It's True: These 5 Expensive-Looking Accessories Always Get Me Compliments

If it isn't "brat Summer" or "clean girl", it's "underconsumption core" trending on TikTok. And as someone who is trying to be more conscious about what I buy after a giant wardrobe cleanse (largely due to an upcoming house move), I won't be buying into all of these passing trends. Which, I guess, actually means I'm accidentally tapping into the "underconsumption core" minimalist life vibe. Instead of dashing out to buy everything lime green, I'm more impressed by the simple wardrobe additions that'll make every outfit look premium––enter: expensive-looking accessories.

If you shop wisely, the addition of a great bag (it's all about suede this year), silver buckled belts or a go-with-everything pair of sunglasses is sometimes all you need to elevate your look. And let me tell you, these don't have to be designer. Luxe-looking accessories can be found all over the high street, and there are the 5 in particular that often get mistaken as high-end when I wear them.

No doubt you most likely already own them, but here's some inspiration on how to style them––the 2024 way.

1. Suede Bags

Style Notes: Nothing can beat a buttery soft suede bag, in a tonal shade. Worn by the elite women of Instagram on repeat this year, the high street has pulled through with premium iterations that will look as sleek as their designer counterparts. The bigger the better for this one, it's all about getting that slouchy look.

Shop the Look:

Arket Curved Suede Bag £179 SHOP NOW Extra points for the shape.

Zara Split Leather Bag With Cord Strap £149 SHOP NOW This bag is huge IRL, so it's ticking off two trends in one.

ASOS DESIGN Suede Tote Bag With Tubular Piping in Tan £50 SHOP NOW Yep, a real leather bag for £50!

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW I've got such a soft spot for anything brown at the moment.

2. Silver Buckle Belts

Style Notes: One loved by minimalists—including Sylvie—the silver trend isn't going anywhere. Making many switch their jewellery metal of choice, now the silver buckled belt is getting its time to shine. And I've found the under-£100 styles you'll want to add to every outfit,

Shop the Look:

Arket Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW Arket just never fails, does it?

Whistles Eyelet Detail Belt £85 SHOP NOW Love the oval buckle on this one.

Massimo Dutti Studded Leather Belt £60 SHOP NOW This looks very similar to a particular cult designer style.

MANGO Oval Buckle Belt £16 SHOP NOW Rope belts are very 2024.

3. Plain Gold Jewellery

Style Notes: Sometimes, simple is best––if it isn't broken, and all that. And sleek, minimal jewellery is one of those accessories that prove this theory. Lydia shows how the addition of some skinny gold bangles, chunky rings or fuss-free earrings can make you look instantly pulled-together.

Shop the Look:

Zara Rigid Choker £13 SHOP NOW Add this to any bandeau top or dress.

H&M Gold-Plated Dome Earrings £38 SHOP NOW So sleek.

& Other Stories Wavy Cuff Bracelet £32 SHOP NOW Get two and wear over fine knit jumpers come autumn.

Jigsaw Molten Stud Earring | Gold £35 SHOP NOW Jigsaw is always one of my favourites for minimalist jewels.

4. Black Sunglasses

Style Notes: Gold frame sunglasses have been big news this season, but I can see them being a passing fad. Instead, opt for a classic black pair that'll go with quite literally any outfit, now, and forever.

Shop the Look:

H&M Rectangular Sunglasses £8 SHOP NOW H&M is always my go-to for everyday sunnies.

& Other Stories Edgy Cat-Eye Sunglasses £32 SHOP NOW To wear with literally any outfit.

M&S Collection Rectangle Sunglasses £15 SHOP NOW Well done, M&S!

Whistles Isle of Eden Felina Sunglasses £115 SHOP NOW A shape that suits almost anyone.

5. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Yep, the ballet flat is sticking around. And I'm not surprised when the classy shoe can be worn with anything from trousers to skirts and jorts. It's the pairs with strap detail that add that little something extra––as perfectly illustrated by Amira.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Soft elastic ballet flats £100 SHOP NOW These also come in cherry red.

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats £118 SHOP NOW Timeless black will always look premium.

Zara Ballet Flats With Double Strap £46 SHOP NOW Love the double crossover strap on this pair.