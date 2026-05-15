They Don't Know It Yet, But I Do: This Is Going to Be the Cool-Girl Nail Colour of Summer

Let me set the scene. It's a sunny Saturday in London; you're sitting outside your favourite bar with friends, a spicy marg in hand, and you've just had your nails done. It doesn't get much better than that, right? The question is, what nail colour did you go for? Did you opt for a classic French tip, a trendy milky nail art design, or something different?
Whilst I'd usually sit firmly in the French tip camp, this summer I'm waving goodbye to neutrals in favour of an OPI nail polish that I predict will be the biggest nail colour of the summer. Yes, I'm talking about OPI Cajun Shrimp.
OPI Cajun Shrimp
A cult favourite for a reason, this spicy coral hue is the perfect shade for the season ahead. Pair this with a tan, and I can almost guarantee endless compliments. It's no surprise that expert nail artists are fans. In fact, I've spotted celebrity manicurist Iram Shelton mix this OPI colour with Big Apple Red (£15) for the ultimate statement shade.
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I tested the polish out myself, and I can't see myself wearing anything else this season. Not only is it the most striking coral I've ever come across, but the polish glides onto the nails, and two coats deliver a pigmented hue and high-shine finish that would trick anyone into thinking I've spent hours at the salon. In fact, since painting my nails, so many people have asked me about the colour.
With maximalist beauty trends making a comeback this season, I think this will be the biggest nail colour of the summer (and a popular pedicure choice, too). Get ahead of the trends and add the polish to your basket ASAP...
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.