Take It From Me—These 18 Nail Art Designs Look Undeniably Elegant on Short Nails

Chic designs, perfect for shorter lengths.

nail art designs for short nails
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools; @betina_goldstein; @matejanova)
By
published
in Features

As someone who predicts nail trends for a living, I’ve noticed that, recently, there’s been a shift in the nail world. While this time last year, a scroll through nailtok or the best nail artists' Instagram pages would have revealed an obsession with one nail length (and shape) in particular (elongated almonds with a sharp, defined tip), today we’re embracing much more diversity. So, while long nails still have their place, shorter lengths are also proving a chic choice for those who want a more understated look.

If you need proof, just take a look at nail artists like Mateja Novakovic, whose own short nails provide endless inspiration for some of the biggest nail trends, while celebrity nail artists, like Betina Goldstien and Iram Shelton, have been making a case for chic, short nails for years.

And, these artists aren’t just opting for classic block-coloured manicures (although there’s plenty of those if minimalist nail looks are your style). No, they’re proving that short nails can also tap into some of the biggest nail art trends, too. The key is to think about the space you have to work with, and either pare back your design or shrink it down, possibly by tapping into the micro nail art trend, to suit the shorter length. What’s most important to remember, however, is that there’s no need to limit your creativity, and so I’ve rounded up the best nail art for short nails to prove it. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself...

1. Daisy, Daisy

@matejanova yellow French tip nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

This French manicure with micro daisies is perfect for spring.

2. What a Gem

@pink_oblivion Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

This sparkly rainbow manicure will look great on all nail lengths.

3. Make It Metal

@studio.east_ Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

These metallic nails are oh-so-cool.

4. Great Aura

@_citre Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @_citre)

I’m still not over aura nails, and they look great on shorter nails.

5. Classic French

@harrietwestmoreland rounded micro French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

French tips are a great way to make short nails appear longer.

6. Heart Moons

@matejanova Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Opting for nail art along the nail bed is a great way to add interest to shorter lengths.

7. Holy Cow

@betina_goldstein Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Animal print nails are always a great choice, and this cow print set feels totally on trend.

8. Rainbow Swirls

@_citre Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @_citre)

Why choose one colour when you can have them all with this look?

9. Gingham and Bows

@pink_oblivion Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

These gingham and bow accent nails are just the cutest.

10. Micro Designs

Micro Nail Art Trend @matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

The micro nail art trend is practically made for short nails.

11. Wildflower Garden

Micro Nail Art Trend @betina_goldstein

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

This floral manicure is a work of art.

12. Contrasting Colours

@mimixn Nail colour combinations

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Graphic nail art in interesting colour combinations will ensure short nails make a statement.

13. Minimal Monochrome

@pink_oblivion Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

In contrast, this look proves classic colours are also a chic choice.

14. Mix and Match

@_citre Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @_citre)

Can’t choose your favourite nail art look? No problem.

15. Slivers of Silver

@paintedbyjools simple nail art designs

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

For a simple nail art look, try these silver cuffs.

16. Baby Blooms

Micro Nail Art Trend @hollyfalconenails

(Image credit: @hollyfalconenails)

These micro flowers are easy to create using a dotting tool.

17. Coffee and Cream

@nailartbyqueenie Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Another stylish minimalist nail art look.

18. Say It With Love (Hearts)

@iramshelton Nail art for short nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

These hearts will still look great as your nails grow.

The Best Products to Create Nail Art Looks on Short Nails

Essie Care Stay Longer Premium Longwear Top Coat
Essie
Stay Longer Premium Longwear Top Coat

Lock in your design with a longwear top coat.

L'occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil 7.5ml
L'Occitane
Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil

Apply a cuticle oil daily for healthy nail regrowth.

Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover™, Nail Treatment, Fast Drying, Contains Aloe and Chamomile
Sally Hansen
Instant Cuticle Remover

Cuticles can make nails appear shorter, so remove them with Sally Hansen's solution.

Manicurist Dotting Tool & Nail Art Liner Brush Duo
Manucurist
Dotting Tool & Nail Art Liner Brush Duo

With this duo of tools you can create endless nail art looks.

Explore More:
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸