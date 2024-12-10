Trust Me, I've Looked—These Are the Chicest Knee-High Boots on the High Street
Boots are ae shoe style that we turn to all year round, but they truly come into their own in the winter months. Paired with knit dresses, peeking out under tailored trousers or making our summer skirts ready for winter, a great pair of boots can be a defining feature of our cold-weather wardrobes. But finding the right pair can take a lot of searching, hunting for the perfect heel height, silhouette and shade can call for a lot of research, especially as at this time of year there's a mass of options to choose from. That's where I come in.
Liv wears Mango boots.
There are a lot of boot styles around, from Chelsea boots to thigh-high styles, but right now I'm focused on knee-high boots. Personally, I've always found them to be the most versatile, seamlessly elevating all styles from trousers to maxi skirts to mini dresses.
As always, a staple piece like boots is worthy of a little investment, so if you're after a high-designer pair, then I've already got you covered. But today I'm focused on finding the best affordable knee-high boots for those who want to save whilst still getting serious style. Thankfully, our trusted high-street brands have proven that finding a pair of sleek boots that won't break the bank is easier than it may first seem.
Chiara wears LK Bennett boots.
I like to go the extra mile, so to make finding your perfect pair that much easier, I've pulled together the best options at various heel heights, mixing in a selection of shades and finishes for all preferences.
Keep scrolling to explore the best high-street knee-high boots now.
Best Flat Knee High Boots On the High Street
Take on winter's trending shade with this burgundy pair.
Best Kitten Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street
Bring a fresh edge to your muted looks with a touch of cream.
Best Mid Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street
Best High Heel Knee High Boots On the High Street
Even just peeking out under trousers, these boots are sure to make an impact.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
