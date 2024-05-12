Trust Me—This "Dated" Nail Colour Is Going to Be Summer's Biggest Manicure Trend

If someone had told me that I'd be looking at pictures of mint green nails this summer, I'd have laughed. Don't get me wrong, I love this colour, but after wearing Essie's Mint Candy Apple nail polish for weeks on end back in the early '00s, I thought that I'd have put this pastel shade behind me by now. In fact, I think most people would agree that this bright green colour could be considered "dated" now that we are favouring more neutral, pared-back nail designs.

However, the sun is out, and I am ready to inject a bit more colour into my manicure. After doing lots of research, I've come to the conclusion that mint green nails are having a massive comeback, and I'm pretty sure that this "dated" nail colour is going to be summer's biggest manicure trend.

You see, not only are searches for mint green nails picking up on Google Trends, but brands such as Dior and Nailberry have just launched brand new mint green nail polishes, and I'm seeing this shade all over Instagram. It's safe to say that I've fallen in love with the pastel colour all over again, so I thought it was only right that I shared some of my favourite mint green manicures with you. Keep on scrolling for all the summer inspo you need...

Mint Green Nail Inspiration:

Short and simple is always a winner.

How cool are these mint green French tips?

This nail colour speaks for itself.

So chic.

Don't be afraid to experiment with different nail art.

Don't want to do a full mint green mani? Why not opt for different pastel shades instead?

I'm taking this picture to my next nail appointment.

Shop Mint Green Nail Polishes:

Opi Nail Lacquer That's Hula-rious! £15 £13 SHOP NOW The perfect summer shade.

Nailberry Minty Fresh Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW I'm adding this Nailberry polish to my basket ASAP.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish Edit (Fresh Mint) £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. I think this would be the ideal pedicure shade.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Pastel Mint £27 SHOP NOW Dior's new nail polish is bound to sell out.