Spring's "Sweetpea Nails" Are the Elevated Version of a Milky Manicure

By
published
Features

Another day, another nail trend that I'm falling head over heels for. Yep, spring is in full swing, and all of the best nail artists are sharing their new season manicures on social media. We've been reporting on all of the biggest looks, from April nail trends to Easter nails, and although there are plenty of cute pastel designs to choose from, I'm here to introduce you to my new favourite nail trend. Say hello to sweetpea nails.

You might be asking yourself, what is the sweetpea nail trend? Well, I'm here to fill you in. After analysing this month's biggest manicure looks, I've noticed more and more people opting for pink nail designs. However, it's these sheer pink, water-like polishes that seem to be proving the most popular, and they remind me an awful lot of soft pink petals.

From subtle ombré designs to sweetpea-pink tips and high-shine finishes, there are so many ways to wear this trend this season. If you're not a fan of bright colours, this delicate design is bound to be more up your street. If you're still not convinced, keep on scrolling for some of my favourite sweetpea nail looks, and don't forget to check out my product recommendations to help recreate the trend at home.

Sweetpea Nail Inspiration

@harrietwestmoreland pink and white manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

These subtle, pink and white ombré nails are so perfect for spring.

@paintedbyjools short, light pink nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

The sweetpea nail trend looks great on both short and long nail shapes.

@harrietwestmoreland short pink nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A sheer pink polish is an easy way to recreate this look at home.

@themaniclub sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

A simple yet stunning shade for the warmer weather.

@harrietwestmoreland glossy pink manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A glossy finish is always a good idea.

@iramshelton pink ombré nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Sweatpea pink tips, anyone?

@harrietwestmoreland short pink manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A high-shine top coat will take this trend to the next level.

@paintedbyjools ombré nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If you don't want something too pink, why not go for this more pared-back ombré design?

@harrietwestmoreland light pink manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I'm taking this picture to the salon for my next appointment.

Best Products for Sweetpea Nails

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 175 Skieuse

How cute is this nail colour from Chanel?

Opi'm Dreaming Xpress/on Artificial Nails - Dream Come Hue
OPI
I'm Dreaming Xpress/on Artificial Nails in Dream Come Hue

Press-on nails make doing your manicure at home so easy.

Barry M Rose Tinted Gelly Nail Paints Eden Rose - 10ml
Barry M
Rose Tinted Gelly Nail Paint in Eden Rose

So affordable and so chic.

Dior Vernis Nail Glow, 10ml
Dior
Vernis Nail Glow

This polish will add a subtle pink glow to the nails.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

