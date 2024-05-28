Alexa Chung Just Wore the Anti-Trend Trainer She's Been Loyal to for 9 Years

Natalie Munro
By
published

There are lots of reasons as to why I've always loved Alexa Chung's style. Her keen eye for emerging trends, strong sense of personal style, and playful attitude when it comes to getting dressed have helped to instil her outfits with a distinctive yet timeless quality. It's also why I continue to fawn over looks she debuted a decade ago to this day.

Having spent years developing her own aesthetic, the model and presenter has picked up on a few staple items that work for her time after time along the way. A devoted fan of jeans, navy knits and cardigans, there's also one particular anti-trend trainer that she continues to come back to, even after over a decade of wear.

This week when styling up a casual outfit, Chung once again reached for a pair of high-top Converse trainers to ground her look. Wearing the classic kicks with white jeans, a red cardigan and a black top-handle bag, Chung used the timeless trainers to inject a casual and comfortable twist into her weekend ensemble.

Alexa Chung wears cream high top converse.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Far from the first time I've seen her style the Converse trainer trend, when I spotted her recent look I couldn't help but recall this easy and elegant outfit that she styled all the way back in the mid-10s. On this occasion she styled the shoes with a flowing floral skirt and a cosy knit, proving the versatility of the anti-trend shoes.

Alexa Chung wears black high top converse.

(Image credit: Splash)

Although low-top trainers have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, we expect that Alexa's recently styling might have just reinstated Converses' high-top trainers as the season's new favourite style.

To shop the anti-trend trainer that Chung is backing for summer, read on to discover our edit of our favourite Converse trainers below.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE CONVERSE TRAINERS HERE:

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Chuck 70 Marquis Canvas-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Converse
Chuck 70 Marquis Canvas-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

These elevated trainers come in a fresh suede fabric.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers

A classic black trainer will never go out of style.

Chuck 70 Appliquéd Canvas High-Top Sneakers
Converse
Chuck 70 Appliquéd Canvas High-Top Sneakers

The mustard details adds an elevated touch.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers

Style with jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Chuck 70 Leather High-Top Sneakers
Converse
Chuck 70 Leather High-Top Sneakers

White trainers are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers

Style with a rich red or brown sock.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers

This pretty green shade styles well with browns and blues.

Explore More:
Alexa Chung Converse
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸