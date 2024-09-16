6 Colors I’m Wearing to Look On Trend This Fall
With the fall season upon us, I'm officially ready to make some welcome wardrobe updates (goodbye, white linen dresses and hello, cashmere sweaters). One of the easiest (and my personal favorite) way to reinvigorate my wardrobe for a new season is by adding a fresh touch of color to my ensembles. Since this is my favorite subject (I am a bonafide nerd when it comes to color theory), I'm always excitedly looking out for what hues dominate the runway shows and keep a close eye on Pantone’s trend forecasts.
This season's color trends channel a sumptuous elegance—from luxe shades of olive green to rich burgundy, and gentle eggshell hues—whether you add a touch of color with an accessory or go for a full head-to-toe look, the colors we're seeing are wearable, refined, and chic. Keep scrolling for the six colors I'll be wearing to look altogether on trend this fall.
Olive Green
The dominating shades of green immediately caught my attention on the F/W 24 runways—particularly shades in the olive family—from deep Taggiasca hues to bright Caseltvetrano colors. Gucci, Saint Laurent, Burberry to name a few featured the color in head-to-toe looks as well as plentiful accessories. There's no question I'll be adding the fresh color trend to my wardrobe this fall.
Burgundy
From cherry to merlot and oxblood, this fall 2024 is all about rich and luxurious burgundy hues. Add the color to your outfit with a chic handbag, pair of boots, or sumptuous sweater.
Chocolate Brown
There's nothing more fall than a brown color palette. Elegant and expensive-looking chocolate hues were spotted on everything from liquid leather coats to sheer dresses, and chic tailoring. It's an easy one to integrate into your outfit this season.
Pale Pink
Forget fuschia this fall and instead lean into the pretty pale ballet pink hues we saw all over the runways. From prim cardigans at Prada to draped midi dresses at Victoria Beckham, this fall the feminine hue feels fresh and unexpected for autumn.
Eggshell
Yes, there were plenty of crisp and ethereal whites on the runways, but it was the warm and subtle ivory meets barely-there yellow hues, that had me hooked. Thanks to The Row and Altuzarra you can consider this your new neutral.
Navy Blue
From pant suits, to knit dresses and chic overcoats, navy blue was the understated color trend we're seeing in full force this season. The corporate color exudes chic Parisian vibes, and adds polish to an outfit in an instant—easy to wear for both day and night.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
