel quite as fresh as they did back in, say, 2022. But Chung has a remedy for that.

While walking with fiancé Tom Sturridge in London this week, Chung looked as chic as ever in a classic "Alexa Chung" outfit. She paired a long leather coat with a sweater, straight-leg jeans, and her go-to ballet flats (with socks). But instead of traditional satin or leather ballerinas, she opted for a patent leather pair. And since patent leather is a current shoe trend, they instantly made her outfit look even more forward than basic ballet flats would.

If you're on board with the patent leather ballet flats trend, keep scrolling to see how Chung styled them and shop the internet's best pairs.

Alexa Chung walking with Tom Sturridge

(Image credit: Nash/Backgrid)

Shop Patent Leather Ballet Flats

Felicia Ballet Flat
Sam Edelman
Felicia Ballet Flats in Cabernet Red

Black Brigitte Ballerina Flats
Repetto
Black Brigitte Ballerina Flats

Dream Ballerina - Poppy Naplak
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina Flats in Poppy

Lauren Scalloped Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Chloé
Lauren Scalloped Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

Pointed-Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Italian Patent Leather
J.Crew
Pointed-Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Italian Patent Leather

The Demi - Cherry Patent
Margaux
The Demi Flats Cherry Patent

Sam Edelman, Felicia Ballet Flats in Cafe Noir
Sam Edelman
Felicia Ballet Flats in Cafe Noir

Vlogo Bow-Embellished Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Valentino Garavani
Vlogo Bow-Embellished Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

Ferragamo Varina Patent Flats
Ferragamo
Varina Patent Flats

Sweetie Jane Bow Ballet Flat
Christian Louboutin
Sweetie Jane Bow Ballet Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

