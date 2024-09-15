I'm Looking for Chic, Expensive-Looking, Autumn Buys—These Zara Finds Are It

When it comes to affordable brands that consistently offer expensive-looking styles, Zara is seriously up there. An icon of the high street, the brand is always up to date with fresh trends whilst also satiating our timeless style appetites. With autumn's arrival, and because I'm guilty of a daily scroll, I headed to Zara to see if I could find any new pieces to bolster my new season looks or join my forever wardrobe. Lucky for me, and you, I found both. And plenty of them.

Be it elegant outerwear, premium-looking knitwear or some of the best boots around, Zara has autumn dressing covered. Autumn is known for layering, but this isn't just in items of clothing, but also in playful elements of texture and colour too. Colour trends are swirling around the fashion circles, and Zara brings deep burgundies, rich browns and soft tans into the mix after the vivid summer hues. Whilst our cotton staples will ease over into the new season, now is a chance to add richness through texture, with Zara providing the goods through cosy knit, smooth suedes and elevated denim, too. There's also a selection of designer-passing accessories that are worth seeing, and dresses that will go from day to night with the swap of a shoe.

Keep scrolling to explore the expensive-looking autumn buys I found at Zara.

SHOP THE MOST EXPENSIVE-LOOKING AUTUMN BUYS FROM ZARA:

Cropped 100% Leather Jacket
ZARA
Cropped 100% Leather Jacket

This jacket is already selling quickly, thanks to its rich brown shade and smooth suede finish.

Printed Satin Dress With Ruffles
ZARA
Printed Satin Dress With Ruffles

If you're looking for an autumn-ready dress that can go with boots or elegant heels, this is it.

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

So sleek.

Long Trench Coat With Belt
ZARA
Long Trench Coat With Belt

Every autumn wardrobe deserves a standout trench coat.

Check Waistcoat
ZARA
Check Waistcoat

I've been looking for a way to revitalise my tailoring that still feels timeless, and this is it.

Z1975 High-Waist Boot-Cut Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waist Boot-Cut Jeans

Zara's jeans should not be overlooked.

Apron Loafers
ZARA
Apron Loafers

The stitching detail on this pair brings the premium feel.

Waxed Puffer Jacket With Corduroy Collar
ZARA
Waxed Puffer Jacket With Corduroy Collar

Country jackets are the wealthy trend all our editors are tapping into.

Extra Soft 100% Wool Sweater
ZARA
Extra Soft 100% Wool Sweater

Invigorate your looks with a bold red knit in soft wool.

Resin Maxi Bangle
ZARA
Resin Maxi Bangle

Great outfits are built in the finer details, like this striking bangle.

Maxi Bucket Bag
ZARA
Maxi Bucket Bag

How luxe does this bag look?

Fine Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Fine Knit Cardigan

Simple, understated, and so versatile.

Wide-Leg High-Waist Trousers
ZARA
Wide-Leg High-Waist Trousers

Sleek tailoring is relevant all year round.

Leather Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Leather Shoulder Bag

I haven't stopped thinking about this bag.

Textured Blazer
ZARA
Textured Blazer

Bring a polished finish to even the simplest looks with this textured blazer.

Printed Midi Dress
ZARA
Printed Midi Dress

I'm recreating this whole look.

Knit Polo Shirt With Buttons
ZARA
Knit Polo Shirt With Buttons

Burgundy shades are big for autumn.

Tailored Blazer
ZARA
Tailored Blazer

There's always a place for a perfectly cut blazer in my wardrobe.

Z1975 Soft Denim Shirt
ZARA
Z1975 Soft Denim Shirt

Denim is about be feature heavily in our outfit rotations.

Ballet Flats With Buckle
ZARA
Ballet Flats With Buckle

Comfortable, chic, and seriously affordable.

Faux Leather Biker Jacket
ZARA
Faux Leather Biker Jacket

A style you'll reach for year after year.

Plain Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Plain Knit Cardigan

The cut! The pockets! Every detail is perfection.

Combined Pleated Knit Skirt
ZARA
Combined Pleated Knit Skirt

This elegant skirt went straight on my wish list.

Split Suede Heeled Boots
ZARA
Split Suede Heeled Boots

I still can't believe these are under £100.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

