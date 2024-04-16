J.Lo Wore the Chic Heel Color Everyone Will Wear Instead of Black This Summer

I don't know what it is about 2024, but I've been kind of obsessed with shoe color trends. They're a thing, folks. This season has brought us everything from red to pink to several non-black neutrals, and it's the latter we're focusing on today. Jennifer Lopez has been in NYC lately, and she's always quick to jump on the latest shoe color trend bandwagon. The latest example of this is a pair of patent leather Saint Laurent It shoes she wore twice over the weekend in espresso brown.

I love a black heel and have plenty of pairs in my closet that prove it, but summer is coming, and it's time to add a neutral shoe that's a little fresher to my closet. Enter espresso. This rich-looking shoe color is exactly what you need to make your outfits look more elegant and forward this spring and summer. Keep scrolling to get started and shop my favorite espresso-brown heels of the season (and see how Lopez styled hers).

Jennifer Lopez wearing jeans and a brown blazer

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: A.L.C. blazer; Bottega Veneta Triangle Geometric Caravan Sunglasses ($550); Saint Laurent Lee Pumps ($1150); Hermès bag

Jennifer Lopez waring a white dress

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lopez: Saint Laurent Lee Pumps($1150); Hermès bag

Shop Espresso-Brown Heels

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mules

Faye Slingback Pump
Saint Laurent
Faye Slingback Pumps

Reformation Wilder Heels
Reformation
Wilder Slingback Heels

Raso Silk Stiletto Pumps
Prada
Raso Silk Stiletto Pumps

Coco-Toe Leather Shoe
Mango
Coco-Toe Leather Shoes

Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps

Lupita Suede Mules
Amina Muaddi
Lupita Suede Mules

Classic Pointed Toe Pump
Marion Parke
Classic Pointed Toe Pumps

Saint Laurent Tribue sandals
Saint Laurent
Tribute Mules in Suede

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

