Alexa Chung Is Pressing Pause on Basic Leather Ballet Flats for This Trendier Style
I'm not sure that any other celebrity is as synonymous with ballet flats as Alexa Chung is. We know that she's been wearing them for as long as she's been in the public eye (which is a long time), even when they weren't "trendy." Speaking of ballet flats being trendy, that's been the case for a couple of years now. Celebrities and everyone else still love and wear them, but they don't feel quite as fresh as they did back in, say, 2022. But Chung has a remedy for that.
While walking with fiancé Tom Sturridge in London this week, Chung looked as chic as ever in a classic "Alexa Chung" outfit. She paired a long leather coat with a sweater, straight-leg jeans, and her go-to ballet flats (with socks). But instead of traditional satin or leather ballerinas, she opted for a patent leather pair. And since patent leather is a current shoe trend, they instantly made her outfit look even more forward than basic ballet flats would.
If you're on board with the patent leather ballet flats trend, keep scrolling to see how Chung styled them and shop the internet's best pairs.
Shop Patent Leather Ballet Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
My Friend Wants to Elevate Her Wardrobe—I Sent Her These 31 Nordstrom Fall Sale Finds
All have closet-staple status.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Found the Perfect $20 Alt for Kaia Gerber's Chic French-Girl Flats
Hurry—they're selling quickly.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall
Bundle up.
By Natalie Munro
-
Yes, Overalls Are Cool Again—Just Ask Alexa Chung, Hailey Bieber, and New Yorkers
I'm on board.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
Gen Z Figured Out Every 2024 Shoe Trend That Looks Better With Socks
From sneakers to heels.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Coat Trend Fashion People Are Obsessed With This Fall
The perfect cover-up for the in-between weather.
By Natalie Munro
-
Alexa, Iris, and Chloë Just Confirmed This "Boring" Shoe Style Is a Staple for Fall
Now I need a pair, too.
By Natalie Munro
-
With Pieces This Chic, I Can See Why Red Still Reigns Supreme Among the Fashion Set
Plus, some stellar outfit ideas to get you inspired.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes