Take It From Me—These 18 Nail Art Designs Look Undeniably Elegant on Short Nails

As someone who predicts nail trends for a living, I’ve noticed that, recently, there’s been a shift in the nail world. While this time last year, a scroll through nailtok or the best nail artists' Instagram pages would have revealed an obsession with one nail length (and shape) in particular (elongated almonds with a sharp, defined tip), today we’re embracing much more diversity. So, while long nails still have their place, shorter lengths are also proving a chic choice for those who want a more understated look.

If you need proof, just take a look at nail artists like Mateja Novakovic , whose own short nails provide endless inspiration for some of the biggest nail trends, while celebrity nail artists, like Betina Goldstien and Iram Shelton , have been making a case for chic, short nails for years.

And, these artists aren’t just opting for classic block-coloured manicures (although there’s plenty of those if minimalist nail looks are your style). No, they’re proving that short nails can also tap into some of the biggest nail art trends, too. The key is to think about the space you have to work with, and either pare back your design or shrink it down, possibly by tapping into the micro nail art trend, to suit the shorter length. What’s most important to remember, however, is that there’s no need to limit your creativity, and so I’ve rounded up the best nail art for short nails to prove it. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself...

1. Daisy, Daisy

This French manicure with micro daisies is perfect for spring.

2. What a Gem

This sparkly rainbow manicure will look great on all nail lengths.

3. Make It Metal

These metallic nails are oh-so-cool.

4. Great Aura

I’m still not over aura nails, and they look great on shorter nails.

5. Classic French

French tips are a great way to make short nails appear longer.

6. Heart Moons

Opting for nail art along the nail bed is a great way to add interest to shorter lengths.

7. Holy Cow

Animal print nails are always a great choice, and this cow print set feels totally on trend.

8. Rainbow Swirls

Why choose one colour when you can have them all with this look?

9. Gingham and Bows

These gingham and bow accent nails are just the cutest.

10. Micro Designs

The micro nail art trend is practically made for short nails.

11. Wildflower Garden

This floral manicure is a work of art.

12. Contrasting Colours

Graphic nail art in interesting colour combinations will ensure short nails make a statement.

13. Minimal Monochrome

In contrast, this look proves classic colours are also a chic choice.

14. Mix and Match

Can’t choose your favourite nail art look? No problem.

15. Slivers of Silver

For a simple nail art look, try these silver cuffs.

16. Baby Blooms

These micro flowers are easy to create using a dotting tool.

17. Coffee and Cream

Another stylish minimalist nail art look.

18. Say It With Love (Hearts)

These hearts will still look great as your nails grow.

The Best Products to Create Nail Art Looks on Short Nails

Essie Stay Longer Premium Longwear Top Coat £9 SHOP NOW Lock in your design with a longwear top coat.

L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil £16 £13 SHOP NOW Apply a cuticle oil daily for healthy nail regrowth.

Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover £8 SHOP NOW Cuticles can make nails appear shorter, so remove them with Sally Hansen's solution.

Manucurist Dotting Tool & Nail Art Liner Brush Duo £30 £27 SHOP NOW With this duo of tools you can create endless nail art looks.