Wait, Did Chanel Just Confirm That This Non-Flat, Non-Heel Shoe Trend Is No Longer Dated?

As history shows, fashion trends come back around—some sooner than others. And for the most part, we have designers to thank for that. One of the most influential fashion houses in the industry is Chanel. If its designers put their stamp of approval on something, it's instantly cool, even if it wasn't yesterday.

Margaret Qualley, who has been one of Chanel's celebrity ambassadors for the past several years, almost always wears the brand on the red carpet—and that's exactly what she did while promoting her upcoming film Blue Moon at the Berlin Film Festival. Qualley wore a tweed coat dress with an attached cape from Chanel's S/S 20 couture collection. Given her ambassador role, it's safe to assume that she and her stylist, Patricia Villirillo, collaborated with the brand in selecting her look for the event. And for that reason, I think Chanel approves of the return of the polarizing shoe trend she wore: wedges.

Wedges—which aren’t technically flats or heels—have been hinting at a comeback, with brands like Toteme and Alaïa incorporating them into recent shoe collections. Not only that, but Chanel also featured them in its recent S/S 25 couture collection (in pretty pastel pink, of course). Now that Qualley has worn a pair of Chanel white satin cap-toe wedge boots on the red carpet, I’m pretty sure Chanel thinks it's time for us to start wearing wedges again. Keep scrolling to shop some stunning pairs that’ll further convince you.

On Margaret Qualley

On the Chanel S/S 25 Couture Runway

