Trust Me, I've Looked—These Are the Chicest Knee-High Boots on the High Street

Boots are ae shoe style that we turn to all year round, but they truly come into their own in the winter months. Paired with knit dresses, peeking out under tailored trousers or making our summer skirts ready for winter, a great pair of boots can be a defining feature of our cold-weather wardrobes. But finding the right pair can take a lot of searching, hunting for the perfect heel height, silhouette and shade can call for a lot of research, especially as at this time of year there's a mass of options to choose from. That's where I come in.

Liv wears Mango boots.

There are a lot of boot styles around, from Chelsea boots to thigh-high styles, but right now I'm focused on knee-high boots. Personally, I've always found them to be the most versatile, seamlessly elevating all styles from trousers to maxi skirts to mini dresses.

As always, a staple piece like boots is worthy of a little investment, so if you're after a high-designer pair, then I've already got you covered. But today I'm focused on finding the best affordable knee-high boots for those who want to save whilst still getting serious style. Thankfully, our trusted high-street brands have proven that finding a pair of sleek boots that won't break the bank is easier than it may first seem.

Chiara wears LK Bennett boots.

I like to go the extra mile, so to make finding your perfect pair that much easier, I've pulled together the best options at various heel heights, mixing in a selection of shades and finishes for all preferences.

Keep scrolling to explore the best high-street knee-high boots now.

Best Flat Knee High Boots On the High Street

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW Undeniably classic.

John Lewis Tulip Leather French Western Low Heel Knee High Boots, Red £159 SHOP NOW Take on winter's trending shade with this burgundy pair.

MANGO 100% Leather Boot With Buckle £170 SHOP NOW A fashion-forward take.

M&S Collection Leather Flat Knee High Boots £110 SHOP NOW This pair is already moving quickly.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW Deep brown is just as versatile as black.

H&M Knee-High Biker Boots £75 SHOP NOW I keep seeing fashion people wearing boots with buckle detailing.

Best Kitten Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street

Massimo Dutti Heeled Leather Boots £229 SHOP NOW Trust Massimo Dutti to create a seriously refined pair.

River Island Red Knee High Kitten Heel Boots £66 SHOP NOW The crackled leather is such a nice touch.

Topshop Topshop Stevie Mid Heel Pointed Toe Knee High Boots in Off White £65 SHOP NOW Bring a fresh edge to your muted looks with a touch of cream.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW You'll wear this throughout the year.

Anthropologie Leather Knee-High Boots £180 SHOP NOW So sleek.

Best Mid Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street

ZARA Split Suede Heeled Boots £90 SHOP NOW A sharp pointed toe, soft suede and sleek tan? Yes, please.

MANGO Leather Boots With Zip £150 SHOP NOW These have already made their way onto my wish list.

MANGO Cowboy Leather Boots £110 SHOP NOW The curved top and stitching nods to Cowboy boot details.

Jigsaw Leather Heeled Riding Boot | Black £275 SHOP NOW No matter the year, you'll rely on this pair.

Whistles Black Albie Croc Knee High Boot £299 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of contrast with this croc embossed pair.

Best High Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street

Massimo Dutti Heeled Leather Boots £239 SHOP NOW Made from supple leather.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £230 SHOP NOW Just so striking.

MANGO Suede Cowboy Boot £100 SHOP NOW Even just peeking out under trousers, these boots are sure to make an impact.

M&S Collection Stiletto Heel Knee High Boots £75 SHOP NOW I still can't believe these are under £100.