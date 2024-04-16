J.Lo Wore the Chic Heel Color Everyone Will Wear Instead of Black This Summer

I don't know what it is about 2024, but I've been kind of obsessed with shoe color trends. They're a thing, folks. This season has brought us everything from red to pink to several non-black neutrals, and it's the latter we're focusing on today. Jennifer Lopez has been in NYC lately, and she's always quick to jump on the latest shoe color trend bandwagon. The latest example of this is a pair of patent leather Saint Laurent It shoes she wore twice over the weekend in espresso brown.

I love a black heel and have plenty of pairs in my closet that prove it, but summer is coming, and it's time to add a neutral shoe that's a little fresher to my closet. Enter espresso. This rich-looking shoe color is exactly what you need to make your outfits look more elegant and forward this spring and summer. Keep scrolling to get started and shop my favorite espresso-brown heels of the season (and see how Lopez styled hers).

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: A.L.C. blazer; Bottega Veneta Triangle Geometric Caravan Sunglasses ($550); Saint Laurent Lee Pumps ($1150); Hermès bag

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lopez: Saint Laurent Lee Pumps ($1150); Hermès bag

Shop Espresso-Brown Heels

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mules $160 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Faye Slingback Pumps $925 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wilder Slingback Heels $278 SHOP NOW

Prada Raso Silk Stiletto Pumps $1170 SHOP NOW

Mango Coco-Toe Leather Shoes $180 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps $100 SHOP NOW

Amina Muaddi Lupita Suede Mules $720 SHOP NOW

Marion Parke Classic Pointed Toe Pumps $495 SHOP NOW