Trust Me—These 5 Beauty Trends Are Set To Make A Major Comeback in 2025

As we head into a new year, I've been keeping a keen eye on the 2025 beauty trends that are about to take over. From hair trends to nail trends and even the latest developments in the world of skincare, there is always something new, exciting and innovative just around the corner. However, one thing with trends is that they are cyclical. Trends come and go and then inevitably come back around once again, so I've been curious to know what beauty trends we'll see making another comeback in 2025.



To find out, I researched the latest upcoming beauty trends that are set to make a major comeback by digging through the data on growing beauty searches, as well as consulting industry experts and asking our team of editors on the beauty trends that they're predicting will be big news next year. Curious to know what's in store? Scroll ahead for the five key trends to watch.

1. Mocha Mousse

With Pantone declaring "Mocha Mousse" its 2025 colour of the year, it's unsurprising that this once "dated" hue is making an even bigger comeback in both fashion and beauty over the next 12 months. According to Cult Beauty, Google searches for mocha mousse makeup are up 74%, while 'chocolate nails' up by 160% and 'brown lips' are soaring with searches up 280% right now. If in doubt, you won't regret adding more brown tones into your makeup bag in 2025—and its a sure-fire way to look luxurious. Plus, brown is softer than black which makes this one colour that is seriously wearable, whether as a lipstick, mascara or nail polish hue.

Shop The Trend

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Brun Bistre £45 SHOP NOW By far the chicest brown shade you can wear on your nails.

Hourglass Shape and Sculpt Lip Liner in Candid £30 SHOP NOW A brown lip liner is a great way to tip a toe in the trend—it makes for a great lip combo with a gloss.

MERIT Beauty Solo Shadow in Brun £26 SHOP NOW Merit's eyeshadows are totally fool-proof and deliver lasting colour without creasing or smudging.

2. Boho

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight, Chloe)

Boho has been trickling back into the zeitgeist thanks to fashion houses such as Chloe championing the look from head to toe on the runway, and beauty naturally follows in fashion's footsteps. And after two solid years of short haircuts and bobs reigning, for 2025 we're tipping that many of us will grow our hair out long once more. "Boho is having a massive moment in the world of fashion and as beauty is always aligned I think we might see the return of boho waves, loose braids and longer lengths after an era of bobs," says affiliate editor, Florrie Alexander.



Hairstylist and hair trend expert, Tom Smith, also predicts the return of longer, carefree layers for 2025. "We’ve had so much interest in fringe and bang shapes over the last few years 2025 is going to invite in a counter in the form of elongated face-framing," he says. "No distinguishable layers or fringe shaping around the face, but lengths that sit longer than the chin and beyond providing a minimalistic shape around the face and versatility in styling straight, with texture, tucked behind the ears or totally up away from the face," he says.

Shop The Trend

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £40 SHOP NOW Tempted to grow your hair out long? UKLash's Hair Growth Serum has some impressive before and afters and helps to grow hair longer and thicker.

Cloud Nine The Curling Wand Hair Curler £119 £99 SHOP NOW Boho hair calls for loose waves, and the large barrel of this curling wand delivers the most effortless undone curls.

JVN Complete Air Dry Cream £24 SHOP NOW Boho is all about embracing your hair's natural texture, so why not let it air dry with this cream to help enhance your hair's natural movement.

3. Aura Beauty

According to Pinterest's trend predictions for the year ahead, 2025 will be the year of aura makeup. So what is it exactly? Inspired by Y2K mood rings and good vibes, this makeup look is about honing in on one colour in your beauty routine and wearing it everywhere, from your nails to your cheeks to create a tonal, monochromatic vibe that's totally personal to you and your aesthetic. Go tonal with browns and neutrals, or dip a toe in brights to bring some major aura points to your makeup.

Shop The Trend

rhode Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy £24 SHOP NOW Swipe over cheeks and lips for a tonal look—toasted teddy is our favourite shade.

Beauty Pie Supercheek™ Cream Blush £12 SHOP NOW Beauty Pie's cream blushers are amongst some of the best around and work just as well patted onto lips, cheeks and even on the eyes for a glossy look.

REFY Lip Blush £16 SHOP NOW Prefer a matte finish? Refy's Lip Blush gives a just-kissed veil of colour to lips and looks so chic on cheeks too.

4. Glittery Eyeshadow

This year, we're not reserving glitter eyeshadow just for the party season. Instead, we're embracing the sparkles year round. According to @databutmakeupitfashion, 'glittery eyeshadow' searches have been up 4,000%. And thanks to the advancements in formulas, this new era of glitter eyeshadows promise sleeker finishes with zero fallout—think a translucent veil of sparkles on the lids versus chunky glitter particles.

Shop The Trend

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre £35 SHOP NOW Victoria Beckham Beauty's Lid Lustre eyeshadows are unrivalled. Tap a tiny amount onto lids for a transparent flush, or layer up for a foiled finish.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Fine as Fleck Glitter Eyeshadow £6 SHOP NOW E.l.f.'s are a great affordable option and come in so many wearable shades.

Makeup By Mario Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector™ £30 SHOP NOW If you just want a touch of clear sparkle, then this one looks amazing worn alone or layered over other eyeshadows.

5. 3D Nail Art

After quiet luxury nails reigning in the form of neutral pinks, milky whites and beiges, this time around the nail trend pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction, with nail techs predicting the return of loud, 3D-embellished nail art.



"For 2025 I feel like we will be seeing a return of the intricate nail art and fully bedazzled nails," says celebrity nail technician, Iram Shelton. "I’m not fully saying the quiet luxury trend has been put to bed but it definitely has taken a back seat recently. People are starting to opt for more nail art and fun colours for their nails, so I think of bold nails when it comes to 2025—ones that will make a statement and really showcase you and your personality with different textures and 3D effects."

Shop The Trend

SUPWEE Sculpture Gel 3D Gel Nail Art £8 £7 SHOP NOW If you have an at-home gel kit, then this is great for adding 3D textures to your designs.

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit £10 SHOP NOW A good set if nail art brushes will see you through all kinds of designs.

MYLEE 3D Nail Art Kit £15 £13 SHOP NOW 3D designs become infinite with this at-home kit.