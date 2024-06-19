Without a Doubt, These 7 Summer Pedicure Colours Always Look Classy
Summer is here, and that means it's time to book that all-important pedicure appointment. There are plenty of chic new season sandals we're keen to show off, so naturally we want to make sure we're looking great all the way down to our toes—because now the warmer weather is here, our feet are going to be out a lot more. For that reason, I'm now on the lookout for summer pedicure colours that will see me through all of summer's occasions, from holidays to weddings and pool days to having picky bits outside on long, warm summer afternoons.
The summer season is also the ideal time to refresh your pedicure game. Toes can be a great way to experiment with bolder nail colours that you might ordinarily find too bright for your manicures, such as bright colours and pastels, which add a little personality to your feet. Alternatively, you can match your mani to your pedi with matching nail colours on hands and feet. And then there is always nail art such as a glazed pedicure or frombré effect that can easily give your pedicure a 2024 update.
Having scrolled through the coolest tastemakers on Instagram, a few pedicure colours featured time and time again. I've saved the prettiest and chicest pedicure colours that will see you through the entire summer season.
Summer Pedicure Colours to Try This Year
1. Chrome
The chrome momentum hasn't been slowing down since Haliey Bieber's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, made them popular a few summers ago. For 2024, we're seeing the glazed nail look reach our toes. I love this chrome effect paired with an off-white polish that instantly makes me think of the pearlescent effect you see on seashells—and it doesn't get more summery than that. It's also a great choice if you love minimal nail colours but want something a little more interesting than opaque white all over.
Shop the trend:
This sheer white has a pearlescent finish it to it that looks so pretty on toes.
Achieve the glazed effect without having to step foot in a salon with this nail polish.
Layer this nail topper over any regular polish to instantly give it a chrome effect.
2. Lilac
Lilac is a pretty hue that is a great alternative to pink, but a little more interesting. Pastel nails are always a great hue to go for during the summer.
Shop the trend:
This almost-white polish has a touch of lilac, making it so flattering.
This formula has a consistency that really does look like gel on your nails.
3. Red
Perhaps the most iconic pedicure colour of all time, red is always a good idea. It transcends every season, is appropriate for any occasion, looks great on everyone and is timeless. But, it is particularly on-trend right now. Whether you opt for classic cherry, bright tomato or burgundy, you can never go wrong with a glossy red on your toes.
Shop the trend:
4. Mint Green
Mint green, pistachio, matcha—pastel greens aren't going anywhere this year and is a great way to inject some colour into your pedicure.
Shop the trend:
Mavala's nail polishes are nimble enough to slip into your handbag or hand luggage if you're jetting off on holiday.
5. Ombre
I've been seeing more and more ombre styles take to the fashion set's well-heeled feet, and this peaches and cream combination is particularly dreamy for summertime. You could do this with any colour, but creamy hues blended into sheer white looks particularly chic.
Shop the trend:
This peach would be perfect for recreating the above look.
The feathered edge of this brush makes blending together two colours surprisingly easy.
6. French Pedicure
I know this one is going to be controversial, but French tips are making a comeback for pedis, and I'm here for it. The pink and white combo is timeless and makes feet look neat. You could also experiment with a colourful French tip here.
Shop the trend:
The ultimate sheer pink nail polish for French manis and pedis.
The flat brush of this polish makes achieving French tips a lot easier.
This set has everything you need for a flawless French pedicure, as well as other nail art brushes that are bound to come in handy.
7. Black
Black might not be the first colour that comes to mind when you think of summer pedicure colours, but hear me out. Black goes with everything, looks ultra-glossy and will go with whatever you're wearing. I'm seeing more people choose this colour for their pedicure and I'm convinced to try it for summer too.
Shop the trend:
You'll get a lot of wear out this glossy black Gucci polish.
Don't sleep on Sephora's nail polishes, they're really good for the price.
If you're someone who likes black in your wardrobe, you'll appreciate this ultimate deep black polish from Nails Inc.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
