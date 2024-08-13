It's True: These 5 Expensive-Looking Accessories Always Get Me Compliments
If it isn't "brat Summer" or "clean girl", it's "underconsumption core" trending on TikTok. And as someone who is trying to be more conscious about what I buy after a giant wardrobe cleanse (largely due to an upcoming house move), I won't be buying into all of these passing trends. Which, I guess, actually means I'm accidentally tapping into the "underconsumption core" minimalist life vibe. Instead of dashing out to buy everything lime green, I'm more impressed by the simple wardrobe additions that'll make every outfit look premium––enter: expensive-looking accessories.
If you shop wisely, the addition of a great bag (it's all about suede this year), silver buckled belts or a go-with-everything pair of sunglasses is sometimes all you need to elevate your look. And let me tell you, these don't have to be designer. Luxe-looking accessories can be found all over the high street, and there are the 5 in particular that often get mistaken as high-end when I wear them.
No doubt you most likely already own them, but here's some inspiration on how to style them––the 2024 way.
1. Suede Bags
Style Notes: Nothing can beat a buttery soft suede bag, in a tonal shade. Worn by the elite women of Instagram on repeat this year, the high street has pulled through with premium iterations that will look as sleek as their designer counterparts. The bigger the better for this one, it's all about getting that slouchy look.
Shop the Look:
2. Silver Buckle Belts
Style Notes: One loved by minimalists—including Sylvie—the silver trend isn't going anywhere. Making many switch their jewellery metal of choice, now the silver buckled belt is getting its time to shine. And I've found the under-£100 styles you'll want to add to every outfit,
Shop the Look:
3. Plain Gold Jewellery
Style Notes: Sometimes, simple is best––if it isn't broken, and all that. And sleek, minimal jewellery is one of those accessories that prove this theory. Lydia shows how the addition of some skinny gold bangles, chunky rings or fuss-free earrings can make you look instantly pulled-together.
Shop the Look:
4. Black Sunglasses
Style Notes: Gold frame sunglasses have been big news this season, but I can see them being a passing fad. Instead, opt for a classic black pair that'll go with quite literally any outfit, now, and forever.
Shop the Look:
5. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Yep, the ballet flat is sticking around. And I'm not surprised when the classy shoe can be worn with anything from trousers to skirts and jorts. It's the pairs with strap detail that add that little something extra––as perfectly illustrated by Amira.
Shop the Look:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.