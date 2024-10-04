From Hailey Bieber to a Chanel Nail Artist, Everyone's Donning This Rich Fall Manicure
Everyone may be talking about Hailey Bieber's navy blue nails right now (a very cool choice for fall), but I'm not done swooning over her last buzzy mani moment. What can I say? The beauty mogul drops gem after gem, and I need ample time to give each design its proper due.
Just last month, Bieber posted her fresh set of warm, amber tips (created by none other than her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt) on Instagram with the caption "ready for fall." The teddy-brown hue definitely evokes the start of cozy season—I can practically smell the cinnamon through my screen!—but the yellow-orange undertones make it an even trendier choice for fall. Think pumpkin spice over hot cocoa.
Any polish that graces the hands of Mrs. Bieber is bound to go viral, but then I saw celebrity manicurist and Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein also sporting amber tips—and now I know the color has become a fall staple. Just yesterday, Goldstein posted an Instagram tutorial for her "tortoiseshell nails with black micro-French tips." The base? A warm, honey-drenched amber. She used a darker shade of brown to create the scattered swirls in the tortoiseshell print, but I can't stop looking at the jelly amber base so similar to Bieber's.
"I used a mix of gel polishes," Goldstein writes in the caption. While we don't know exactly which shades she used, I'd wager they come from this set of six jelly brown hues Goldstein features in her Amazon storefront. Similarly, Ganzorigt says she "mixed five different colors" for Bieber's amber mani, so it may take a blend of two or three polishes to achieve that rich, amber finish. This makes sense, when you think about it. Amber, after all, is an amalgamation of brown, gold, orange, and red—not unlike fall foliage.
You better believe I'll be sporting the on-trend hue for my next mani, so I did some digging to find the best amber polishes to mix and match. Keep scrolling to find all the shades living rent-free in my mind for the next several weeks.
Shop the Best Amber Nail Polishes
Here's the exact gel kit listed in Goldstein's storefront. You really can't go wrong with any of these autumnal colors.
While this polish has a touch more red in it, it provides a fabulous amber base.
Layer it with this red-toned brown, and you'll nail the amber hue.
CND makes some of the highest-quality gel polishes in the game. You can't go wrong with this yellow-toned brown.
This Essie number is probably as close to jelly amber as you'll get with a single polish.
This latte-like lacquer is gorgeous on its own, or you could mix it with another red-tinged brown (such as the one below) for more of an amber finish.
Terra-cotta polish is my absolute fail-safe for fall. For amber nails, it creates the perfect base.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
From Cherry to Brick to Oxblood, These Are the 10 Best Red Nail Polishes for Every Skin Tone
Instant elegance, no matter the season.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Rough, Cracked Nails? You're Probably Ignoring This Key Step in Your Routine
According to experts.
By Maya Thomas
-
Rihanna Just Proved This "Off-Season" Manicure Is Always On-Trend
I'm rethinking my fall mani.
By Jamie Schneider
-
On Your Mark… 6 Top Fall Nail Trends to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)
From chocolate brown to "coffee chrome."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Selena Gomez Just Cosigned Fall's Trendiest New Manicure—Meet Coffee Chrome
We're obsessed.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Top Manicurists Say These Bridesmaid Nail Designs Are the Epitome of Elegance
You may be surprised.
By Maya Thomas
-
Nail Artists Say This Type of Manicure Lasts Longer—Here's How to Do It at Home
It's so easy to do yourself.
By Shawna Hudson
-
23 Luxe Nail Polishes to Buy When Your Vibe Says "Chanel" But Your Budget Says "Nope"
This is how I shop designer without breaking the bank.
By Kaitlyn McLintock