This Surgeon-Backed Skincare Duo Claims to Smooth and Clear Skin in 28 Days, so I Tried It

If you know me, then you know how much I adore my Lyma Laser Pro. It's the skincare device I used every single night leading up to my wedding, and despite testing countless at-home gadgets for my job, I always come back to it. I recommend it to everyone I know who is looking for smooth, radiant, even-toned skin—with the caveat that it is the most expensive skincare item I own. Six thousand dollars is no chump change! That said, I wouldn't praise it so highly if I didn't believe it was worth every single penny. I don't make luxury recommendations lightly, so when I do, you can trust I've made an extremely discerning, careful judgement, which brings me to the brand's new (and equally spendy) Power Youth Duo.
In July, Lyma expanded its longevity science–backed offering with two skincare formulas: the Power Youth Serum and Power Youth Cream. Considering I'm such a Lyma superfan, I had sky-high expectations for the brand's foray into topicals. Scroll ahead for my full review of how they measure up.
About Lyma Power Youth Skincare
If you're familiar with Lyma, then you're likely expecting some cutting-edge science here. I can confirm that the brand does not cut any corners when it comes to clinical studies and yearslong research. Like its tools, the skincare was developed with a network of surgeons, geneticists, and longevity scientists, so bear with me as I synthesize all the info!
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In a nutshell, the skincare relies on genolytic technology to address five major signs of aging: dehydration, barrier breakdown, oxidative damage, microbiome disruption, and loss of structural integrity. What is genolytic technology, you ask? It's basically Lyma's super-fancy ingredient system. Informed by the science of epigenetics (aka how lifestyle and environmental factors impact gene expression), the collection of actives doesn't just address superficial skin concerns. It targets multiple pathways of skin aging with high-tech delivery systems to ensure each active reaches the skin at its most potent, and a specific concentration ratio was engineered to help those actives work synergistically.
This probably goes without saying, but the two blends are extremely potent. In fact, the serum and cream are formulated with 61% and 66% actives, respectively, whereas most skincare brands contain 20% on average. The ingredient lists do differ slightly, so let's take a moment to zoom in on each formula.
Power Youth Serum
LYMA
Power Youth Serum
Niacinamide to even tone and fortify the skin barrier
Microalgae-derived technology to support skin's renewal signals
Copper-peptide complex to encourage firmer, smoother, more elastic skin
Multiple forms of hyaluronic acid for instant surface plumping and deep hydration
Probiotic-derived protein to nourish the skin microbiome and prevent moisture loss
Power Youth Cream
LYMA
Power Youth Cream
Plant oils and butters to soften skin upon application and lock in moisture
Four different sizes of hyaluronic acid to hydrate at multiple depths
Retinyl palmitate to gently encourage cell turnover
Bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative, to encourage cell renewal
Snap-8 peptide to soften expression lines
Ergothioneine, a mushroom-derived antioxidant, to calm inflammation
Bioferment extracts to strengthen the microbiome and support skin resilience
My Experience and Results
According to the brand, the result timeline should proceed as follows: instant plumping and hydration at week one; calmer, more even tone at weeks two to four; increased firmness and smoothness at weeks four to eight; and the strongest, most noticeable transformation at week 12. I've been testing the Power Youth Serum and Cream every night for 26 days, and already, I can see a noticeable improvement in hydration, inflammation, and smoothness.
Inflammation is basically the root of all evil when it comes to skin concerns. It fuels my redness, breakouts, and dull, dry texture, so I can see why addressing it at the cellular level would make all my major woes disappear, even after just a few weeks. My skin is certainly softer, calmer, and more vibrant than before, and a coworker even recently commented on how glowy I looked during a video call when I was wearing zero makeup. Clearly, those results are noticeable enough to translate through a computer screen.
I normally use a low-strength retinol serum (around 0.1% concentration) every night, and honestly, I was initially a bit nervous to swap it for Lyma's skincare. Would the cream's bakuchiol and retinyl palmitate be enough to keep my skin smooth and clear? That hesitation went out the window by the time I finished my first week. Trust me. The nudge of cell turnover does the trick, especially paired with the line-smoothing peptides. You technically can use the skincare system alongside your usual retinol, but I don't love overloading my skin with too many actives. I've been sticking to my regular mandelic acid serum in the morning and using Lyma skincare at night, and the routine has been working like a charm.
The sensorial experience is also super important to me. If it feels sticky or goopy, I just won't use it, no matter how sophisticated the science may be! I'm happy to report that Lyma's fragrance-free formulas have a smooth, cosmetically elegant application. The serum, in particular, has a pillowy texture that absorbs instantly into the skin with zero greasy residue, and while I've been using it at night, I would imagine it makes a wonderful hydrating makeup primer.
The cream is decidedly richer yet still doesn't feel too heavy, and it makes my skin feel cashmere soft by the a.m. It does leave behind a dewy sheen, so I wouldn't recommend using it during the day if you prefer a mattifying moisturizer. At night, though, it's just the consistency I need to wake up glowing. As a bonus, it provides the right amount of slip underneath my Lyma Laser Pro, which I've been using every single night since March 2025. Usually, I'd need to pair my device with the brand's Oxygen Mist & Glide to minimize skin tugging, but the cream creates a perfectly smooth surface for the duration of my laser treatment.
On that note, the skincare formulas were actually designed to enhance the technology of the buzzy cold laser. No, the skincare won't replicate the results of the spendy tool, but it does complement its effects for stronger, more noticeable benefits. Think of the formulas as a science-backed topical supercharge.
Is Lyma skincare worth it?
I won't sugarcoat it. Lyma's Power Youth Skincare costs a pretty penny at $240 for the serum, $285 for the cream, and $525 for a duo pack. I'm of the belief that a high-quality skincare routine doesn't have to set you back hundreds of dollars (my own regimen includes multiple drugstore favorites), but if you are interested in investing in luxury skincare, Lyma's Power Youth Duo is definitely a worthy pick. A $285 moisturizer is nothing to scoff at, but if you routinely drop $315 on a highly active rich cream (you know the one), this price tag feels a bit more manageable. The brand also offers refills at a slightly lower cost ($215 for the serum, $260 for the cream, $475 for the duo), so you can save up to $50 on your next set once you fall in love with the results. Trust me—you will.
That said, much like the pricey Lyma Laser, you do have to use the skincare regularly in order to see those worthy results. You can't expect a firm, wrinkle-free complexion after just a week. No topical can perform such miracles. But if you're willing to commit, those subtle benefits will compound until you're staring in the mirror one day, wondering, "Didn't I used to have a line here?" I, for one, will continue to use my full Lyma routine—serum, cream, laser—for the foreseeable future, so prepare to hear from me again at the 12-week mark.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.