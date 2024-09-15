I'm Looking for Chic, Expensive-Looking, Autumn Buys—These Zara Finds Are It

When it comes to affordable brands that consistently offer expensive-looking styles, Zara is seriously up there. An icon of the high street, the brand is always up to date with fresh trends whilst also satiating our timeless style appetites. With autumn's arrival, and because I'm guilty of a daily scroll, I headed to Zara to see if I could find any new pieces to bolster my new season looks or join my forever wardrobe. Lucky for me, and you, I found both. And plenty of them.

Be it elegant outerwear, premium-looking knitwear or some of the best boots around, Zara has autumn dressing covered. Autumn is known for layering, but this isn't just in items of clothing, but also in playful elements of texture and colour too. Colour trends are swirling around the fashion circles, and Zara brings deep burgundies, rich browns and soft tans into the mix after the vivid summer hues. Whilst our cotton staples will ease over into the new season, now is a chance to add richness through texture, with Zara providing the goods through cosy knit, smooth suedes and elevated denim, too. There's also a selection of designer-passing accessories that are worth seeing, and dresses that will go from day to night with the swap of a shoe.

Keep scrolling to explore the expensive-looking autumn buys I found at Zara.

SHOP THE MOST EXPENSIVE-LOOKING AUTUMN BUYS FROM ZARA:

ZARA Cropped 100% Leather Jacket £109 SHOP NOW This jacket is already selling quickly, thanks to its rich brown shade and smooth suede finish.

ZARA Printed Satin Dress With Ruffles £46 SHOP NOW If you're looking for an autumn-ready dress that can go with boots or elegant heels, this is it.

ZARA Kitten Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW So sleek.

ZARA Long Trench Coat With Belt £70 SHOP NOW Every autumn wardrobe deserves a standout trench coat.

ZARA Check Waistcoat £30 SHOP NOW I've been looking for a way to revitalise my tailoring that still feels timeless, and this is it.

ZARA Z1975 High-Waist Boot-Cut Jeans £30 SHOP NOW Zara's jeans should not be overlooked.

ZARA Apron Loafers £50 SHOP NOW The stitching detail on this pair brings the premium feel.

ZARA Waxed Puffer Jacket With Corduroy Collar £60 SHOP NOW Country jackets are the wealthy trend all our editors are tapping into.

ZARA Extra Soft 100% Wool Sweater £50 SHOP NOW Invigorate your looks with a bold red knit in soft wool.

ZARA Resin Maxi Bangle £20 SHOP NOW Great outfits are built in the finer details, like this striking bangle.

ZARA Maxi Bucket Bag £40 SHOP NOW How luxe does this bag look?

ZARA Fine Knit Cardigan £26 SHOP NOW Simple, understated, and so versatile.

ZARA Wide-Leg High-Waist Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Sleek tailoring is relevant all year round.

ZARA Leather Shoulder Bag £109 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this bag.

ZARA Textured Blazer £60 SHOP NOW Bring a polished finish to even the simplest looks with this textured blazer.

ZARA Printed Midi Dress £46 SHOP NOW I'm recreating this whole look.

ZARA Knit Polo Shirt With Buttons £30 SHOP NOW Burgundy shades are big for autumn.

ZARA Tailored Blazer £66 SHOP NOW There's always a place for a perfectly cut blazer in my wardrobe.

ZARA Z1975 Soft Denim Shirt £26 SHOP NOW Denim is about be feature heavily in our outfit rotations.

ZARA Ballet Flats With Buckle £28 SHOP NOW Comfortable, chic, and seriously affordable.

ZARA Faux Leather Biker Jacket £50 SHOP NOW A style you'll reach for year after year.

ZARA Plain Knit Cardigan £46 SHOP NOW The cut! The pockets! Every detail is perfection.

ZARA Combined Pleated Knit Skirt £46 SHOP NOW This elegant skirt went straight on my wish list.