Bye, Burgundy! "Mocha Mousse" Is so Much Trendier for 2025—18 Home & Beauty Items to Buy

Burgundy has been *the* color of the season so far. It's everywhere—makeup, nails, fashion, home decor, you name it. Well, we have some news. It's officially time to say goodbye to it, because Pantone just announced the 2025 Color of the Year, and it's (drumroll, please!) "mocha mousse." According to Pantone, it's "a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort."

Not only is the color warm and cozy, which makes it the ideal winter hue, but it's also universally flattering when it comes to beauty (we're talking makeup products and nail polish, specifically). And because we could all use a little extra comfort these days, we're embracing it in our home decor too. Why not? Ahead, see 15 mocha mousse-inspired home & beauty items to buy now.

Maison Margiela 'replica' Coffee Break Eau De Toilette $165 SHOP NOW This warm and sweet fragrance includes notes of coffee accord, lavender, and milk mousse. So, yeah, it's pretty much the perfect "mocha mousse"—inspired scent.

TOM FORD Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo $95 SHOP NOW This iconic cream-to-satin contour duo will leave you sculpted and defined.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Hot Cocoa $24 SHOP NOW This viral, limited-edition Lip Butter Balm is a sheer, warm chocolate color.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 105 - Particulière $32 SHOP NOW A soft, warm brown color for the most flattering winter mani.

Eberjey Renew Plush Long Robe in Toffee $248 SHOP NOW Nothing elevates your bath and shower routine like a plush, luxurious robe.

VITRUVI Stone Diffuser in Suede $123 SHOP NOW The only thing better than a cozy and inviting essential oil diffuser is when it has a matte ceramic cover and sculptural silhouette, like this one from Vitruvi. No one will know whether it's a diffuser or decor.

frank body Cacao Coffee Scrub $20 SHOP NOW Use this Cacao Coffee Scrub to smooth and exfoliate your skin, naturally.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine $24 SHOP NOW Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencils are iconic, especially the shade "Anywhere Caffeine." Use it on your eyes, lips, and face for long-wearing color.

UnHide Cuddle Puddles Plush Throw Blanket $229 SHOP NOW I need this luxurious "mocha mousse"—inspired throw blanket ASAP.

rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy $24 SHOP NOW This editor-approved blush has a rich hue to it that suits a variety of skin tones.

Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense $228 SHOP NOW An earthy and woody scent with rich notes of lavender, myrrh, and tonka bean, we think this Jo Malone fragrance fits the cozy, "mocha mousse" vibe.

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes® Eyeshadow Palette: the Original $50 SHOP NOW Achieving a "mocha mousse" eye makeup look is easy with this palette.

MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede™️ Cozy Lip Creme $26 SHOP NOW Another Makeup By Mario product, this Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme has the most flattering warm-brown color and the most comfortable feel on the lips.

PHLUR Vanilla Skin Eau De Parfum $99 SHOP NOW Sure, it's not technically a "mocha" perfume, but Phlur's Vanilla Skin is warm, cozy, and comforting with notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood, and vanilla.

Merit Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow in Midcentury $24 SHOP NOW This rich brown eye shadow is so on-point.

West Elm Rove Homescent Collection - Peppered Birch $29 SHOP NOW Fill your home with the cozy scent of peppered birch with this chic reed diffuser.

Benefit Cosmetics Silky-Soft Powder Blush in Java $32 SHOP NOW This silky powder blush comes in a stunning rosy-brown color, called Java.

ILIA Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint $28 SHOP NOW Last but certainly not least, Ilia's Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint in Tannin, is the perfect neutral base for all of our upcoming winter eye makeup looks.