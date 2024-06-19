Without a Doubt, These 7 Summer Pedicure Colours Always Look Classy

Summer is here, and that means it's time to book that all-important pedicure appointment. There are plenty of chic new season sandals we're keen to show off, so naturally we want to make sure we're looking great all the way down to our toes—because now the warmer weather is here, our feet are going to be out a lot more. For that reason, I'm now on the lookout for summer pedicure colours that will see me through all of summer's occasions, from holidays to weddings and pool days to having picky bits outside on long, warm summer afternoons.

Black pedicure colour

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

The summer season is also the ideal time to refresh your pedicure game. Toes can be a great way to experiment with bolder nail colours that you might ordinarily find too bright for your manicures, such as bright colours and pastels, which add a little personality to your feet. Alternatively, you can match your mani to your pedi with matching nail colours on hands and feet. And then there is always nail art such as a glazed pedicure or frombré effect that can easily give your pedicure a 2024 update.

Having scrolled through the coolest tastemakers on Instagram, a few pedicure colours featured time and time again. I've saved the prettiest and chicest pedicure colours that will see you through the entire summer season.

Summer Pedicure Colours to Try This Year

1. Chrome

Chrome pedicure colour

(Image credit: @millymason_)

The chrome momentum hasn't been slowing down since Haliey Bieber's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, made them popular a few summers ago. For 2024, we're seeing the glazed nail look reach our toes. I love this chrome effect paired with an off-white polish that instantly makes me think of the pearlescent effect you see on seashells—and it doesn't get more summery than that. It's also a great choice if you love minimal nail colours but want something a little more interesting than opaque white all over.

Shop the trend:

Time to Glow Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish
Nails Inc
Time to Glow Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish

This sheer white has a pearlescent finish it to it that looks so pretty on toes.

Beauty Pie, Wondercolour™ Nail Polish
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Gold Drops

Achieve the glazed effect without having to step foot in a salon with this nail polish.

Essie, Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat
Essie
Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat

Layer this nail topper over any regular polish to instantly give it a chrome effect.

2. Lilac

Lilac pedicure colour

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Lilac is a pretty hue that is a great alternative to pink, but a little more interesting. Pastel nails are always a great hue to go for during the summer.

Shop the trend:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
Chanel
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour

Behold: The chicest lilac nail polish you ever did see.

Don't Bossa Nova Me Around® Nail Polish
OPI
Don't Bossa Nova Me Around Nail Polish

This almost-white polish has a touch of lilac, making it so flattering.

Sally Hansen, Miracle Gel Nail Polish - Chill In The Heir
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Nail Polish - Chill In The Heir

This formula has a consistency that really does look like gel on your nails.

3. Red

Red pedicure colour

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Perhaps the most iconic pedicure colour of all time, red is always a good idea. It transcends every season, is appropriate for any occasion, looks great on everyone and is timeless. But, it is particularly on-trend right now. Whether you opt for classic cherry, bright tomato or burgundy, you can never go wrong with a glossy red on your toes.

Shop the trend:

Dior, Vernis Nail Lacquer in 999 Rouge

Dior
Vernis Nail Lacquer in 999 Rouge

This bright tomato red would look amazing on toes on holiday.

Malaga Wine Nail Polish
OPI
Malaga Wine Nail Polish

OPI's Malaga Wine is one of my favourite shades—such a classy red.

H&M, Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Parisienne

I always stock up on H&M's nail polishes, which are seriously good.

4. Mint Green

Mint green pedicure colour

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Mint green, pistachio, matcha—pastel greens aren't going anywhere this year and is a great way to inject some colour into your pedicure.

Shop the trend:

Wondercolour™ Nail Polish Edit
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour™ Nail Polish Fresh Mint

The perfect minty green.

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Nail Paint, Green Pistachio
Barry M
Gelly Nail Paint in Green Pistachio

This pistachio shade is almost good enough to eat.

Mavala Green Zen Nail Colour 5ml
Mavala
Green Zen Nail Colour

Mavala's nail polishes are nimble enough to slip into your handbag or hand luggage if you're jetting off on holiday.

5. Ombre

Ombre pedicure colours

(Image credit: @millymason_)

I've been seeing more and more ombre styles take to the fashion set's well-heeled feet, and this peaches and cream combination is particularly dreamy for summertime. You could do this with any colour, but creamy hues blended into sheer white looks particularly chic.

Shop the trend:

Rimmel 60 Seconds 8ml Nail Polish Nude Nostalgia 401
Rimmel
60 Seconds Nail Polish Nude Nostalgia 401

This peach would be perfect for recreating the above look.

Funny Bunny® Nail Polish
OPI
Funny Bunny Nail Polish

Loved by Hailey Bieber, OPI's Funny Bunny is a classic for a reason.

Mylee Ombre Brush
Mylee
Ombre Brush

The feathered edge of this brush makes blending together two colours surprisingly easy.

6. French Pedicure

French tips on toes pedicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I know this one is going to be controversial, but French tips are making a comeback for pedis, and I'm here for it. The pink and white combo is timeless and makes feet look neat. You could also experiment with a colourful French tip here.

Shop the trend:

Chanel Ballerina 111 (le Vernis) Longwear Nail Colour | Harrods Uk
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina 11

The ultimate sheer pink nail polish for French manis and pedis.

Revlon Ultra Hd Snap Nail Polish, Long Lasting Vegan Formula, Quick Drying and One-Coat Full Coverage Colour (8 Ml) Early Bird (001) Unisex
Revlon
Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish in Early Bird

The flat brush of this polish makes achieving French tips a lot easier.

Zara, Nail Art Brush Set
Zara
Nail Art Brush Set

This set has everything you need for a flawless French pedicure, as well as other nail art brushes that are bound to come in handy.

7. Black

Black pedicure colour

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Black might not be the first colour that comes to mind when you think of summer pedicure colours, but hear me out. Black goes with everything, looks ultra-glossy and will go with whatever you're wearing. I'm seeing more people choose this colour for their pedicure and I'm convinced to try it for summer too.

Shop the trend:

Gucci Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish 10ml
Gucci
Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish Crystal Black

You'll get a lot of wear out this glossy black Gucci polish.

Sephora Collection Color Hit - Long Lasting Nail Polish
Sephora Collection
Long Lasting Nail Polish in Black Lace

Don't sleep on Sephora's nail polishes, they're really good for the price.

Nails Blackfriars Matte Black Nail Polish, 14ml
Nails Inc
Blackfriars Matte Black Nail Polish

If you're someone who likes black in your wardrobe, you'll appreciate this ultimate deep black polish from Nails Inc.

