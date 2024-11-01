Alexa Chung Is Pressing Pause on Basic Leather Ballet Flats for This Trendier Style

I'm not sure that any other celebrity is as synonymous with ballet flats as Alexa Chung is. We know that she's been wearing them for as long as she's been in the public eye (which is a long time), even when they weren't "trendy." Speaking of ballet flats being trendy, that's been the case for a couple of years now. Celebrities and everyone else still love and wear them, but they don't feel quite as fresh as they did back in, say, 2022. But Chung has a remedy for that.

While walking with fiancé Tom Sturridge in London this week, Chung looked as chic as ever in a classic "Alexa Chung" outfit. She paired a long leather coat with a sweater, straight-leg jeans, and her go-to ballet flats (with socks). But instead of traditional satin or leather ballerinas, she opted for a patent leather pair. And since patent leather is a current shoe trend, they instantly made her outfit look even more forward than basic ballet flats would.

If you're on board with the patent leather ballet flats trend, keep scrolling to see how Chung styled them and shop the internet's best pairs.

(Image credit: Nash/Backgrid)

