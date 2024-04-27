BRB—Just Working Out All the Ways I'm Going to Wear My New Challengers T-Shirt
In case you haven't heard, Loewe has just released their viral "I Told Ya" t-shirt. Appearing on Zendaya's character Tashi Donaldson in the newly released Challengers film, the trending T-shirt is currently taking over the internet. Designed for the film by Loewe's creative director Johnathan Anderson who, needless to say, is no stranger when it comes to creating cult items, the T-shirt appears twice within the film, and has already been spotted IRL on Zendaya in the last week.
Taking inspiration from a T-shirt famously worn by the late John F. Kennedy Jr., Loewe's take on the T-shirt is designed in both white and grey colour ways, and also comes in the form of a sweatshirt. Ringing in at £225 for the tee and £475 for the sweatshirt, the pricing is in line with the brand's typical offerings.
Having already gone viral, we don't expect this T-shirt to remain in stock for very long. If you're considering investing in the It item of the season, I thought it might be helpful to show you just how versatile it could be. Below are three ways I'd wear it this week—scroll on to see them.
HERE'S HOW TO WEAR LOEWE'S "I TOLD YA" T-SHIRT FROM THE MOVIE, CHALLENGERS
1. LEATHER JACKET + JEANS + MESH SHOES
Style Notes: We've already spotted Zendaya wearing this trending tee off-duty. To elevate her ensemble she styled hers with trending mesh ballet flat, and we've taken inspiraton. To give it a cooler edge, style with a boxy leather jacket and pair with a slouchy tote for extra style points.
SHOP THE LOOK:
I've had my eye on this bag for so long, and I think now is the time to strike.
2. WHITE SKIRT + BASKET BAG + SANDALS
Style Notes: Cotton maxi skirts have having a moment this summer, and nothing goes with them better than the perfect graphic tee. To lean towards to growing boho trend, style your look with flat sandals and reach for a trending raffia tote.
3. COTTON TROUSERS + BASEBALL CAP + TRAINERS
Style Notes: These striped pyjama-style trousers are set to be one of the seasons favourite trends, and as a lover of all things comfortable, I couldn't be happier. To give your look a sporty edge, style with a baseball cap and throw on some comfortable trainers.
SHOP THE LOOK:
I keep coming back to silver jewellery this season, and this large cuff is one of my favourites.
These chunky trainers will see you through a long day on your feet in comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
