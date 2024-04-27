BRB—Just Working Out All the Ways I'm Going to Wear My New Challengers T-Shirt

In case you haven't heard, Loewe has just released their viral "I Told Ya" t-shirt. Appearing on Zendaya's character Tashi Donaldson in the newly released Challengers film, the trending T-shirt is currently taking over the internet. Designed for the film by Loewe's creative director Johnathan Anderson who, needless to say, is no stranger when it comes to creating cult items, the T-shirt appears twice within the film, and has already been spotted IRL on Zendaya in the last week.

Taking inspiration from a T-shirt famously worn by the late John F. Kennedy Jr., Loewe's take on the T-shirt is designed in both white and grey colour ways, and also comes in the form of a sweatshirt. Ringing in at £225 for the tee and £475 for the sweatshirt, the pricing is in line with the brand's typical offerings.

Having already gone viral, we don't expect this T-shirt to remain in stock for very long. If you're considering investing in the It item of the season, I thought it might be helpful to show you just how versatile it could be. Below are three ways I'd wear it this week—scroll on to see them.

HERE'S HOW TO WEAR LOEWE'S "I TOLD YA" T-SHIRT FROM THE MOVIE, CHALLENGERS

1. LEATHER JACKET + JEANS + MESH SHOES

Style Notes: We've already spotted Zendaya wearing this trending tee off-duty. To elevate her ensemble she styled hers with trending mesh ballet flat, and we've taken inspiraton. To give it a cooler edge, style with a boxy leather jacket and pair with a slouchy tote for extra style points.

Loewe Relaxed Fit T-Shirt In Cotton £225 SHOP NOW This slouchy tee is destined to sell out.

Mango Vintage Leather-Effect Jacket £80 £50 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

COS Volume Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These are a fashion persons favourite.

mango Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap £46 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a cotton dress.

The Row Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather £2220 SHOP NOW I've had my eye on this bag for so long, and I think now is the time to strike.

2. WHITE SKIRT + BASKET BAG + SANDALS

Style Notes: Cotton maxi skirts have having a moment this summer, and nothing goes with them better than the perfect graphic tee. To lean towards to growing boho trend, style your look with flat sandals and reach for a trending raffia tote.

Loewe Relaxed Fit T-Shirt In Cotton £225 SHOP NOW Style with white cotton shirt or pair with wide-leg trousers.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Midi Skirt £33 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out this spring.

Loewe Basket Bag In Palm Leaf And Calfskin £450 SHOP NOW The chicest basket bag you can get your hands on.

Isabel Marant Crescent Gold-Tone Earrings £315 SHOP NOW Gold hoops add the perfect finishing touch.

A.Emery Viv Suede Sandals £150 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

3. COTTON TROUSERS + BASEBALL CAP + TRAINERS

Style Notes: These striped pyjama-style trousers are set to be one of the seasons favourite trends, and as a lover of all things comfortable, I couldn't be happier. To give your look a sporty edge, style with a baseball cap and throw on some comfortable trainers.

Loewe Relaxed Fit T-Shirt In Cotton £225 SHOP NOW This cool grey shade suits every skin tone.

Loewe Large Nappa Twist Cuff £1700 SHOP NOW I keep coming back to silver jewellery this season, and this large cuff is one of my favourites.

P.E Nation Physical Cap in Dark Navy £45 SHOP NOW The chicest way to avoid a sunburn.

Arket Linen Drawstring Trousers £57 SHOP NOW These also come in four other colours.