It's True: These 5 Expensive-Looking Accessories Always Get Me Compliments

By
published
in Features

If it isn't "brat Summer" or "clean girl", it's "underconsumption core" trending on TikTok. And as someone who is trying to be more conscious about what I buy after a giant wardrobe cleanse (largely due to an upcoming house move), I won't be buying into all of these passing trends. Which, I guess, actually means I'm accidentally tapping into the "underconsumption core" minimalist life vibe. Instead of dashing out to buy everything lime green, I'm more impressed by the simple wardrobe additions that'll make every outfit look premium––enter: expensive-looking accessories.

If you shop wisely, the addition of a great bag (it's all about suede this year), silver buckled belts or a go-with-everything pair of sunglasses is sometimes all you need to elevate your look. And let me tell you, these don't have to be designer. Luxe-looking accessories can be found all over the high street, and there are the 5 in particular that often get mistaken as high-end when I wear them.

No doubt you most likely already own them, but here's some inspiration on how to style them––the 2024 way.

1. Suede Bags

Anouk wearing suede bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Nothing can beat a buttery soft suede bag, in a tonal shade. Worn by the elite women of Instagram on repeat this year, the high street has pulled through with premium iterations that will look as sleek as their designer counterparts. The bigger the better for this one, it's all about getting that slouchy look.

Shop the Look:

Curved Suede Bag - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Curved Suede Bag

Extra points for the shape.

Zara , Split Leather Bag With Cord Strap
Zara
Split Leather Bag With Cord Strap

This bag is huge IRL, so it's ticking off two trends in one.

Asos Design Suede Tote Bag With Tubular Piping in Tan
ASOS DESIGN
Suede Tote Bag With Tubular Piping in Tan

Yep, a real leather bag for £50!

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

I've got such a soft spot for anything brown at the moment.

2. Silver Buckle Belts

Sylvie wearing silver belt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: One loved by minimalists—including Sylvie—the silver trend isn't going anywhere. Making many switch their jewellery metal of choice, now the silver buckled belt is getting its time to shine. And I've found the under-£100 styles you'll want to add to every outfit,

Shop the Look:

Leather Belt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Belt

Arket just never fails, does it?

Eyelet Detail Belt
Whistles
Eyelet Detail Belt

Love the oval buckle on this one.

Massimo Dutti, Studded Leather Belt
Massimo Dutti
Studded Leather Belt

This looks very similar to a particular cult designer style.

Oval Buckle Belt
MANGO
Oval Buckle Belt

Rope belts are very 2024.

3. Plain Gold Jewellery

Lydia wearing gold jewellery

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: Sometimes, simple is best––if it isn't broken, and all that. And sleek, minimal jewellery is one of those accessories that prove this theory. Lydia shows how the addition of some skinny gold bangles, chunky rings or fuss-free earrings can make you look instantly pulled-together.

Shop the Look:

Zara, Rigid Choker
Zara
Rigid Choker

Add this to any bandeau top or dress.

Gold-Plated Dome Earrings
H&M
Gold-Plated Dome Earrings

So sleek.

Wavy Cuff Bracelet
& Other Stories
Wavy Cuff Bracelet

Get two and wear over fine knit jumpers come autumn.

Molten Stud Earring | Gold
Jigsaw
Molten Stud Earring | Gold

Jigsaw is always one of my favourites for minimalist jewels.

4. Black Sunglasses

Hanna wearing black sunglasses

(Image credit: @hannastefansson)

Style Notes: Gold frame sunglasses have been big news this season, but I can see them being a passing fad. Instead, opt for a classic black pair that'll go with quite literally any outfit, now, and forever.

Shop the Look:

Rectangular Sunglasses
H&M
Rectangular Sunglasses

H&M is always my go-to for everyday sunnies.

Edgy Cat-Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Edgy Cat-Eye Sunglasses

To wear with literally any outfit.

Rectangle Sunglasses
M&S Collection
Rectangle Sunglasses

Well done, M&S!

Isle of Eden Felina Sunglasses
Whistles
Isle of Eden Felina Sunglasses

A shape that suits almost anyone.

5. Ballet Flats

Amira wearing ballet flats

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Style Notes: Yep, the ballet flat is sticking around. And I'm not surprised when the classy shoe can be worn with anything from trousers to skirts and jorts. It's the pairs with strap detail that add that little something extra––as perfectly illustrated by Amira.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti, Soft elastic ballet flats

Massimo Dutti
Soft elastic ballet flats

These also come in cherry red.

Moira Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

Timeless black will always look premium.

zara shoes
Zara
Ballet Flats With Double Strap

Love the double crossover strap on this pair.

Leather Mary Jane Flats - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

These brown leather beauties will look so good a light blue shirt and ecru jeans.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

