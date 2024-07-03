Everyone Is Booking in for These Expensive-Looking Pedicure Colours Right Now

Summer is in full swing, and if you're like me, you might be looking for the chicest July pedicure colours to wear right now. I often get very indecisive about what pedicure colour to go for when I get to the salon. So, I've been scouting out some pedicure inspo from the fashion set to give me some much needed pedi colour ideas as we head into the month. From French girl pedicure colours to the trending pedicure colours of 2024, there are endless options to choose from.



Plus, summertime means our feet are out a lot more, whether we're sunbathing by the pool or wearing our new season sandals at a summer soiree, so you want to choose a nail colour that can take you through various occasions. July is also the perfect time to experiment with bolder shades as the temperature soars, but if you're a minimalist like me, there are also plenty of chic and understated nail colours that will always make you look pulled together. Scroll ahead for the chicest pedicures colours I've seen the fashion set wearing this July.

The Best Pedicure Colours to Try in July

1. Tomato Red

Bright tomato red is always a classic pedicure colour for summer, and it works for any occasion, whether you're heading on holiday or attending weddings. It's a sure-fire way to look chic and pulled together while adding a touch of colour into your look.

Shop the Colour

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW The perfect bright summer red.

Essie Nail Polish, 64 Fifth Avenue £9 £7 SHOP NOW Essie's formulas are amazing.

H&M Nail Polish in You Say Tomato £4 £2 SHOP NOW H&M's bank account-friendly polishes are great for experimenting with different colours.

2. Ecru

White pedicure shades are all over my social feeds right now. True white can sometimes look too stark, but off-white tones lend a softer more tonal look while making your toes look bright.

Shop the Colour

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond £17 SHOP NOW I adore this creamy hue.

Barry M In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Chaotic Cream £4 SHOP NOW This polish dries so quickly, so you can put your sandals on after without fear of smudging.

OPI Funny Bunny® Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW OPI's Funny Bunny is an iconic go-to white nail colour for so many.

3. Sheer Pink

When in doubt, sheer pink is always a great choice. It's the ideal option if you're not a fan of brights but want your feet to look neat and groomed. Plus, any chipping will look less obvious, so it's a long-wearing hue if you want your pedi to go the distance over the summer.

Shop the Colour

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath £14 SHOP NOW OPI's Bubble Bath is the best sheer pink out there. One coat makes nails look healthy and glossy, but you can layer it for a more opaque finish.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina 111 £29 SHOP NOW Chanel's Ballerina is a luxurious formula that imparts a sheer wash of pink to the nails—it looks great on nails or toes.

Essie el-Like Nail Polish in 40 Fairy Tailor £11 SHOP NOW I've been testing this exact polish for months, and it's the closest thing to gel I've ever tried—it lasts for almost two weeks without chipping.

4. Onyx

You might associate black as a winter pedicure colour, but it works equally well for summer. Being a monochrome shade, it looks chic with any outfit or shoe you wear. Plus, black always has an expensive-looking gloss which makes your pedicure look expensive.

Shop the Colour

Gucci Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish £26 SHOP NOW This looks great on toes and looks chic on your dressing table too.

Pleasing Beauty Nail Polish in Dustin the Black Cat £18 SHOP NOW The fashion set love Pleasing's nail polishes.