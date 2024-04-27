BRB—Just Working Out All the Ways I'm Going to Wear My New Challengers T-Shirt

By Natalie Munro
In case you haven't heard, Loewe has just released their viral "I Told Ya" t-shirt. Appearing on Zendaya's character Tashi Donaldson in the newly released Challengers film, the trending T-shirt is currently taking over the internet. Designed for the film by Loewe's creative director Johnathan Anderson who, needless to say, is no stranger when it comes to creating cult items, the T-shirt appears twice within the film, and has already been spotted IRL on Zendaya in the last week.

Taking inspiration from a T-shirt famously worn by the late John F. Kennedy Jr., Loewe's take on the T-shirt is designed in both white and grey colour ways, and also comes in the form of a sweatshirt. Ringing in at £225 for the tee and £475 for the sweatshirt, the pricing is in line with the brand's typical offerings.

Zendaya wears Challengers t-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having already gone viral, we don't expect this T-shirt to remain in stock for very long. If you're considering investing in the It item of the season, I thought it might be helpful to show you just how versatile it could be. Below are three ways I'd wear it this week—scroll on to see them.

HERE'S HOW TO WEAR LOEWE'S "I TOLD YA" T-SHIRT FROM THE MOVIE, CHALLENGERS

1. LEATHER JACKET + JEANS + MESH SHOES

I Told Ya outfits.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: We've already spotted Zendaya wearing this trending tee off-duty. To elevate her ensemble she styled hers with trending mesh ballet flat, and we've taken inspiraton. To give it a cooler edge, style with a boxy leather jacket and pair with a slouchy tote for extra style points.

SHOP THE LOOK:

t-shirt
Loewe
Relaxed Fit T-Shirt In Cotton

This slouchy tee is destined to sell out.

Vintage Leather-Effect Jacket - Women
Mango
Vintage Leather-Effect Jacket

This looks more expensive than it is.

Volume Jeans - Wide
COS
Volume Jeans

These are a fashion persons favourite.

Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap - Women
mango
Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap

Style with denim or wear with a cotton dress.

tote bag
The Row
Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather

I've had my eye on this bag for so long, and I think now is the time to strike.

2. WHITE SKIRT + BASKET BAG + SANDALS

I Told Ya outfits.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Cotton maxi skirts have having a moment this summer, and nothing goes with them better than the perfect graphic tee. To lean towards to growing boho trend, style your look with flat sandals and reach for a trending raffia tote.

t-shirt
Loewe
Relaxed Fit T-Shirt In Cotton

Style with white cotton shirt or pair with wide-leg trousers.

white skirt
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Midi Skirt

This is destined to sell out this spring.

tote
Loewe
Basket Bag In Palm Leaf And Calfskin

The chicest basket bag you can get your hands on.

Crescent Gold-Tone Earrings
Isabel Marant
Crescent Gold-Tone Earrings

Gold hoops add the perfect finishing touch.

Viv Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Viv Suede Sandals

These also come in black.

3. COTTON TROUSERS + BASEBALL CAP + TRAINERS

I Told Ya outfits.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: These striped pyjama-style trousers are set to be one of the seasons favourite trends, and as a lover of all things comfortable, I couldn't be happier. To give your look a sporty edge, style with a baseball cap and throw on some comfortable trainers.

SHOP THE LOOK:

t-shirt
Loewe
Relaxed Fit T-Shirt In Cotton

This cool grey shade suits every skin tone.

cuff
Loewe
Large Nappa Twist Cuff

I keep coming back to silver jewellery this season, and this large cuff is one of my favourites.

hat
P.E Nation
Physical Cap in Dark Navy

The chicest way to avoid a sunburn.

Linen Drawstring Trousers - Blue/white - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Drawstring Trousers

These also come in four other colours.

New Balance 530 Trainers in Grey Multi
New Balance
530 Trainers

These chunky trainers will see you through a long day on your feet in comfort.

