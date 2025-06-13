This Pretty Accessory Trend Is How Fashion People Are Making Baggy Jeans Look More 2025
Believe it or not, baggy jeans are transitioning into a summer trend this year, even though there's some fatigue about them among fashion people. But It-girls like actress Whitney Peak are making them fresh again in 2025 by adding a cool take on the enduring denim trend. While walking around in NYC this week with her cool girlfriends attending the Through Her Lens: Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon, we spotted her in a classic Chanel CC chain belt layered over her loose jeans.
We saw the chain belt trend on the S/S 25 runways of Chanel, Loewe, and Chloé, layered over luxurious suiting, coats, and dresses, and on Simone Rocha’s F/W 25 runway, we saw them styled over whimsical outfits. At Chanel, in particular, chain belts have been a trademark piece since the 1980s. But Peak took the trend off the runway and made it her own. Leather belts are still an essential accessory to add to a look, but for a summer-friendly, elevated touch, a chain belt is the je ne sais quoi to try this season. It’s pretty, but in a modern and elegant way. Lightweight baggy jeans are the go-to in this summer heat, and the best way to add interest to an outfit that includes them is with a chain belt. Peak clearly caught onto this trend and has inspired me to try it out too.
If you’re looking to elevate your baggy jean outfits, keep scrolling to shop the best chain belts for summer.
On Whitney Peak: Chanel jacket, shoes, and Gold Brass Multi-Row Belt ($1378)
Shop Chain Belts:
Shop Baggy Jeans:
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach For All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.
-
Lazy Luxury Is the New Quiet Luxury (Which Is Now Dead, BTW)
Here's how to do it right.
-
Hold the Minimalism—Everyone From Miu Miu to Camp Counselors Is Backing This Viral Summer Trend
Arts and crafts tent glam.
-
No Outfit Is Complete Without Accessories—34 of the Most Beautiful Summer Picks Available RN
The only accessories guide you need for summer 2025.
-
I've Lived in NYC, L.A., and Boston—Here's Everything I Think Is Chic for Summer
Shop the highly curated list.
-
Sorry to Millennials, But Gen Z Has Spoken, and These Are the Only 6 Summer Trends That Matter
Shop them all here.
-
I'm a New Shopping Editor in NYC—These 31 Gorgeous Summer Nordstrom Finds Have My Attention
PS: Everything's under $150.
-
Adam Sandler–Coded Outfits Are Still Going Strong—5 Ways to Style Baggy Shorts This Summer
Fashion icon first. Comedian second.