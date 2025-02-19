Wait, Did Chanel Just Confirm That This Non-Flat, Non-Heel Shoe Trend Is No Longer Dated?

As history shows, fashion trends come back around—some sooner than others. And for the most part, we have designers to thank for that. One of the most influential fashion houses in the industry is Chanel. If its designers put their stamp of approval on something, it's instantly cool, even if it wasn't yesterday.

Margaret Qualley, who has been one of Chanel's celebrity ambassadors for the past several years, almost always wears the brand on the red carpet—and that's exactly what she did while promoting her upcoming film Blue Moon at the Berlin Film Festival. Qualley wore a tweed coat dress with an attached cape from Chanel's S/S 20 couture collection. Given her ambassador role, it's safe to assume that she and her stylist, Patricia Villirillo, collaborated with the brand in selecting her look for the event. And for that reason, I think Chanel approves of the return of the polarizing shoe trend she wore: wedges.

Wedges—which aren’t technically flats or heels—have been hinting at a comeback, with brands like Toteme and Alaïa incorporating them into recent shoe collections. Not only that, but Chanel also featured them in its recent S/S 25 couture collection (in pretty pastel pink, of course). Now that Qualley has worn a pair of Chanel white satin cap-toe wedge boots on the red carpet, I’m pretty sure Chanel thinks it's time for us to start wearing wedges again. Keep scrolling to shop some stunning pairs that’ll further convince you.

On Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley wearing Chanel at the Berlin Film Festival

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley wearing Chanel at the Berlin Film Festival

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

On the Chanel S/S 25 Couture Runway

Chanel S/S 25 couture shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Chic Wedges

Satin Wedge Mules
ALAIA
Satin Wedge Mules

The Sharp Leather Ankle Boots
TOTEME
The Sharp Leather Ankle Boots

Leather Wedges
ZARA
Leather Wedges

Staud, Vesper Wedge Mules
Staud
Vesper Wedge Mules

MANGO
Wedge Leather Sandals

Paris Texas Nina Ankle Boots
Paris Texas
Nina Ankle Boots

MANGO, Wedge Leather Sandals
MANGO
Wedge Leather Sandals

Georgia Wedge Pump
Tory Burch
Georgia Wedge Pumps

Pia Wedge Sandal
Vince
Pia Wedge Sandals

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

