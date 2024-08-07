This High-Tech Device Claims to Be 100 Times More Powerful Than an LED Mask, so I Tried It

(Image credit: Original graphic by Yracema Rivas)

Imagine a do-it-all skincare device that erases everything from fine lines and deep-set wrinkles to redness, pigmentation, blemishes, texture, and even scars. Now, imagine that it's clinic-grade yet also approved for at-home use. Whether you know it or not, you're thinking about the Lyma Laser.

While it might not be a household name yet, the Lyma Laser has created quite a stir among skincare experts, editors, and influencers because it boasts 100 times the power of standard LED devices. Even celebrities are in on the Lyma buzz. A-listers like Sofia Richie Grainge, Kate Beckinsale, and Carey Mulligan are fans. In fact, as Richie Grainge revealed in a TikTok video, she "cannot say enough good things about it." She added, "Within a week, this transformed my skin. … It's so legit."

The best part is that it promises to deliver dramatic skin-transforming results with virtually zero downtime. It's pain-free, nonabrasive, and safe to use around the eyes. All things considered, it almost sounds unbelievable.

As a beauty editor, unbelievable claims often make me incredulous, and I felt that way about the Lyma Laser until I did some research and read through the brand's website. There, I found two incredible before-and-after pictures from real-life Lyma users. Fine lines and wrinkles were erased. Skin texture was smoothed. Acne scars were alleviated. I started to believe that maybe, just maybe, the claims weren't overly ambitious or overhyped.

Still, though, this device comes at a hefty cost. At $2695, it's one of the most expensive at-home skincare investments you can make. At that price, I wasn't willing to blindly trust the brand's claims or even celebrity testimony. I had to test it myself. I, along with fellow beauty editor Shawna Hudson, used the Lyma Laser for three months to find out if it was really as incredible as it claimed. Ahead, learn everything you need to know about this high-tech skincare device and whether it *really* does what it says it will. Spoiler: It does.

The Laser

Lyma Lyma Laser Starter Kit $2695 SHOP NOW The laser uses low-level, near-infrared light to treat the deeper layers of skin. It penetrates all the way to the dermis (the layer of skin found beneath both the skin barrier and epidermis) and can treat skin and muscle tissue simultaneously. In fact, it claims to have unrivaled biological penetration of up to 10 centimeters into the body. Since it's a laser, it's different from LED masks, which only treat the topmost, superficial layer of skin. "Low-level laser or light therapy at specific wavelengths has been shown to create biological effects in the skin without the use of heat or destruction through a process called photobiomodulation," says Daniel Belkin, MD, FAAD, FACMS, a dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon. "Because Lyma is a laser, it can penetrate much more powerfully and deeply than LED devices." Since the Lyma Laser reaches the deep layers of skin, it creates change from the inside out. "Near-infrared light has multiple beneficial effects on the skin and deeper tissues," Belkin says. "Most importantly, it stimulates fibroblasts in the dermis to synthesize collagen and other skin-firming proteins and regenerative growth factors. It also reduces inflammation and enhances blood flow. Lyma is able to penetrate effectively into the dermis, where the majority of these effects take place."

Kaitlyn's 3-Month Review

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

My protocol: thirty minutes per day for three months (minus a three-week break I took while traveling around Europe)

My skin concerns: dullness, sun damage, and redness/mild rosacea

I've struggled with redness and hyperpigmentation for as long as I can remember. Despite some pretty religious sunscreen use and a rotation of soothing, brightening, and exfoliating products, it never really goes away—especially in the summer months when I'm spending a lot of time outside. When I heard about the Lyma Laser from Angela Caglia , celebrity aesthetician and CEO of Angela Caglia Skincare, I was intrigued. You're telling me there's an at-home device that is FDA cleared and expert approved and can dramatically improve both of these skin issues along with many others? Yeah, I had to get my hands on it as quickly as possible.

I started my Lyma experiment with dull, sun-damaged, and ruddy skin. In my before photo, I have splotchy redness around my cheeks, deep-set dark circles, and lots of dark spots littering my nose and cheekbones. I even had fine lines forming around my nose and eyes from dehydration. Generally, my skin wasn't looking its best.

I started using it nightly, often while I was parked on the couch watching TV. I would apply a few pumps of the Lyma Oxygen Glide and a few spritzes of the Lyma Oxygen Mist (two skincare products that come free with the purchase of the device), touch the laser to my skin, and move it in long, sweeping motions across my skin. Once my 30-minute timer went off, I would wash my face, complete the rest of my skincare routine, and head off to bed.

Within two weeks, I started to notice changes in my skin. Generally, my complexion looked more even and bright. When I inspected my skin in a magnifying mirror, I was shocked to see my stubborn dark spots were fading. What's even wilder is that the red, enlarged, and broken blood vessels on my cheeks were disappearing. I thought that would only be possible from a series of in-office treatments, but the Lyma Laser was making it happen. After another week, I noticed my redness was significantly reduced. It just kept getting better from there.

At the end of the three months, my skin was visibly brighter, calmer, smoother, and more even. My sun damage was minimized, and my redness had faded. I happily accepted multiple compliments from friends and family members on the state of my skin. The Lyma Laser was an undoubted success.

Still, though, this device is super expensive, so it's difficult for me to say whether or not it's worth it. At almost $3000, it's unattainable for many people's budgets (mine included), so it depends. If you have the money and you want a dramatic, visible improvement in your skin, I say you shouldn't think twice about purchasing the Lyma Laser. If you don't have the room in your budget, stick to topical skincare devices and LED masks—they're often more affordable and offer skin-boosting benefits too.

Kaitlyn's Skin Now—4.5 Months Later

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

Shawna's 3-Month Review

(Image credit: Shawna Hudson)

My protocol: 30 minutes per day for three months

My skin concerns: hyperpigmentation, fine lines, texture, redness, and inflammation

"Okay, I know my before-and-afters don't look very impressive (lol), but let me explain. I got a series of chemical peels right around the time I started using the Lyma, and then I incorporated a retinoid into my routine. Needless to say, that caused quite a bit of skin purging for me, and the resulting hyperpigmentation hasn't been fun to deal with. While it was frustrating, I was actually really grateful to have the Lyma handy because it helps to heal hyperpigmentation in record time. Normally, some of my dark spots would take months to go away, but I've been using the Lyma almost every night for six months, and I'm super impressed with how much these dark spots have faded. The other biggest difference I noticed in my skin after using the Lyma was in the lines on my neck and around my eyes. Those have all but disappeared, and I'm really happy with those results.

"I also have to mention, though, that this is not a device that produces instant results. You have to stay consistent and be patient if you want to see those results, but they do come in! Around the three-month mark is when I started to see subtle but noticeable changes. I did keep using it every night after that to continue with my goals. Honestly, this is an expensive tool. I know many of you can't justify paying over $3000 for any kind of device, but this one is great to have handy if you do have the budget for one and struggle with hyperpigmentation. I also want to mention that this is a great alternative to laser or radio frequency treatments that help produce new collagen by heating the skin. Heating the dermis layer of the skin isn't always helpful for folks who struggle with acne and other inflammatory skin conditions. Heat can further aggravate it, but the Lyma Laser features cold light laser therapy. There's no heat involved, but it produces similar results to other treatments like this. Because my skin is so sensitive and acne prone right now, it's the perfect device for me to have at home to treat the things I want to without aggravating my skin.

"Overall, I love the Lyma, and it works great for some of my specific goals, but like I mentioned above, I'm also aware this is a super-expensive device and may not be for everyone. The results are there, but you have to stay patient and consistent. Treatment times are also much longer than average (30+ minutes), and some people may not have time for this. It's a great device if you have it within your budget to purchase, but it's also not totally necessary."

Shawna's Skin Now—4.5 Months Later

(Image credit: Shawna Hudson)

Additional FAQs

How long/often should I use the Lyma Laser for the best results?

This might depend on your exact skin concerns and desired result, but the standard protocol is to use it daily for three months. After, you can cut down to three times a week or even just use it intermittently. Some people use it for 15 minutes a day. Others for 45. Regardless, consistency is the key to achieving the best results.

Shawna and I used our Lyma Lasers for 30 minutes per day for three months. After the three-month mark, I cut down to using it twice a week.

What skin concerns does it treat?

I don't want to say it can treat all skin concerns, but that's basically the answer—at least when it comes to blemishes and signs of aging. Use it to improve fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, pigmentation, redness, rough texture, sagging skin, and even scars.

Is there anyone who shouldn't use a Lyma Laser?

"Lyma is extremely safe for most individuals to use, including darker skin types, those who struggle with pigmentation (as it does not generate heat), and even those with healing or compromised skin, such as after recent surgery or in-office laser resurfacing," Belkin says. "I would avoid use over any untreated skin cancers or tumors, as it has not been studied in this setting."

Are there any downsides or risks to using the Lyma Laser?

"The only downsides are the cost of the device and the time it takes to use the laser," Belkin says. "I tell my patients, though, that even using it intermittently is helpful. There is no pain or downtime."

Does Lyma make the skin more sensitive to the sun?

"No, the Lyma does not make the skin more sensitive to the sun at all," Belkin says. "In fact, some evidence suggests that low-level light therapy can actually prime the skin to be less prone to UV damage."

