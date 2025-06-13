This Pretty Accessory Trend Is How Fashion People Are Making Baggy Jeans Look More 2025

By
published
in News

Believe it or not, baggy jeans are transitioning into a summer trend this year, even though there's some fatigue about them among fashion people. But It-girls like actress Whitney Peak are making them fresh again in 2025 by adding a cool take on the enduring denim trend. While walking around in NYC this week with her cool girlfriends attending the Through Her Lens: Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon, we spotted her in a classic Chanel CC chain belt layered over her loose jeans.

We saw the chain belt trend on the S/S 25 runways of Chanel, Loewe, and Chloé, layered over luxurious suiting, coats, and dresses, and on Simone Rocha’s F/W 25 runway, we saw them styled over whimsical outfits. At Chanel, in particular, chain belts have been a trademark piece since the 1980s. But Peak took the trend off the runway and made it her own. Leather belts are still an essential accessory to add to a look, but for a summer-friendly, elevated touch, a chain belt is the je ne sais quoi to try this season. It’s pretty, but in a modern and elegant way. Lightweight baggy jeans are the go-to in this summer heat, and the best way to add interest to an outfit that includes them is with a chain belt. Peak clearly caught onto this trend and has inspired me to try it out too.

If you’re looking to elevate your baggy jean outfits, keep scrolling to shop the best chain belts for summer.

Whitney Peak wearing Chanel in NYC

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

On Whitney Peak: Chanel jacket, shoes, and Gold Brass Multi-Row Belt ($1378)

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

