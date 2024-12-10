Trust Me, I've Looked—These Are the Chicest Knee-High Boots on the High Street

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

Boots are ae shoe style that we turn to all year round, but they truly come into their own in the winter months. Paired with knit dresses, peeking out under tailored trousers or making our summer skirts ready for winter, a great pair of boots can be a defining feature of our cold-weather wardrobes. But finding the right pair can take a lot of searching, hunting for the perfect heel height, silhouette and shade can call for a lot of research, especially as at this time of year there's a mass of options to choose from. That's where I come in.

Woman wears black sweater, beige skirt and black boots

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Liv wears Mango boots.

There are a lot of boot styles around, from Chelsea boots to thigh-high styles, but right now I'm focused on knee-high boots. Personally, I've always found them to be the most versatile, seamlessly elevating all styles from trousers to maxi skirts to mini dresses.

As always, a staple piece like boots is worthy of a little investment, so if you're after a high-designer pair, then I've already got you covered. But today I'm focused on finding the best affordable knee-high boots for those who want to save whilst still getting serious style. Thankfully, our trusted high-street brands have proven that finding a pair of sleek boots that won't break the bank is easier than it may first seem.

Woman wears scarf coat, white skirt, brown knee high boots

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Chiara wears LK Bennett boots.

I like to go the extra mile, so to make finding your perfect pair that much easier, I've pulled together the best options at various heel heights, mixing in a selection of shades and finishes for all preferences.

Keep scrolling to explore the best high-street knee-high boots now.

Best Flat Knee High Boots On the High Street

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

Undeniably classic.

John Lewis Tulip Leather French Western Low Heel Knee High Boots, Red
John Lewis
Tulip Leather French Western Low Heel Knee High Boots, Red

Take on winter's trending shade with this burgundy pair.

100% Leather Boot With Buckle - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
100% Leather Boot With Buckle

A fashion-forward take.

Leather Flat Knee High Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Flat Knee High Boots

This pair is already moving quickly.

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots

Deep brown is just as versatile as black.

Knee-High Biker Boots
H&M
Knee-High Biker Boots

I keep seeing fashion people wearing boots with buckle detailing.

Best Kitten Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street

Massimo Dutti, Heeled Leather Boots
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Leather Boots

Trust Massimo Dutti to create a seriously refined pair.

Red Knee High Kitten Heel Boots
River Island
Red Knee High Kitten Heel Boots

The crackled leather is such a nice touch.

Topshop Stevie Mid Heel Pointed Toe Knee High Boots in Off White
Topshop
Topshop Stevie Mid Heel Pointed Toe Knee High Boots in Off White

Bring a fresh edge to your muted looks with a touch of cream.

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

You'll wear this throughout the year.

Leather Knee-High Boots
Anthropologie
Leather Knee-High Boots

So sleek.

Best Mid Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street

Split Suede Heeled Boots
ZARA
Split Suede Heeled Boots

A sharp pointed toe, soft suede and sleek tan? Yes, please.

Leather Boots With Zip - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Leather Boots With Zip

These have already made their way onto my wish list.

Cowboy Leather Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Cowboy Leather Boots

The curved top and stitching nods to Cowboy boot details.

Leather Heeled Riding Boot | Black
Jigsaw
Leather Heeled Riding Boot | Black

No matter the year, you'll rely on this pair.

Black Albie Croc Knee High Boot
Whistles
Black Albie Croc Knee High Boot

Bring a touch of contrast with this croc embossed pair.

Best High Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street

Heeled Leather Boots
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Leather Boots

Made from supple leather.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

Just so striking.

Suede Cowboy Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Suede Cowboy Boot

Even just peeking out under trousers, these boots are sure to make an impact.

Stiletto Heel Knee High Boots
M&S Collection
Stiletto Heel Knee High Boots

I still can't believe these are under £100.

Brown Velvet Leopard High Leg Boots
River Island
Brown Velvet Leopard High Leg Boots

For those who love a pop of print.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸