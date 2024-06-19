Without a Doubt, These 7 Summer Pedicure Colours Always Look Classy

Summer is here, and that means it's time to book that all-important pedicure appointment. There are plenty of chic new season sandals we're keen to show off, so naturally we want to make sure we're looking great all the way down to our toes—because now the warmer weather is here, our feet are going to be out a lot more. For that reason, I'm now on the lookout for summer pedicure colours that will see me through all of summer's occasions, from holidays to weddings and pool days to having picky bits outside on long, warm summer afternoons.

The summer season is also the ideal time to refresh your pedicure game. Toes can be a great way to experiment with bolder nail colours that you might ordinarily find too bright for your manicures, such as bright colours and pastels, which add a little personality to your feet. Alternatively, you can match your mani to your pedi with matching nail colours on hands and feet. And then there is always nail art such as a glazed pedicure or frombré effect that can easily give your pedicure a 2024 update.



Having scrolled through the coolest tastemakers on Instagram, a few pedicure colours featured time and time again. I've saved the prettiest and chicest pedicure colours that will see you through the entire summer season.

Summer Pedicure Colours to Try This Year

1. Chrome

The chrome momentum hasn't been slowing down since Haliey Bieber's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, made them popular a few summers ago. For 2024, we're seeing the glazed nail look reach our toes. I love this chrome effect paired with an off-white polish that instantly makes me think of the pearlescent effect you see on seashells—and it doesn't get more summery than that. It's also a great choice if you love minimal nail colours but want something a little more interesting than opaque white all over.

Nails Inc Time to Glow Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish £9 SHOP NOW This sheer white has a pearlescent finish it to it that looks so pretty on toes.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Gold Drops £7 SHOP NOW Achieve the glazed effect without having to step foot in a salon with this nail polish.

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat £9 SHOP NOW Layer this nail topper over any regular polish to instantly give it a chrome effect.

2. Lilac

Lilac is a pretty hue that is a great alternative to pink, but a little more interesting. Pastel nails are always a great hue to go for during the summer.

Chanel Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW Behold: The chicest lilac nail polish you ever did see.

OPI Don't Bossa Nova Me Around Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW This almost-white polish has a touch of lilac, making it so flattering.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish - Chill In The Heir £10 £8 SHOP NOW This formula has a consistency that really does look like gel on your nails.

3. Red

Perhaps the most iconic pedicure colour of all time, red is always a good idea. It transcends every season, is appropriate for any occasion, looks great on everyone and is timeless. But, it is particularly on-trend right now. Whether you opt for classic cherry, bright tomato or burgundy, you can never go wrong with a glossy red on your toes.

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in 999 Rouge £29 SHOP NOW This bright tomato red would look amazing on toes on holiday.

OPI Malaga Wine Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW OPI's Malaga Wine is one of my favourite shades—such a classy red.

H&M Nail Polish in Parisienne £4 £2 SHOP NOW I always stock up on H&M's nail polishes, which are seriously good.

4. Mint Green

Mint green, pistachio, matcha—pastel greens aren't going anywhere this year and is a great way to inject some colour into your pedicure.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish Fresh Mint £7 SHOP NOW The perfect minty green.

Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in Green Pistachio £4 SHOP NOW This pistachio shade is almost good enough to eat.

Mavala Green Zen Nail Colour £6 SHOP NOW Mavala's nail polishes are nimble enough to slip into your handbag or hand luggage if you're jetting off on holiday.

5. Ombre

I've been seeing more and more ombre styles take to the fashion set's well-heeled feet, and this peaches and cream combination is particularly dreamy for summertime. You could do this with any colour, but creamy hues blended into sheer white looks particularly chic.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Nail Polish Nude Nostalgia 401 £4 SHOP NOW This peach would be perfect for recreating the above look.

OPI Funny Bunny Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW Loved by Hailey Bieber, OPI's Funny Bunny is a classic for a reason.

Mylee Ombre Brush £6 SHOP NOW The feathered edge of this brush makes blending together two colours surprisingly easy.

6. French Pedicure

I know this one is going to be controversial, but French tips are making a comeback for pedis, and I'm here for it. The pink and white combo is timeless and makes feet look neat. You could also experiment with a colourful French tip here.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina 11 £29 SHOP NOW The ultimate sheer pink nail polish for French manis and pedis.

Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish in Early Bird £7 £4 SHOP NOW The flat brush of this polish makes achieving French tips a lot easier.

Zara Nail Art Brush Set £18 SHOP NOW This set has everything you need for a flawless French pedicure, as well as other nail art brushes that are bound to come in handy.

7. Black

Black might not be the first colour that comes to mind when you think of summer pedicure colours, but hear me out. Black goes with everything, looks ultra-glossy and will go with whatever you're wearing. I'm seeing more people choose this colour for their pedicure and I'm convinced to try it for summer too.

Gucci Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish Crystal Black £26 SHOP NOW You'll get a lot of wear out this glossy black Gucci polish.

Sephora Collection Long Lasting Nail Polish in Black Lace £4 £3 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Sephora's nail polishes, they're really good for the price.