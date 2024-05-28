Alexa Chung Just Wore the Anti-Trend Trainer She's Been Loyal to for 9 Years

There are lots of reasons as to why I've always loved Alexa Chung's style. Her keen eye for emerging trends, strong sense of personal style, and playful attitude when it comes to getting dressed have helped to instil her outfits with a distinctive yet timeless quality. It's also why I continue to fawn over looks she debuted a decade ago to this day.

Having spent years developing her own aesthetic, the model and presenter has picked up on a few staple items that work for her time after time along the way. A devoted fan of jeans, navy knits and cardigans, there's also one particular anti-trend trainer that she continues to come back to, even after over a decade of wear.

This week when styling up a casual outfit, Chung once again reached for a pair of high-top Converse trainers to ground her look. Wearing the classic kicks with white jeans, a red cardigan and a black top-handle bag, Chung used the timeless trainers to inject a casual and comfortable twist into her weekend ensemble.

Far from the first time I've seen her style the Converse trainer trend, when I spotted her recent look I couldn't help but recall this easy and elegant outfit that she styled all the way back in the mid-10s. On this occasion she styled the shoes with a flowing floral skirt and a cosy knit, proving the versatility of the anti-trend shoes.

(Image credit: Splash)

Although low-top trainers have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, we expect that Alexa's recently styling might have just reinstated Converses' high-top trainers as the season's new favourite style.

To shop the anti-trend trainer that Chung is backing for summer, read on to discover our edit of our favourite Converse trainers below.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE CONVERSE TRAINERS HERE:

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Converse Chuck 70 Marquis Canvas-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW These elevated trainers come in a fresh suede fabric.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW A classic black trainer will never go out of style.

Converse Chuck 70 Appliquéd Canvas High-Top Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW The mustard details adds an elevated touch.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Converse Chuck 70 Leather High-Top Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW White trainers are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Style with a rich red or brown sock.