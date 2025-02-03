In 2026, Fashion People in Paris and NYC Will Still Be Wearing This High-Net-Worth Shoe Trend

If there’s one thing women in Paris and New York City have in common, it’s this: They know how to dress in a high-value way. Whether they’re stepping out of the Ritz or having lunch on the Upper East Side, stylish Parisians and New Yorkers are highly skilled at putting together expensive-looking outfits. Over the years, they’ve used a variety of items to achieve this, but in 2025, one of their tried-and-true tricks is patent-leather shoes—Chanel’s new moccasins being every fashion girl’s favorite.

TikTok’s favorite model-turned-chef Nara Smith is one such fan. Over the weekend, she was spotted in NYC wearing a luxurious chocolate-brown fur wrap coat, black trousers, and a pair of the viral, hard-to-find Chanel flats, which debuted on the runway at the French fashion house’s resort 2025 show in Marseille. She completed the look with a chunky gray sweater, black tights, gold jewelry, and a black top-handle clutch.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Nara Smith: Chanel Patent Leather Moccasins ($1225)

Smith was hardly the first fashion person to put the popular shoes to work, with big-deal content creators like Veronika Heilbrunner and Sophia Roe both wearing their pairs to Chanel’s Haute Couture show that took place last week in Paris. Heilbrunner styled hers with tights adorned with floral brooches and a tweed skirt set, while Roe took a simpler approach, donning her flats with sheer tights and a leather knee-length dress.

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

But Chanel isn’t the only brand making footwear more elevated with the use of patent leather. Saint Laurent, Khaite, Alaïa, and Toteme all too have used the glossy material to level up their shoe collections in recent seasons, much to the delight of chic women everywhere. Scroll down to shop the best pairs on the market right now.

Shop patent-leather shoes:

Nordstrom Liv Pointed Toe D'orsay Pump $90 SHOP NOW

ZARA Patent Effect Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW

Dansko Lexie Leather Mule $130 $98 SHOP NOW

Dear Frances Tia Slingback Flat $530 SHOP NOW

ZARA Patent Slingback Pumps $50 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Aspro Block Heel Slingback Pump $825 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Sophia Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $70 $47 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats $375 SHOP NOW

MANGO Pointed Shoes With Patent Leather Effect $70 SHOP NOW