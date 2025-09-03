The Brutally Honest Skincare Advice You Needed to Know Yesterday, According to 2 Beauty Industry Vets

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
I hate to break it to you, but some beauty products are nothing more than Instagrammable packaging. I love aesthetic branding and a shelfie-worthy lineup as much as anyone else, but let's be real: If a product isn't giving actual results, I won't be repurchasing. So when I came across Dieux's Instant Angel Moisturizer ($45) and ethereal Forever Eye Masks ($25), I was a bit skeptical about whether the formulas would be as heavenly as the branding. Spoiler: They are, and there's so much more to this one-of-a-kind brand than meets the eye.
Dieux's story began in 2018, when Charlotte Palermino, a multi-hyphenate media creative, pitched Joyce de Lemos on the idea of creating a CBD-infused skincare product. Joyce was a cosmetic chemist for brands like Skinceuticals, Versed, and Kiehl's, so she and Palermino teamed up to create this product the right way, complete with clinical studies and meticulous formulation. Two years later, their debut product, Deliverance ($69), was born. Since then, they've built a beloved brand known for inclusivity, transparency, and sustainably sourced, science-driven formulas.
"When I was younger, my obsession with beauty was so different because it was framed around beauty standards," de Lemos tells me. "Creating products has made me realize how much inclusivity matters. Our entire community is super diverse, so we test on all different skin tones and types, and we try to make sure that everybody feels seen."
Dieux also prioritizes education, promoting it through the brand's Skin Bibles blog and Sun-Screener ingredient checker. The brand even shares each product's sustainability report (something many brands shy away from). So, in the spirit of transparency, I asked Palermino and de Lemos to share their hot takes on the skincare myths you need to stop believing, and the no-B.S. advice to follow instead.
What's a skincare myth people need to stop believing?
Joyce de Lemos: Let's get spicy: Comedogenicity. In essence, the dose makes the poison. When people studied comedogenicity, it was a super archaic method where they took an ingredient like shea butter at 100% concentration and rubbed it in a rabbit's ear to see if it would create comedones. Naturally, that's a lot of shea butter to put in there! Typically, when you use that kind of ingredient in a formulation, it's at a certain percentage, like 0.5% or 0.25%. It's also going to have other ingredients in it that are going to meld with the chemical structure. It's probably more helpful if they tested the entire formulation for comedogenicity, right? It depends on your skin type, too; what might be comedogenic for one person could be different from another person. So, before you're quick to get rid of something because it's on a list that says that it's comedogenic, just note, it's probably more helpful to understand if the entire formulation has been tested for that.
Charlotte Palermino: There is no such thing as nontoxic. As Joyce said, toxicity is based off the dose. If you're going to tell me that a thimble of wine is the same thing as drinking three liters, I don't believe you. Everything from lavender to oxybenzone can be a major endocrine disruptor based off the dose. It's not unsafe, it just depends on the dose.
What's your best no-B.S. skincare advice?
JDL: If it's not broken, don't fix it. If you have a routine that's working for your skin and you don't see any issues, then why change it? I get a lot of questions like, "What's the best retinol?" and my question is always, "What are you trying to achieve?" Most of the time, people aren't sure; they just know everybody's using a certain product. There's a sense of product FOMO that everybody has, but if your skin is at its homeostasis, meaning it's not inflamed, red, dry, or itchy, and feels moisturized and healthy, it's not worth disturbing it just to use something your friend is using.
CP: Just be consistent. Being consistent matters more than any ingredient and more than any product. If you're not consistent with your skincare, it's just not going to work. Very few products are designed to work overnight; it's really cosmetic surgery that works overnight. And so for me, I'm 38. I've been using retinols now for eight years. I went to Seoul recently and went to a plastic surgeon and asked him what lasers I should do. And he asked, "Why would you get lasers? Your texture is perfect." That was a big win for me. Just use an ingredient, be consistent, and also protect your skin by reducing sun exposure and wearing sunscreen.
In the mood for more no-BS recommendations? Keep scrolling to shop de Lemos and Palermino's favorite products.
Charlotte Palermino's Lineup
Dieux Skin
Deliverance 3-in-1 Repair Serum
"The skincare product that lets me be reckless with my routine. Niacinamide, firming peptides, and potent, calming antioxidants like CBD and water lily make this a staple."
Dr. Idriss
Major Fade Dark Spot AHA Face Mask
"If I'm going to an event or a shoot, I'll use this. It's quite spicy so I'll stop retinoids and anything potentially irritating a few days prior."
CurrentBody Skin
LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask
"Red light is one of my favorite things to do before bed, as it helps me fall asleep. CurrentBody Series 2 is great with all the different light modalities and the chin strap. And the Shark CryoGlow Mask ($349) is more accessibly priced and has a cooling eye mask that is deeply satisfying (and depuffing)."
Dieux Skin
Instant Angel Moisturizer
"The perfect (for me) moisturizer. It's deeply nourishing without being greasy, and it made my skin stronger over time. It also has a peptide that helps build collagen."
Shani Darden Skin Care
Retinol Reform With 1% Encapsulated Retinol
"I've been using retinols for eight years."
Sofie Pavitt Face
Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum
"This is super gentle and great for dry skin. It's a go-to for me for everyday exfoliation."
Dieux Skin
Baptism Gel Cleanser
"The ultimate cleanser. It's so gentle and thoroughly removes everyday makeup and sunscreen."
Ultra Violette
Supreme Screen SPF 50 Facial Sunscreen Moisturizer and Primer
"Ultra Violette is an iconic Australian brand that put a lot of work into 'Americanizing' their formulas. Supreme Screen is extremely moisturizing and has a beautiful finish. It's another go-to for me and a great primer under my Ciele concealer."
ciele
Conceal & Protect SPF 50+ Spot Concealer for Dark Spots
"High coverage and SPF 50? Love Ciele for being a brand that is creating a line of SPF makeup so you get more protection as you layer. I still recommend using sunscreen underneath."
Beauty of Joseon
Day Dew Sunscreen Lightweight SPF 50
"I love Beauty of Joseon's new American sunscreen; it doesn't sting my eyes and has a nice dewy finish. Their original Korean formula will always have a special place in my heart due to its finish."
Eadem
Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm
"The best lip balm. It's deeply moisturizing with shades that are stunning. I'm partial to Guava Fresca and fully participated in guava girl summer."
KJH.Brand
Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek
"I wear a lot of moisturizer and sunscreen, so the Smudge Stick is the perfect blush. It's slightly mattifying and blurring with some gorgeous shades. I love soft coral."
"Perfect for bold looks or a classic cat eye, [these are] extremely versatile and long-lasting. I love these."
Violette_Fr
Lip Nectar Hydrating Lip Stain
"Perfection."
Talika
Lipocils Mascara
"Love this mascara because of how it lengthens my lashes but also helps them stay long. [It] has a peptide that helps strengthen the hair follicle."
Joyce de Lemos' Lineup
Dieux
Ethereal Instant Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil
"This dissolves a full beat so efficiently at the end of a long day and leaves my skin supple with no residue. After a full day of activities with a full face of makeup, I just want to crawl in bed as fast as possible. Ethereal makes that happen."
Kulfi
Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Hydrating Concealer
"Love this for color correcting under my eyes. It's the perfect thickness that glides on but doesn't settle into my fine lines."
Jones Road Beauty
Miracle Balm
"I get so many compliments when I wear this. Leaves the perfect dewy blush look on my cheeks, and it lasts all day for me, which is great since I'm always running around."
"As a recovering keratosis pilaris kid, these have been a staple in my shower since high school. So, so good for exfoliating dead skin on my body."
Violette_Fr
Lip Nectar Hydrating Lip Stain
"Love the subtleness of this lip stain. It's not crazily saturated on me like a lot of other lip stains, which makes it very wearable for everyday. I can use it when I need a little oomph, but not too much."
Givenchy
Prisme Libre Mini 4-Color Loose Powder
"When I need all-day wear, I apply this setting powder followed by my fave makeup setting spray. I have really dry skin, so I avoided setting powders for a while. My makeup lasts for hours and doesn’t feel tight or dry."
Shu Uemura
Iconic Eyelash Curler
"I don't have the largest or widest eye shape, so I used to find curling my lashes pretty awkward. This curler was a game changer for me."
Ultra Violette
Vibrant Screen SPF 50 Water Resistant Face and Body Sunscreen
"I never leave home without it. I find that my skin feels hydrated and dewy from this easy-to-use sunscreen. [It] doesn't pill under makeup, and I just love the texture."
Dieux
Air Angel Collagen & Peptide Hydrating Gel Cream
"My perfect summer gel moisturizer baby. I just love the way my skin stays hydrated throughout the day, but doesn't feel heavy at all. She's been tested to prove 12-hour hydration, and she layers perfectly under makeup, even in 100-degree NYC weather."