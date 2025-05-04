Limewash Nails Are the Trending Milky Manicure Alt for Summer
A manicure inspired by wall paint may not seem all that inspiring, but I promise you, the latest nail trend I’m about to introduce you to is anything but dull. Limewash nails are currently trending, and this is the perfect minimalist nail colour for those who want to try out spring's pastel nail trend while still opting for a look that adheres to the soft nail trend.
So, what are limewash nails? Well, this trend leads back to one polish in particular. Created by The Gel Bottle as part of their Mani Mansion collection, a range of eight shades inspired by this season's biggest interior trends, Limewash is a pale green polish that sits between a classic white and a mint green tone.
"As nail techs, we know our clients will always want pastel shades for spring," says Giorgia Cappella, head of education and spa at The GelBottle. " However, what I love about Limewash is that green isn’t always the most obvious choice. It feels slightly unexpected, but the perfect muted softness of this shade keeps it timeless with a little twist on tradition."
While The Gel Bottle may have originated the trend, however, limewash nails are a look that you can easily recreate at home too. Simply mimic the shade with a soft green polish for a chic limewash effect.
"The great thing about limewash is that it feels fresh without trying too hard," Cappella continues. "It makes the shade ideal for both minimalist looks and more playful outfits, elevating an outfit without clashing." And I have to agree, as a die-hard milky manicure fan myself, it’s rare I come across a shade that makes me want to step outside my creamy nail comfort zone, however, this is a look that even I’m excited to try.
So, in light of this, I’ve of course taken to compiling an edit of limewash nail inspiration (after all, you can’t walk into a nail appointment unprepared). Keep scrolling to see my favourite minimal limewash nail looks, as well as a few limewash nail art manicures too, for those who are more adventurous with their manis than me…
Limewash Nail Inspiration
Classic Lime
First up, I love this simple limewash mani on chic oval-shaped nails.
Short and Sweet
This shorter set proves limewash is a great polish shade for short nails.
Limewash Tips
The limewash tone offers subtle twist on classic French tips.
00s-Inspired
Pastel tones, soft swirls and 3D nail art—these limewash nails feel ’00s-inspired in the best way.
Green with Envy
I love the way this look contrasts darker and lighter tones to create a striking nail art look.
Best Limewash Nail Products
Sephora's polish has yellow undertones which give it a warmer feel.
Price is shown is members' price.
Beauty Pie’s Fresh Mint offers a slightly more pigmented limewash look.
Combine this minty shade with a touch of white polish for a limewash look.
Non-professionals can still achieve a limewash look using traditional nail polish. Essie's Revive to Thrive is a great option.
Professionals will want to add the original Gel Bottle Limewash to their collection.
This H&M nail polish is vegan and has a beautifully high-shine finish.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
I'm an Expert in Nail Trends—These Are the 6 Nail Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring
Fresh mani inspo.
-
The "Baby French" Is Officially Spring's Most Elegant Nail Trend—Hailey Bieber Agrees
Go ahead and book that first spring nail appointment.
-
Selena Gomez's Date-Night Nail Polish of Choice? This Nostalgic $13 Shade of Cherry
I'm buying a fresh bottle.
-
Once I Committed These Manicure Tips to Memory, My Nails *Finally* Started Growing—and Fast
They've never looked better.
-
According to Instagram, Stylish People Are Only Wearing These Acrylic Nail Designs
BRB, I'm booking my nail appointment.
-
Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession
They're frosty and festive.
-
This At-Home Gel Mani Kit Is All Over Instagram, so We Tried It
Honest thoughts (and before-and-after pics) ahead.
-
Megan Fox's "Deep Red Jelly" Manicure Is the Coolest Way to Wear Holiday Nails
Edgy and untraditional.