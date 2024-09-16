6 Colors I’m Wearing to Look On Trend This Fall

With the fall season upon us, I'm officially ready to make some welcome wardrobe updates (goodbye, white linen dresses and hello, cashmere sweaters). One of the easiest (and my personal favorite) way to reinvigorate my wardrobe for a new season is by adding a fresh touch of color to my ensembles. Since this is my favorite subject (I am a bonafide nerd when it comes to color theory), I'm always excitedly looking out for what hues dominate the runway shows and keep a close eye on Pantone’s trend forecasts.

This season's color trends channel a sumptuous elegance—from luxe shades of olive green to rich burgundy, and gentle eggshell hues—whether you add a touch of color with an accessory or go for a full head-to-toe look, the colors we're seeing are wearable, refined, and chic. Keep scrolling for the six colors I'll be wearing to look altogether on trend this fall.

Olive Green

woman in olive green outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @monikh)

The dominating shades of green immediately caught my attention on the F/W 24 runways—particularly shades in the olive family—from deep Taggiasca hues to bright Caseltvetrano colors. Gucci, Saint Laurent, Burberry to name a few featured the color in head-to-toe looks as well as plentiful accessories. There's no question I'll be adding the fresh color trend to my wardrobe this fall.

Chunky Knit Peter Pan Collar Cardigan
ZARA
Chunky Knit Peter Pan Collar Cardigan

Satin Long Skirt
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Wide-Leg Corduroy Trouser
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Corduroy Trouser

Medium Solstice
Bottega Veneta
Medium Solstice

Classic Fit Satin Charmeuse Shirt
Lauren Woman
Classic Fit Satin Charmeuse Shirt

Burgundy

woman in burgundy cardigan

(Image credit: The Style Stalker; Launchmetrics Spotlight; @annabelrosendahl)

From cherry to merlot and oxblood, this fall 2024 is all about rich and luxurious burgundy hues. Add the color to your outfit with a chic handbag, pair of boots, or sumptuous sweater.

Basic Knit Fitted Cardigan
ZARA
Basic Knit Fitted Cardigan

Peony Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Peony Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Stud-Detail Chiffon Dress
H&M
Stud-Detail Chiffon Dress

Celestia Shoulder Bag
Cuyana
Celestia Shoulder Bag

Fine Ribbed Knit Top
ZARA
Fine Ribbed Knit Top

Chocolate Brown

Woman in chocolate brown knit dress

(Image credit: @abimarvel; Launchmetrics Spotlight; The Style Stalker; @nnennaechem)

There's nothing more fall than a brown color palette. Elegant and expensive-looking chocolate hues were spotted on everything from liquid leather coats to sheer dresses, and chic tailoring. It's an easy one to integrate into your outfit this season.

Scarf Top Zw Collection
ZARA
Scarf Top Zw Collection

Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede

Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse

Wool Blend Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Lauren Woman
Wool Blend Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Cashmere Shrunken V-Neck Sweater
Cashmere Shrunken V-Neck Sweater

Dark brown coat
Staud
Carver Wool-Blend Belted Coat

Pale Pink

woman in pale pink outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; The Style Stalker; Getty Images)

Forget fuschia this fall and instead lean into the pretty pale ballet pink hues we saw all over the runways. From prim cardigans at Prada to draped midi dresses at Victoria Beckham, this fall the feminine hue feels fresh and unexpected for autumn.

Basic Below the Elbow Sleeve Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Basic Below the Elbow Sleeve Knit Cardigan

Exclusive Convertible Silk-Satin Mini Cape Dress
Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Exclusive Convertible Silk-Satin Mini Cape Dress

Oversized Shirt Contrasting Bottom
MANGO
Oversized Shirt Contrasting Bottom

Zole Lace-Trimmed Crepe Midi Skirt
SIEDRÉS
Zole Lace-Trimmed Crepe Midi Skirt

Eggshell

woman in ivory jacket and skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; The Style Stalker)

Yes, there were plenty of crisp and ethereal whites on the runways, but it was the warm and subtle ivory meets barely-there yellow hues, that had me hooked. Thanks to The Row and Altuzarra you can consider this your new neutral.

Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin
Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin

100% Silk Satin Shirt
MANGO
100% Silk Satin Shirt

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt

Sweater Vest
H&M
Sweater Vest

Blazer Tweed Pockets
MANGO
Blazer Tweed Pockets

Navy Blue

woman in navy sweater and mini skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @annelauremais; Getty Images)

From pant suits, to knit dresses and chic overcoats, navy blue was the understated color trend we're seeing in full force this season. The corporate color exudes chic Parisian vibes, and adds polish to an outfit in an instant—easy to wear for both day and night.

Buttoned Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Buttoned Knit Cardigan

The Folded-Lapel Wool Blazer
COS
The Folded-Lapel Wool Blazer

Sawyer Oversized Cashmere Polo
Reformation
Sawyer Oversized Cashmere Polo

Cape-Detailed Knit Wool-Cashmere Cardigan
Chloé
Cape-Detailed Knit Wool-Cashmere Cardigan

Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

