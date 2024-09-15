I'm Looking for Chic, Expensive-Looking, Autumn Buys—These Zara Finds Are It
When it comes to affordable brands that consistently offer expensive-looking styles, Zara is seriously up there. An icon of the high street, the brand is always up to date with fresh trends whilst also satiating our timeless style appetites. With autumn's arrival, and because I'm guilty of a daily scroll, I headed to Zara to see if I could find any new pieces to bolster my new season looks or join my forever wardrobe. Lucky for me, and you, I found both. And plenty of them.
Be it elegant outerwear, premium-looking knitwear or some of the best boots around, Zara has autumn dressing covered. Autumn is known for layering, but this isn't just in items of clothing, but also in playful elements of texture and colour too. Colour trends are swirling around the fashion circles, and Zara brings deep burgundies, rich browns and soft tans into the mix after the vivid summer hues. Whilst our cotton staples will ease over into the new season, now is a chance to add richness through texture, with Zara providing the goods through cosy knit, smooth suedes and elevated denim, too. There's also a selection of designer-passing accessories that are worth seeing, and dresses that will go from day to night with the swap of a shoe.
Keep scrolling to explore the expensive-looking autumn buys I found at Zara.
SHOP THE MOST EXPENSIVE-LOOKING AUTUMN BUYS FROM ZARA:
This jacket is already selling quickly, thanks to its rich brown shade and smooth suede finish.
If you're looking for an autumn-ready dress that can go with boots or elegant heels, this is it.
I've been looking for a way to revitalise my tailoring that still feels timeless, and this is it.
Country jackets are the wealthy trend all our editors are tapping into.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
