Sorry, Milky Nails—We're Making Way for Watery Nails This Spring

By
published
Features

If you’re someone who loves expensive-looking nail trends, you’re going to want to save some watery nails inspiration down for your next nail appointment. A look I’ve seen cropping up on all the most influential and exciting nail artists' feeds, watery nails are one of the chicest, most elegant-looking manicures I’ve seen since milky nails first stormed onto the trend circuit.

If you’re already familiar with the best sheer nail polishes, watery nails take things one step further. Featuring diluted shades with an ultra-glossy finish, they mimic the look of sunlight on water, both reflecting the light and allowing your natural nail to show through. While some nail artists choose to approach watery nails in their most literal sense in cool grey and blue tones, it’s a trend that can also be applied to other shades, too. That means you’ll find watery nails in soft pinks, delicate lilacs and even nude tones for a more unexpected take on a soft nail look. Allow me to show you…

The Best Watery Nails Inspiration

1. Lavender Water

@matejanova Watery nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

A high-shine, glassy manicure with a hint of sheer colour? These are watery nails at their best.

2. Pink Soda

@harrietwestmoreland jelly pink nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

For a warmer feel, try a soft pink tone.

3. Cool Tones

@studio.east_ Watery nails

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

Cooler tones like this watery grey polish give a fresh feel.

4. Rosewater

@matejanova Watery nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Nail artist, Mateja Novakovic uses Gelcare’s Lavender Water for a wash of sheer colour.

5. Sheer Perfection

@bynatashad Watery nails

(Image credit: @bynatashad)

Proof watery nails look great on longer length nails too.

6. Nearly Nude

@harrietwestmoreland watery nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

The perfect watery nail look for minimalist nail lovers.

7. Statement Tips

@saruhnails watery nails

(Image credit: @saruhnails)

A watery base and bright-pink tips offer a fun twist on the classic french manicure.

8. Feeling Blue

@saruhnails watery nails

(Image credit: @saruhnails)

If pink tones aren’t for you, lean into the watery vibe with a sheer blue look.

9. You're Blushing

@bynatashad watery nails

(Image credit: @bynatashad)

For a softer take, I love these blush pink watery nails.

10. Love Hearts

@saruhnails watery nails

(Image credit: @saruhnails)

Here, nail artist Sarah Alaina combines a pink watery base with 3D nail art.

11. Lilac Haze

@saruhnails watery nails

(Image credit: @saruhnails)

Another great lilac look, this time with a little more punch.

The Best Watery Nail Colours

Manucurist Active Glow Polish 15ml - Blueberry
Manucurist
Active Glow Blueberry

Two coats of Manucurist’s Active Glow in Blueberry will give the perfect pink-toned watery manicure.

DIOR Vernis Nail Glow
Dior
Vernis Nail Glow

Dior’s Nail Glow offers just a hint of colour with a high-shine, liquid-like finish.

Gelcare in Lavender Water
Gelcare
Lavender Water

A nail-artist favourite, Gelcare’s Lavender Water gel polish is sheer yet buildable.

Maycho Gel Nail Polish in Jelly Blue
Maycho
Gel Nail Polish in Jelly Blue

For a true water-like look, try Maychao’s soft blue Gel shade.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss in Orchid Jelly
Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss in Orchid Jelly

Essie’s Jelly Gloss range features nine sheer shades that can be layered together to create endless watery nail looks.

Nails.inc Glowing My Way Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish
Nails Inc
Glowing Out Nail Perfector Polish in Glowing My Way

Nails Inc’s polish features a subtle shimmer for a delicate pearlescent finish.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

