Bye, Burgundy! "Mocha Mousse" Is so Much Trendier for 2025—18 Home & Beauty Items to Buy
Burgundy has been *the* color of the season so far. It's everywhere—makeup, nails, fashion, home decor, you name it. Well, we have some news. It's officially time to say goodbye to it, because Pantone just announced the 2025 Color of the Year, and it's (drumroll, please!) "mocha mousse." According to Pantone, it's "a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort."
Not only is the color warm and cozy, which makes it the ideal winter hue, but it's also universally flattering when it comes to beauty (we're talking makeup products and nail polish, specifically). And because we could all use a little extra comfort these days, we're embracing it in our home decor too. Why not? Ahead, see 15 mocha mousse-inspired home & beauty items to buy now.
This warm and sweet fragrance includes notes of coffee accord, lavender, and milk mousse. So, yeah, it's pretty much the perfect "mocha mousse"—inspired scent.
This iconic cream-to-satin contour duo will leave you sculpted and defined.
This viral, limited-edition Lip Butter Balm is a sheer, warm chocolate color.
A soft, warm brown color for the most flattering winter mani.
Nothing elevates your bath and shower routine like a plush, luxurious robe.
The only thing better than a cozy and inviting essential oil diffuser is when it has a matte ceramic cover and sculptural silhouette, like this one from Vitruvi. No one will know whether it's a diffuser or decor.
Use this Cacao Coffee Scrub to smooth and exfoliate your skin, naturally.
Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencils are iconic, especially the shade "Anywhere Caffeine." Use it on your eyes, lips, and face for long-wearing color.
I need this luxurious "mocha mousse"—inspired throw blanket ASAP.
This editor-approved blush has a rich hue to it that suits a variety of skin tones.
An earthy and woody scent with rich notes of lavender, myrrh, and tonka bean, we think this Jo Malone fragrance fits the cozy, "mocha mousse" vibe.
Achieving a "mocha mousse" eye makeup look is easy with this palette.
Another Makeup By Mario product, this Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme has the most flattering warm-brown color and the most comfortable feel on the lips.
Sure, it's not technically a "mocha" perfume, but Phlur's Vanilla Skin is warm, cozy, and comforting with notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood, and vanilla.
This rich brown eye shadow is so on-point.
Fill your home with the cozy scent of peppered birch with this chic reed diffuser.
This silky powder blush comes in a stunning rosy-brown color, called Java.
Last but certainly not least, Ilia's Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint in Tannin, is the perfect neutral base for all of our upcoming winter eye makeup looks.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
