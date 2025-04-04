Spring's "Sweetpea Nails" Are the Elevated Version of a Milky Manicure
Another day, another nail trend that I'm falling head over heels for. Yep, spring is in full swing, and all of the best nail artists are sharing their new season manicures on social media. We've been reporting on all of the biggest looks, from April nail trends to Easter nails, and although there are plenty of cute pastel designs to choose from, I'm here to introduce you to my new favourite nail trend. Say hello to sweetpea nails.
You might be asking yourself, what is the sweetpea nail trend? Well, I'm here to fill you in. After analysing this month's biggest manicure looks, I've noticed more and more people opting for pink nail designs. However, it's these sheer pink, water-like polishes that seem to be proving the most popular, and they remind me an awful lot of soft pink petals.
From subtle ombré designs to sweetpea-pink tips and high-shine finishes, there are so many ways to wear this trend this season. If you're not a fan of bright colours, this delicate design is bound to be more up your street. If you're still not convinced, keep on scrolling for some of my favourite sweetpea nail looks, and don't forget to check out my product recommendations to help recreate the trend at home.
Sweetpea Nail Inspiration
These subtle, pink and white ombré nails are so perfect for spring.
The sweetpea nail trend looks great on both short and long nail shapes.
A sheer pink polish is an easy way to recreate this look at home.
A simple yet stunning shade for the warmer weather.
A glossy finish is always a good idea.
Sweatpea pink tips, anyone?
A high-shine top coat will take this trend to the next level.
If you don't want something too pink, why not go for this more pared-back ombré design?
I'm taking this picture to the salon for my next appointment.
Best Products for Sweetpea Nails
Press-on nails make doing your manicure at home so easy.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
