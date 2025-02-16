While method dressing—that is the act of referencing a film or character through your wardrobe choices—has become a fixture amid awards season, it’s not often we see someone actually acknowledge the red carpet. That was until the 2025 BAFTAs. Taking centre stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Hollywood luminaries decided to pay homage to the grandeur of the occasion by stepping out with burgundy nails.

Aside from Margot Robbie’s vibrant pink manicure for the Barbie press tour or the Holly Golightly-approved blue nails Hailey Bieber wore for an event thrown by Tiffany & Co., it’s rare to see stars take such a bold approach to their nail art. It’s true that minimal tones like the quintessentially elegant milky nail trend often dominate these industry events to avoid distracting from the designer gowns on show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But when Selena Gomez, Felicity Jones and Letitia Wright arrived with a lick of burgundy polish, I knew that dark red hues had taken over as Hollywood’s new “neutral” nail colour.

Gomez, who was nominated for her performances in the crime musical Emilia Pérez, wore a stunning Schiaparelli gown with a beaded silver bodice and contrasting black velvet sleeves. She kept the remainder of her makeup very minimal with soft eyeliner and blush lip colour before dialling up the drama with a glossy burgundy tinge lacquered onto her nails.

Jones also followed suit, with The Brutalist star pairing her pin-straight hair and two-toned bespoke Armani Privé dress with this sultry wine colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her part, Wright, who is also a BAFTA Rising Star alumni, complimented her custom scarlet satin Prada gown with a matching manicure. While burgundy nails usually rise in popularity during the cooler months, these occurrences are proof that this manicure trend is a high-end colour that can be worn year-round.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And if the celebrity street style offering has proven anything, it’s that a pop of red can go a long way to bring a unique accent or elevated twist to an otherwise simple look. (Looking at you, Jennifer Lawrence.) Regardless of the colour story you’re telling with your silhouette, burgundy nails can complement any ensemble.

I, for one, never thought of pairing rich berry hues with metallics and silvers like the Rare Beauty founder did, but Gomez has convinced me to give it a go. (I just won't be doing it in haute couture like her, but nevertheless.) From salon staples to at-home wonders, shop the best burgundy nail polishes below.

