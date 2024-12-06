Bye, Burgundy! "Mocha Mousse" Is so Much Trendier for 2025—18 Home & Beauty Items to Buy

Burgundy has been *the* color of the season so far. It's everywhere—makeup, nails, fashion, home decor, you name it. Well, we have some news. It's officially time to say goodbye to it, because Pantone just announced the 2025 Color of the Year, and it's (drumroll, please!) "mocha mousse." According to Pantone, it's "a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort."

Not only is the color warm and cozy, which makes it the ideal winter hue, but it's also universally flattering when it comes to beauty (we're talking makeup products and nail polish, specifically). And because we could all use a little extra comfort these days, we're embracing it in our home decor too. Why not? Ahead, see 15 mocha mousse-inspired home & beauty items to buy now.

'replica' Coffee Break Eau De Toilette
Maison Margiela
'replica' Coffee Break Eau De Toilette

This warm and sweet fragrance includes notes of coffee accord, lavender, and milk mousse. So, yeah, it's pretty much the perfect "mocha mousse"—inspired scent.

Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo
TOM FORD
Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo

This iconic cream-to-satin contour duo will leave you sculpted and defined.

Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm in Hot Cocoa

This viral, limited-edition Lip Butter Balm is a sheer, warm chocolate color.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 105 - Particulière

A soft, warm brown color for the most flattering winter mani.

Renew Plush Long Robe
Eberjey
Renew Plush Long Robe in Toffee

Nothing elevates your bath and shower routine like a plush, luxurious robe.

Stone Diffuser
VITRUVI
Stone Diffuser in Suede

The only thing better than a cozy and inviting essential oil diffuser is when it has a matte ceramic cover and sculptural silhouette, like this one from Vitruvi. No one will know whether it's a diffuser or decor.

Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub
frank body
Cacao Coffee Scrub

Use this Cacao Coffee Scrub to smooth and exfoliate your skin, naturally.

Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine

Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencils are iconic, especially the shade "Anywhere Caffeine." Use it on your eyes, lips, and face for long-wearing color.

Cuddle Puddles Plush Throw Blanket
UnHide
Cuddle Puddles Plush Throw Blanket

I need this luxurious "mocha mousse"—inspired throw blanket ASAP.

Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy — Default Title
rhode
Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy

This editor-approved blush has a rich hue to it that suits a variety of skin tones.

Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense
Jo Malone London
Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense

An earthy and woody scent with rich notes of lavender, myrrh, and tonka bean, we think this Jo Malone fragrance fits the cozy, "mocha mousse" vibe.

Master Mattes® Eyeshadow Palette: the Original
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Master Mattes® Eyeshadow Palette: the Original

Achieving a "mocha mousse" eye makeup look is easy with this palette.

Ultra Suede™️ Cozy Lip Creme
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Ultra Suede™️ Cozy Lip Creme

Another Makeup By Mario product, this Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme has the most flattering warm-brown color and the most comfortable feel on the lips.

Vanilla Skin Eau De Parfum
PHLUR
Vanilla Skin Eau De Parfum

Sure, it's not technically a "mocha" perfume, but Phlur's Vanilla Skin is warm, cozy, and comforting with notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood, and vanilla.

Merit, Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow in Midcentury
Merit
Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow in Midcentury

This rich brown eye shadow is so on-point.

Rove Homescent Collection - Peppered Birch
West Elm
Rove Homescent Collection - Peppered Birch

Fill your home with the cozy scent of peppered birch with this chic reed diffuser.

Silky-Soft Powder Blush
Benefit Cosmetics
Silky-Soft Powder Blush in Java

This silky powder blush comes in a stunning rosy-brown color, called Java.

Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint
ILIA
Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint

Last but certainly not least, Ilia's Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint in Tannin, is the perfect neutral base for all of our upcoming winter eye makeup looks.

