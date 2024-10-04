From Hailey Bieber to a Chanel Nail Artist, Everyone's Donning This Rich Fall Manicure

Hailey Bieber selfie

(Image credit: @rhode)

Everyone may be talking about Hailey Bieber's navy blue nails right now (a very cool choice for fall), but I'm not done swooning over her last buzzy mani moment. What can I say? The beauty mogul drops gem after gem, and I need ample time to give each design its proper due.

Just last month, Bieber posted her fresh set of warm, amber tips (created by none other than her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt) on Instagram with the caption "ready for fall." The teddy-brown hue definitely evokes the start of cozy season—I can practically smell the cinnamon through my screen!—but the yellow-orange undertones make it an even trendier choice for fall. Think pumpkin spice over hot cocoa.

Hailey Bieber's amber nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Any polish that graces the hands of Mrs. Bieber is bound to go viral, but then I saw celebrity manicurist and Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein also sporting amber tips—and now I know the color has become a fall staple. Just yesterday, Goldstein posted an Instagram tutorial for her "tortoiseshell nails with black micro-French tips." The base? A warm, honey-drenched amber. She used a darker shade of brown to create the scattered swirls in the tortoiseshell print, but I can't stop looking at the jelly amber base so similar to Bieber's.

Betina Goldstein's tortoiseshell nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

"I used a mix of gel polishes," Goldstein writes in the caption. While we don't know exactly which shades she used, I'd wager they come from this set of six jelly brown hues Goldstein features in her Amazon storefront. Similarly, Ganzorigt says she "mixed five different colors" for Bieber's amber mani, so it may take a blend of two or three polishes to achieve that rich, amber finish. This makes sense, when you think about it. Amber, after all, is an amalgamation of brown, gold, orange, and red—not unlike fall foliage.

You better believe I'll be sporting the on-trend hue for my next mani, so I did some digging to find the best amber polishes to mix and match. Keep scrolling to find all the shades living rent-free in my mind for the next several weeks.

Shop the Best Amber Nail Polishes

Gaoy Jelly Brown Gel Nail Polish of 6 Transparent Nude White Dark Red Colors Sheer Gel Polish Kit for Salon Gel Manicure and Nail Art Diy at Home
GAOY
Jelly Brown Gel Nail Polish of 6

Here's the exact gel kit listed in Goldstein's storefront. You really can't go wrong with any of these autumnal colors.

target,

Olive & June
Nail Polish - JJ

While this polish has a touch more red in it, it provides a fabulous amber base.

Opi Nail Lacquer My Italian Is a Little Rusty | Opaque Muted Orange Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Muse of Milan Collection
OPI
Nail Lacquer - My Italian Is a Little Rusty

This honey-kissed shade is delicious.

Opi Nail Lacquer - It's a Piazza Cake 0.5 Oz - #nlv26
OPI
Nail Lacquer - It's a Piazza Cake

Layer it with this red-toned brown, and you'll nail the amber hue.

CHANEL, Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis - Spirituelle

An amber polish from Chanel is a no-brainer.

Cnd - Shellac Willow Talk (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac Gel Polish - Willow Talk

CND makes some of the highest-quality gel polishes in the game. You can't go wrong with this yellow-toned brown.

Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Fab Florals
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Fab Florals

This Essie number is probably as close to jelly amber as you'll get with a single polish.

Earth Clay
JinSoon
Earth Clay

This latte-like lacquer is gorgeous on its own, or you could mix it with another red-tinged brown (such as the one below) for more of an amber finish.

Idyll
JinSoon
Idyll

Terra-cotta polish is my absolute fail-safe for fall. For amber nails, it creates the perfect base.

