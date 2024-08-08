Meet the Trending Korean Skincare Ingredient that Can Soothe Acne, Redness, and Sun Damage

Korean skincare has a stellar reputation and for good reason. It's at the forefront of innovation, constantly creating effective formulas that treat the skin without causing excess irritation or inflammation. It's also constantly introducing other geographies to tried-and-true ingredients. Take snail mucin as an example. What was once a relatively unknown ingredient in the U.S. has recently exploded in popularity, thanks to its hydrating, soothing, and plumping abilities.

Well, there's yet another ingredient hitting the U.S. skincare market—though, like snail mucin, it has been used in Korean formulations for, well, forever. We're talking about something called heartleaf extract. The multi-tasking ingredient can soothe acne, reduce redness, and even work magic on sun damage. Ahead, learn everything you need to know about this buzzy ingredient straight from a top dermatologist and esthetician. Then, see the best heartleaf skincare products.

According to Alicia Yoon, Korean skincare expert and founder and CEO of Peach & Lily , "Heartleaf is a type of plant native to Asia called Hottuynia Cordata (eosongcho in Korean). Heartleaf extract has been used in Korean skincare for decades and has garnered more awareness and popularity over the last few years."

Part of its growing popularity is due to its long list of skin benefits (more on that in a minute). The other part is due to K-beauty's worldwide reputation and the way social media promotes it. "It's become more well-known Stateside with the growing love for Korean skincare as well as the massive awareness TikTok has created around this ingredient as a hero Korean skincare ingredient," Yoon says.

With a history in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Korean herbal medicinal practices, Yoon says heartleaf has been used for centuries as both a digestible and topical ingredient. "It's packed with flavonoids and has long been celebrated for its soothing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties," she says. "It's loved as a skincare ingredient for visibly calming irritated skin, reducing signs of redness, helping curb breakouts, and helping balance skin."

Brendan Camp , MD, FAAD, double-board certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology agrees, saying, "The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of heartleaf make it useful for treating skin conditions associated with inflammation, such as eczema, acne, and rosacea. The botanical is also thought to be an effective humectant."

Make no mistake. Heartleaf can benefit all skin types. Both Yoon and Camp say it's typically well-tolerated with a low risk for reactions. In fact, Yoon says, "It's especially beneficial to those who have sensitive, reactive, or irritated skin."

Camp agrees, saying that while it's generally well-tolerated, it's still a good idea to perform a patch test as with any new ingredients or products. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry when experimenting with skincare.

10 Heartleaf Skincare Products

Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Refillable Moisturizer $72 SHOP NOW Yes, Tatcha's iconic Water Cream contains heartleaf extract! "A lightweight moisturizer ideal for oily skin, this product improves the skin barrier and refines the appearance of pores," Camp says.

ANUA Heartleaf 77 Toner Pads $22 SHOP NOW Camp's next recommendation is these clarifying toner pads. "Formulated with 77% heartleaf extract, these toner pads remove excess oil and gently exfoliate dead skin cells to reduce blackheads, whiteheads, and breakouts."

Peach & Lily Rescue Party Barrier Restore Serum $47 SHOP NOW Yoon's own product, this Peach & Lily serum is the ultimate skin-soother (trust us—we're big fans). "It's clinically proven to restore the skin barrier within minutes and includes a breakthrough formula of heartleaf, calcium (which is vital for a healthy skin barrier), colloidal oat, ceramides, tons of good fats, and antioxidants," she says. "I have eczema and sensitive skin and this serum calms my skin so rapidly and effectively. I keep backups of this serum at all times."

Goodal Heartleaf Calming Moisture Serum $24 SHOP NOW Korean skincare brand, Goodal, is one of our newfound favorites. It offers a wide range of heartleaf-infused products, including a skin-quenching toner that's unfortunately out-of-stock on Amazon right now (keep checking for a restock, though. It's worth it). Still, you can get in on the heartleaf buzz with this moisturizing serum. It blankets the skin in soothing, redness-reducing moisture.

GOODAL Heartleaf Calming Toner Pads $24 SHOP NOW Since the aforementioned liquid toner is currently out of stock, we'll be using these toner pads until further notice. They're just as soothing and moisturizing.

innisfree Green Tea Energy Mask $3 SHOP NOW A sheet mask soaked in soothing green tea and heartleaf extract, Yoon recommends this product when you need a fast-acting treatment. "It's a hydrating and super calming fast-acting treat for skin," she says. Use it "whenever skin is feeling off or irritated."

Pyunkang Yul Calming Relief Gel Wash Off Pack $18 SHOP NOW Yoon recommends this product because "It's delightful to apply with an instantly soothing feeling, and the bevy of calming ingredients including heartleaf deliver visibly calmer and more balanced skin rapidly."

DERMALOGY by NEOGENLAB Real Heartleaf Soothing Cream $28 SHOP NOW This moisturizer contains 75% heartleaf extract, along with other soothing ingredients like calendula, Centella Asiatica (AKA tiger grass), and jojoba oil.

DERMALOGY by NEOGENLAB Real Heartleaf Soothing Daily Mask $32 SHOP NOW Let these toner pads sit on your skin for a few minutes every day to achieve a calm, hydrated complexion.

DERMALOGY by NEOGENLAB Real Heartleaf Soothing Mask $18 SHOP NOW This five-piece sheet mask set delivers instant, ultra-soothing hydration.