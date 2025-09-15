I've Been a Celeb Aesthetician for 40 Years—How I Prep My Clients for the Red Carpet

If it takes 10,000 hours of practice to master a skill, celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech is in the highest echelon of skin health mastery. This year, she's celebrating 40 years of giving top-tier facial treatments to celebrity clientele and prepping starlets Sabrina Carpenter and Phoebe Dynevor for the red carpet.

Before she was a sought-after aesthetician, Czech grew up as an athlete in Poland, and she went on to study biology and attend beauty school. Through this journey, she realized the impact that diet, hydration, movement, and sleep had on both her athletic performance and her skin. This informed the whole-body approach to aesthetics she'd later become known for.

"For me, skin health is always about treating the entire system," Czech says. "When you take care of the body as a whole, from proper sleep and nutrition to consistency in how you treat your skin, your face naturally reflects that." With the seemingly endless beauty and wellness trends we see every day on social media, this is a refreshingly simple approach—and one that Czech has stayed true to throughout her decades-long practice.

"I never chased trends. I don't believe in collagen powders, anti-blue-light serums, or skincare fads that don't make scientific sense," she explains. "I focus on what always works: proper forms of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. If a product has the right ingredients, in the right form, with the right stability and pH, it will work. Everything else is noise."

Okay, that was the reality check I needed! Luckily for us, Czech was ready to answer all my burning questions about red carpet prep, Polish skincare secrets, and her must-know skincare rules.

What kind of treatments do you give your celeb clientele? How do you prep them for the red carpet?

I always give my clients what their skin needs on that particular day. To me, every person who walks through my door is a celebrity and is treated like one. I evaluate their skin, what's happening right then, and what's coming next. Do they have a red carpet tomorrow, or two or three this week? That determines how active we can go with treatments like exfoliation, LED therapy, microcurrent, or extractions. Facial massage is also one of my signature techniques. When I brought it to the U.S. almost 40 years ago, no one was doing it. Even 10 years ago, when I started showing it on Instagram, people said I was stretching the skin. Now, everyone understands it activates the skin, lifts, and brings circulation. For red carpet moments, it's massage, a lot of hydration, gentle exfoliation, maybe a mild oxygenating treatment for brightness, and cryotherapy to seal everything in. But most importantly, it comes down to my judgment—listening to the skin and giving it exactly what it needs in that moment.

Can you share any Polish skincare secrets?

There are definitely a few that I love to share. One of the oldest is the Polish potato. If you slice a raw, cold potato and place it on the skin, especially over a breakout or a post-blemish mark, it works wonders. Potatoes are full of minerals and vitamin C, plus an enzyme that acts almost like natural clay. The starch helps calm inflammation and absorb excess oil, while the vitamin C brightens and prevents hyperpigmentation. Just 20 minutes with a thin slice of cold potato can flatten flare-ups and reduce discoloration. It's like our own version of kaolin, but straight from a vegetable root.

Another simple hack I've done for years is making ice cubes out of different teas. I use chamomile when I want soothing, and rosemary tea when I want de-puffing. Not everyone needs fancy cryo sticks. You can wrap the cube in gauze or run it gently over the skin, even on top of a mask, to give yourself a cooling, anti-inflammatory treatment.

What are the most important skincare rules that everyone needs to know?

1. Don't Do What Your Girlfriend Does: This emphasizes personalized skincare, as what works for one person may not work for another.

2. Your Face Starts at Your Nipples and Ends at the Hairline: A reminder that skincare extends beyond just the face, encompassing the neck and décolletage.

3. Don't Bring the Streets to the Sheets: This highlights the importance of thoroughly cleansing your skin before bed to remove impurities accumulated throughout the day.

4. Be Disciplined: Consistency is key in skincare. Regular, dedicated routines give the best results.

5. Don't Over-Treat: Less can be more. Overuse of products or aggressive treatments can harm the skin's barrier.

6. Don't Believe in Skincare Trends: Trends come and go, but a focus on timeless principles and what truly benefits your skin is what really matters.

7. The Four Pillars: Water, Food, Sleep, Movement: Drink enough, and keep the body hydrated from within. Eat intuitively, fuel yourself with what supports your body, and pay attention to when you eat. Adequate rest is essential for cellular regeneration and recovery. Regular physical activity keeps circulation and the whole system functioning properly. Add in mental health and stress management, and you have the true foundation of healthy skin.

Czech is one of the most distinguished aestheticians in the field, so you can assume it takes a lot for a product to impress her. Below, she's sharing the top skincare, haircare, and makeup products that have earned her stamp of approval. Keep scrolling, because these are the crème de la crème.

