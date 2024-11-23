Who What Wear beauty editors are a scent-obsessed bunch. We regularly ask each other to share hot takes on popular perfumes. We update one another on the latest launches. We even love discussing the specific memories, characters, and scenarios that are evoked by a single sniff of a distinct scent.

It's no wonder we're also interested in the future of fragrance. We want to know which scent profiles, notes, and formulations will dominate throughout the coming year. Why? We want to be ahead of the curve and in the know...not to mention have time to snag the trendiest scents before they could very likely sell out. Ahead, see the four defining fragrance trends of 2025, according to experts.

1. Musk and Oud

According to experts, we're going to see musk and oud-forward scents trend in 2025. Known for lending a deep, rich quality to fragrances, "modern" formulas are more sheer, light, and natural-smelling in nature. "Musks, traditionally derived from animal sources, have been reinvented through modern perfumery to offer ethical and sustainable alternatives," says Dossier VP of Operations, Ines Guien. "Today’s musks, often referred to as skin scents, provide a clean, soft, and intimate fragrance that mimics the natural scent of human skin. These compositions are designed to be subtle yet captivating, enhancing the wearer’s natural aroma without overpowering it. Musky scents compliment everyone, every mood, and every outfit. They’re clean yet sensual with this seductive, almost magnetic pull. They’re the perfect everyday scent for day or night."

Darryl Do of Delbia Do Fragrances , agrees, saying "Synthetic musks in the 'clean' category" will trend "for the foreseeable future. The same goes for ouds—a fragrance note derived from resinous wood with a warm, complex scent. "Ouds are continuing to grow in popularity in the luxury market giving depth to perfumes."

2. Genderless Scents

For the longest time, fragrances were either masculine or feminine. The former usually featured musky, woody notes, and the latter usually featured sweet, floral ones. While we've already seen a trend towards genderless scents in recent years, Guien says it will be the norm in 2025. "Unisex fragrances transcend conventional gender classifications, offering versatile scents that can be embraced by anyone regardless of gender identity," she says. "These fragrances harmoniously blend traditionally masculine and feminine notes, creating balanced and multifaceted olfactory experiences. The rise of unisex perfumes reflects a broader cultural movement towards inclusivity and the rejection of rigid gender norms."

Guien says this is, in part, due to the influence of younger generations, particularly Gen Z. "They are less constrained by traditional notions of masculinity and femininity, favoring fragrances that align with their unique identities and lifestyles," she says. "This shift is evident in the increasing demand for scents that offer flexibility and personalization, allowing individuals to experiment and discover what truly resonates with them. The versatility of unisex fragrances also aligns with the modern consumer’s desire for products that are both innovative and adaptable to diverse settings."

3. Gourmand Perfumes

Gourmand perfumes (AKA sweet scents with "edible" notes like chocolate, cream, sugar, vanilla, etc.) are having a moment. Actually, that's not true. It's more than a moment. They've been having a year. People have re-embraced sweetly-scented perfumes, proving they go way beyond the sticky-sweet celebrity fragrances of yesteryear. Guien says this will continue into 2025. "Gourmand fragrances are scents that evoke the irresistible allure of edible aromas," she says. "These fragrances typically feature notes that mimic the delicious essence of treats like candy, freshly baked pastries, or the creamy richness of vanilla ice cream."

Interestingly enough, Guien says gourmand fragrances can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when perfumers began experimenting with notes like vanilla, cocoa, and caramel. They've made a return due to their enticing and indulgent nature. "People are looking for warm, comforting scents especially as we go into the cooler months. Gourmands have a deliciously sweet allure that resonates with the senses on a deeply indulgent level. A fragrance that reminds you of a rich vanilla-infused pastry or your favorite hot chocolate can be incredibly comforting and can transport you to happy memories."

4. Yuzu Notes

As for a specific, signature note, we'll see a rise in the popularity of yuzu perfumes in 2025. In case you're unfamiliar, yuzu is a small, yellow citrus fruit native to East Asia. Like other citrus scents, it has a bright, fresh, and zingy quality—think somewhere between lemon and mandarin orange. Do says this soon-to-be everywhere scent note will give " a new citrus twist to perfumes." Personally, I think it gives a perfume a lively, exuberant, and altogether happy quality. I'm so ready to embrace yuzu perfumes come spring and summer 2025.

