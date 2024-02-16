An Expert Told Me This Cutting-Edge Molecule Is the Key to Visibly Youthful Skin

As a beauty editor, I have a natural curiosity about anything that will help increase longevity and youthfulness, especially when it comes to my skin. While I've used and loved things like NAD as a whole-body supplement (my favorite is Elysium's energy-boosting formula), I recently discovered a few cutting-edge skincare brands that utilize it in their formulas. Wondering what NAD is? Don't worry! I'm breaking down everything you need to know about this youth-enhancing molecule with an expert, Invity founder Eugene He, ND. Let me tell you—if you haven't tried anything from the brand just yet, you'll definitely want to change that. Its brightening, soothing, and plumping sheet masks are one of my all-time skincare favorites, and I always have them in my arsenal. Keep reading below for everything He had to share about this magical longevity-increasing ingredient.

What is NAD?

First, He explained exactly what NAD is and what it can do for your body as a whole. "Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) is one of the essential molecules for our cells," he says. "It is primarily involved in cellular energy production, which is required for many cellular events. Insufficient NAD levels would adversely affect those events, resulting in aging of cells, tissues, and organs, including the skin. Studies have shown that NAD can manage numerous hallmarks of aging such as genomic instability, epigenetic alterations, disabled autophagy, and cellular senescence. By refreshing NAD stocks in the cells, it would lead to optimal functioning of the cells, resulting in skin rejuvenation and proper maintenance of youthful skin."

How can NAD work in skincare?

While NAD supplements are a bit more widely known and discussed in the wellness community, He told me that there is less research when it comes to utilizing it in skincare. "Topical NAD is a relatively new field, and preliminary studies have found great potential in conditioning the skin, supporting the skin barrier, improving skin conditions, and also increasing cellular efficiency," he explains.

"NAD works at a cellular level to address numerous hallmarks of aging by sustaining skin youthfulness through energy, DNA repair, antioxidants, collagen, sirtuins, and gene regulation. NAD fuels cellular energy production, rejuvenating skin by enhancing cell turnover and collagen production. Essential for DNA repair, NAD prevents mutations from UV radiation and oxidative stress, preserving skin health. It [also] fights oxidative stress and free radicals, safeguarding skin from premature aging. It aids collagen production, maintaining skin elasticity and a youthful appearance. NAD also activates sirtuins, proteins associated with longevity and skin resilience.

"At Invity, we are looking beyond just the benefits of NAD but leveraging it synergistically with other ingredients via epigenetic science to create an environment where we can break through the current limits of what skincare can do for the skin. Part of our R&D pipeline at Invity is in finding the most efficient and effective ways to increase NAD and optimizing cellular functions through topical applications of natural compounds, including NAD and NAD precursors. Our products currently contain both NAD and also natural compounds that have shown efficacy in replicating some of the benefits of increased NAD in cells, including sirtuin activation and mitochondrial efficiency. Beyond NAD, we are involved in other fields of longevity science, including cellular senescence to discover more methods that can improve our skin health."

Invity SuperNAD Youth Activating Facial Sheet Mask $55 SHOP NOW These are my all-time favorite sheet masks. They're hydrating, gentle, and noncomedogenic. My skin is extremely sensitive, and these masks never break me out. They calm any redness, and I wake up with the most incredible glow the next day.

Invity Youth Activating Essence $75 SHOP NOW This essence drenches the skin in hydration and enhances cellular activity in the skin with NAD, polysaccharides, and phosphates.

Invity Youth Activating Cream Concentrate $89 SHOP NOW If you like a richer moisturizer, this multi-action cream hydrates dry or dehydrated skin and provides protection against environmental damage and glycation.

Invity Youth Activating Cream Cleanser $45 SHOP NOW This gentle cream cleanser is infused with NAD, natural AHAs, prebiotic inulin, and botanical extracts to remove impurities and makeup while prepping the skin for the rest of your routine.

More Youth-Enhancing Products We Love

L'Oréal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum $35 SHOP NOW L'Oréal's Revitalift is a classic drugstore option that really helps brighten, firm, and hydrate the skin.

Symbiome The Answer Serum $200 SHOP NOW I've loved this serum since I reviewed it last year because it's one of the best youth-enhancing options on the market. It's packed with growth factors, peptides, postbiotics, and exosomes to help skin regain its vibrance. Yes, it's pricey, but it's one of the few high-end serums that I think are actually worth the money.

The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion $12 SHOP NOW This retinoid complex from The Ordinary is a great beginner's retinoid and works well for sensitive skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Peptide Skinjection Amplified Wrinkle-Fix Refillable Serum $65 SHOP NOW With a 19% peptide complex of amplified Matrixyl and Argireline, this serum helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles in a big way. It's designed to support anyone who gets injectables while they're in between appointments.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment $85 SHOP NOW This AHA serum from Sunday Riley is one of the brand's most popular offerings. It utilizes lactic acid to target the look of enlarged pores, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines.