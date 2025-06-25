Converse Just Launched A New Archival Collection With Tyler The Creator—And It's Flying Off Shelves

(Image credit: Converse)

Converse is at it again. Recently, the legacy shoe retailer launched its new archival-focused collection, 1908, in partnership with Tyler, the Creator's brand Golf La Fleur. The collection came to life at an L.A. pop-up on June 20th, but now the shoes are available to shop worldwide at Converse and Golf La Fleur.

The debut designs of Converse's 1908 program (the Naut-1 and the Jogger) were hand-picked by Tyler himself for the launch. During a pre-launch media roundtable, he provided some insight into his selection of the two styles from the archive.

"I honestly hate the idea of nostalgia and like ...things [always] having like such a deeper meaning. It was more like I went through the archives ... and I was just like, bro, these shoes are just cool... Like, I just wanna run [with] these and wear them and make [awesome] color ways. And they had so many other silhouettes that was like that, that it was like, bro, what we doing, we need to get these out in the world," explains Tyler.

The 1908 program strives to shine a light on Converse's role in shaping sneaker culture and inspiring style experimentation for many decades.“There’s something powerful about 1908 because these designs have truly stood the test of time. The Naut-1 and Jogger weren’t just products—they were turning points in how people expressed themselves through sneakers. Their reintroduction is a reminder that Converse has been shaping sneaker culture for over a century," states Sam Smallidge, Converse’s Archive Manager.

While the Jogger and Naut-1 styles are already selling out on Converse.com, the styles are fully stocked in all sizes on golflafleur.com. Keep scrolling to shop these debut styles from the 1908 collection.

Shop The Naut-1

The Naut-1 boat shoe is a nod to a 50s era yachting shoe, but with updates to fit the modern, versatile 2025 customer. The shoe comes in Cannoli Cream, Starlight Blue, and Dachshund (brown).

Shop The Jogger

The jogger has all the retro vibes with its 70s-inspired silhouette. The new color ways and contemporary tweaks brought this new era of the Jogger to life. The low-top sneaker comes in Forest Shade (green), Quiet Tide ( lighter sky blue), and Tree Bark Brown.