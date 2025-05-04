Limewash Nails Are the Trending Milky Manicure Alt for Summer

A manicure inspired by wall paint may not seem all that inspiring, but I promise you, the latest nail trend I’m about to introduce you to is anything but dull. Limewash nails are currently trending, and this is the perfect minimalist nail colour for those who want to try out spring's pastel nail trend while still opting for a look that adheres to the soft nail trend.

So, what are limewash nails? Well, this trend leads back to one polish in particular. Created by The Gel Bottle as part of their Mani Mansion collection, a range of eight shades inspired by this season's biggest interior trends, Limewash is a pale green polish that sits between a classic white and a mint green tone.

"As nail techs, we know our clients will always want pastel shades for spring," says Giorgia Cappella, head of education and spa at The GelBottle. " However, what I love about Limewash is that green isn’t always the most obvious choice. It feels slightly unexpected, but the perfect muted softness of this shade keeps it timeless with a little twist on tradition."

While The Gel Bottle may have originated the trend, however, limewash nails are a look that you can easily recreate at home too. Simply mimic the shade with a soft green polish for a chic limewash effect.

"The great thing about limewash is that it feels fresh without trying too hard," Cappella continues. "It makes the shade ideal for both minimalist looks and more playful outfits, elevating an outfit without clashing." And I have to agree, as a die-hard milky manicure fan myself, it’s rare I come across a shade that makes me want to step outside my creamy nail comfort zone, however, this is a look that even I’m excited to try.

So, in light of this, I’ve of course taken to compiling an edit of limewash nail inspiration (after all, you can’t walk into a nail appointment unprepared). Keep scrolling to see my favourite minimal limewash nail looks, as well as a few limewash nail art manicures too, for those who are more adventurous with their manis than me…

Limewash Nail Inspiration

Classic Lime

First up, I love this simple limewash mani on chic oval-shaped nails.

Short and Sweet

This shorter set proves limewash is a great polish shade for short nails.

Limewash Tips

The limewash tone offers subtle twist on classic French tips.

00s-Inspired

Pastel tones, soft swirls and 3D nail art—these limewash nails feel ’00s-inspired in the best way.

Green with Envy

I love the way this look contrasts darker and lighter tones to create a striking nail art look.

Best Limewash Nail Products

Sephora Collection Nail Polish in Fresh Mint £5 SHOP NOW Sephora's polish has yellow undertones which give it a warmer feel.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Fresh Mint £12 SHOP NOW Price is shown is members' price. Beauty Pie’s Fresh Mint offers a slightly more pigmented limewash look.

Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Minty Fresh £17 £13 SHOP NOW Combine this minty shade with a touch of white polish for a limewash look.

Essie Love By Essie in Revive To Thrive £10 SHOP NOW Non-professionals can still achieve a limewash look using traditional nail polish. Essie's Revive to Thrive is a great option.

The Gel Bottle Limewash £19 SHOP NOW Professionals will want to add the original Gel Bottle Limewash to their collection.

H&M Vegan & Natural Nail Polish in Piece of Mint £6 SHOP NOW This H&M nail polish is vegan and has a beautifully high-shine finish.