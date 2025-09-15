I've Been a Celeb Aesthetician for 40 Years—How I Prep My Clients for the Red Carpet

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
If it takes 10,000 hours of practice to master a skill, celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech is in the highest echelon of skin health mastery. This year, she's celebrating 40 years of giving top-tier facial treatments to celebrity clientele and prepping starlets Sabrina Carpenter and Phoebe Dynevor for the red carpet.
Before she was a sought-after aesthetician, Czech grew up as an athlete in Poland, and she went on to study biology and attend beauty school. Through this journey, she realized the impact that diet, hydration, movement, and sleep had on both her athletic performance and her skin. This informed the whole-body approach to aesthetics she'd later become known for.
"For me, skin health is always about treating the entire system," Czech says. "When you take care of the body as a whole, from proper sleep and nutrition to consistency in how you treat your skin, your face naturally reflects that." With the seemingly endless beauty and wellness trends we see every day on social media, this is a refreshingly simple approach—and one that Czech has stayed true to throughout her decades-long practice.
"I never chased trends. I don't believe in collagen powders, anti-blue-light serums, or skincare fads that don't make scientific sense," she explains. "I focus on what always works: proper forms of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. If a product has the right ingredients, in the right form, with the right stability and pH, it will work. Everything else is noise."
Okay, that was the reality check I needed! Luckily for us, Czech was ready to answer all my burning questions about red carpet prep, Polish skincare secrets, and her must-know skincare rules.
What kind of treatments do you give your celeb clientele? How do you prep them for the red carpet?
I always give my clients what their skin needs on that particular day. To me, every person who walks through my door is a celebrity and is treated like one. I evaluate their skin, what's happening right then, and what's coming next. Do they have a red carpet tomorrow, or two or three this week? That determines how active we can go with treatments like exfoliation, LED therapy, microcurrent, or extractions. Facial massage is also one of my signature techniques. When I brought it to the U.S. almost 40 years ago, no one was doing it. Even 10 years ago, when I started showing it on Instagram, people said I was stretching the skin. Now, everyone understands it activates the skin, lifts, and brings circulation. For red carpet moments, it's massage, a lot of hydration, gentle exfoliation, maybe a mild oxygenating treatment for brightness, and cryotherapy to seal everything in. But most importantly, it comes down to my judgment—listening to the skin and giving it exactly what it needs in that moment.
Can you share any Polish skincare secrets?
There are definitely a few that I love to share. One of the oldest is the Polish potato. If you slice a raw, cold potato and place it on the skin, especially over a breakout or a post-blemish mark, it works wonders. Potatoes are full of minerals and vitamin C, plus an enzyme that acts almost like natural clay. The starch helps calm inflammation and absorb excess oil, while the vitamin C brightens and prevents hyperpigmentation. Just 20 minutes with a thin slice of cold potato can flatten flare-ups and reduce discoloration. It's like our own version of kaolin, but straight from a vegetable root.
Another simple hack I've done for years is making ice cubes out of different teas. I use chamomile when I want soothing, and rosemary tea when I want de-puffing. Not everyone needs fancy cryo sticks. You can wrap the cube in gauze or run it gently over the skin, even on top of a mask, to give yourself a cooling, anti-inflammatory treatment.
What are the most important skincare rules that everyone needs to know?
1. Don't Do What Your Girlfriend Does: This emphasizes personalized skincare, as what works for one person may not work for another.
2. Your Face Starts at Your Nipples and Ends at the Hairline: A reminder that skincare extends beyond just the face, encompassing the neck and décolletage.
3. Don't Bring the Streets to the Sheets: This highlights the importance of thoroughly cleansing your skin before bed to remove impurities accumulated throughout the day.
4. Be Disciplined: Consistency is key in skincare. Regular, dedicated routines give the best results.
5. Don't Over-Treat: Less can be more. Overuse of products or aggressive treatments can harm the skin's barrier.
6. Don't Believe in Skincare Trends: Trends come and go, but a focus on timeless principles and what truly benefits your skin is what really matters.
7. The Four Pillars: Water, Food, Sleep, Movement: Drink enough, and keep the body hydrated from within. Eat intuitively, fuel yourself with what supports your body, and pay attention to when you eat. Adequate rest is essential for cellular regeneration and recovery. Regular physical activity keeps circulation and the whole system functioning properly. Add in mental health and stress management, and you have the true foundation of healthy skin.
Czech is one of the most distinguished aestheticians in the field, so you can assume it takes a lot for a product to impress her. Below, she's sharing the top skincare, haircare, and makeup products that have earned her stamp of approval. Keep scrolling, because these are the crème de la crème.
Joanna Czech Skincare
The Toner
"Toner is the first essential step after cleansing. It restores the skin's natural pH and primes it for everything that follows. Toners are massively under-appreciated, but they're vital. That’s why I formulated mine with the cleanest, most effective ingredients: hyaluronic acid, fruit sugars, prebiotics, sea chamomile, and stable vitamin C—to hydrate, calm inflammation, repair the barrier, and protect against stress. You can see the difference immediately."
Biologique Recherche
Biomagic Mask
"The BioMagic Mask, also known as the Red Carpet Masque, is one of my all-time favorites. Built on white clay, wheat germ oil, and vitamins A and E, it purifies, tightens pores, and clarifies the complexion without drying. I recommend applying a thin layer for 15–20 minutes before a big event—it leaves skin firmer, glowing, and perfectly prepped for makeup."
Joanna Czech Skincare
The Soothing Serum
"This is one of my go‑to products. It calms my stage 1 rosacea while deeply hydrating skin. I often blend it with my C+ Serum for extra soothing hydration and protection against oxidative stress throughout the day. It visibly reduces redness, hydrates every layer, boosts collagen, and restores skin immunity. It's lightweight yet powerful, one of my absolute essentials!"
MILK MAKEUP
Matte Cream Bronzer Stick
"I'm a big fan of Milk."
DIOR
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara
"For lashes, it's always Dior mascara. It gives great definition while keeping things soft and elegant—just how I like it!"
Joanna Czech Skincare
The Cream
"The Cream is my daily armor for skin. It's rich but absorbs quickly, locking in hydration without feeling heavy or greasy. I especially love using it in the summer because, unlike most creams on the market, it helps prevent hyperpigmentation, which is a huge concern for so many of my clients. I often tell people that hydration is key to healthy skin, and this cream delivers—it's light enough for warm weather and powerful enough to protect and repair."
Joanna Czech Skincare
The C+ Serum
"The C+ Serum is an absolute must. It's packed with multiple stable forms of vitamin C to brighten, hydrate, even skin tone, and protect collagen from environmental damage. It's ultra-lightweight, absorbs instantly, and feels velvety, never sticky or oily. It uses the most stable form of vitamin C, making it perfect even for sensitive skin that normally can’t tolerate it."
LYMA
Laser Starter Kit
"I'm a longtime fan of the LYMA Laser! It's the most effective at-home skincare tool I've ever worked with, and it delivers clinical-grade results without compromising the skin barrier. As a cold laser, it's completely non-invasive and pain-free, yet it transforms the skin: smoothing fine lines, improving elasticity, evening tone, and even helping with pigmentation, acne, and rosacea. I've used it to prep clients like Sabrina Carpenter, Phoebe Dynevor, and Cynthia Erivo before major red carpet moments—it's a must in their skincare routines and an essential part of mine."
MILK MAKEUP
Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
"Milk blush and bronze sticks are effortless to blend and give the skin a natural radiance."
LolaVie
Glossing Detangler
"This is a true beauty trick in a bottle. It detangles my hair while adding this gorgeous, natural-looking shine. Plus, it protects and repairs to keep my hair healthy and strong, no matter how much I style it or travel."
Meder Beauty Science
Hydra-Fill Deep Moisturizing Sheet Masks
"This is my go-to sheet mask, it's super hydrating and actually works. The best part? It has little ear loops so it stays put. I can even do my handstands with it on!"
Joanna Czech Skincare
The Balm
"The Balm is my ultimate rescue product—it's intensely nourishing but never heavy or greasy. I use it anytime my skin feels dry, irritated, or inflamed, especially after flights or during the harsh NYC winters. It's like a comforting hug that instantly soothes redness and repairs the skin barrier. I love its versatility. I apply it on dry patches, use it as an overnight mask, or smooth it on sensitive areas needing extra care. It's truly a multitasker that keeps skin calm, hydrated, and resilient no matter the stressors."
MILK MAKEUP
Odyssey Hydrating Non-Sticky Lip Oil Gloss
"I keep this lip oil gloss in my bag—it hydrates beautifully and adds just the right amount of shine."
evolvetogether
Everyday Rosemary Enzyme Cleanser
"The Rosemary Enzyme Cleanser was created in collaboration with EvolveTogether because Cynthia Sakai and I both agree that cleansing is the foundation of healthy skin. It's gentle yet effective, it dissolves impurities and dead skin without stripping or irritation. The rosemary enzymes brighten, refresh, and calm, making it perfect for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. It's a clean formula I trust to take with me when I travel, my go-to for keeping skin balanced on the move, which I need with my busy schedule moving from place to place so often."
HÅrklinikken
Hair Mask
"I love this hair mask because it's enriched with Abyssinian and avocado oils to deeply nourish and strengthen without weighing hair down. Paired with their Hair Towel, it's perfection."
HÅrklinikken
The Hair Towel
“Hårklinikken approaches scalp and hair health with the same scientific insight I bring to skincare. The towel is a gentle essential that minimizes breakage and frizz, allowing delicate hair to dry with less damage.”
Swiss Perfection
Balancing Water
"For mists, the key is finding something that balances your skin's pH, and this mist does that and more. I love bringing it on the go to hydrate my skin and give it an extra glow, but it's also a secret weapon for stimulating cell metabolism and boosting cell regeneration."
BIOEFFECT
Imprinting Eye Mask 8 Pack
"I use these eye masks before events or even while traveling! It instantly cools, calms, and tightens under-eye puffiness and dark circles. I love chilling them in the fridge before use for that extra refreshing boost. Within 20 minutes, the contour is visibly smoother, firmer, and more resilient, perfect for when skin needs to look its most awake and refined."
Environ
Alpha Hydroxy Derma-Lac Lotion
"Dr. Des Fernandes is one of my heroes in the skincare industry, and his product line, Environ, is one of the best I've ever used. This body lotion seriously transforms the look and feel of your skin with its thoughtful vitamin A formulation, exfoliating, softening, and energizing the skin. I recommend it to all of my clients."
Environ
Vitamin A, C, E Body Oil
"I use the body lotion in combination with the Vitamin A, C, and E body oil every single night.”
celluma
Face
"I wind down in bed using the Celluma, an LED light therapy device that targets inflammation. It's one of the only at-home devices I truly trust—it's noninvasive, FDA-cleared, and delivers real results. I've used LED therapy for over 20 years, and Celluma remains my tried and true."
olverum
Bath Oil
"I love a good bath and take them often—but never without this bath oil. The scent is beautiful, and just half a capful is all you need because it's so potent. The best part is the way it absorbs into your skin, leaving you soft and nourished with zero greasy residue in the tub."
Fischersund
No. 23 Fragrance
"Fischersund's No. 23 has become one of my signature scents. It's beautifully smoky and sexy, with notes of anise seed, black pepper, tobacco seeds, and Icelandic Sitka spruce. I love that it's not sweet, but instead it feels grounding and elegant. To add my signature spin to the scent, I mix in a touch of patchouli oil for depth—that signature smoky warmth feels just right."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.