Everyone Is Booking in for These Expensive-Looking Pedicure Colours Right Now

Summer is in full swing, and if you're like me, you might be looking for the chicest July pedicure colours to wear right now. I often get very indecisive about what pedicure colour to go for when I get to the salon. So, I've been scouting out some pedicure inspo from the fashion set to give me some much needed pedi colour ideas as we head into the month. From French girl pedicure colours to the trending pedicure colours of 2024, there are endless options to choose from.

Plus, summertime means our feet are out a lot more, whether we're sunbathing by the pool or wearing our new season sandals at a summer soiree, so you want to choose a nail colour that can take you through various occasions. July is also the perfect time to experiment with bolder shades as the temperature soars, but if you're a minimalist like me, there are also plenty of chic and understated nail colours that will always make you look pulled together. Scroll ahead for the chicest pedicures colours I've seen the fashion set wearing this July.

The Best Pedicure Colours to Try in July

1. Tomato Red

Legs with sandals and red pedicure

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Bright tomato red is always a classic pedicure colour for summer, and it works for any occasion, whether you're heading on holiday or attending weddings. It's a sure-fire way to look chic and pulled together while adding a touch of colour into your look.

Aida Badji wearing white co-ord suit with white sandals and red pedicure

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Shop the Colour

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
CHANEL
Le Vernis Nail Colour

The perfect bright summer red.

Essie Original Nail Polish, 64 Fifth Avenue, Bright Red Nail Polish, 13.5 Ml
Essie
Nail Polish, 64 Fifth Avenue

Essie's formulas are amazing.

H&M, Nail Polish in You Say Tomato
H&M
Nail Polish in You Say Tomato

H&M's bank account-friendly polishes are great for experimenting with different colours.

2. Ecru

White pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

White pedicure shades are all over my social feeds right now. True white can sometimes look too stark, but off-white tones lend a softer more tonal look while making your toes look bright.

Legs with black sandals and white pedicure

(Image credit: @monikh)

Shop the Colour

Nailberry almond nail polish
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond

I adore this creamy hue.

In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint | Chaotic Cream
Barry M
In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Chaotic Cream

This polish dries so quickly, so you can put your sandals on after without fear of smudging.

Funny Bunny® Nail Polish
OPI
Funny Bunny® Nail Polish

OPI's Funny Bunny is an iconic go-to white nail colour for so many.

3. Sheer Pink

Legs with black sandals and neutral pedicure

(Image credit: @monikh)

When in doubt, sheer pink is always a great choice. It's the ideal option if you're not a fan of brights but want your feet to look neat and groomed. Plus, any chipping will look less obvious, so it's a long-wearing hue if you want your pedi to go the distance over the summer.

Legs with black sandals and neutral pedicure

(Image credit: @monikh)

Shop the Colour

Opi Nail Lacquer 15ml - Bubble Bath
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath

OPI's Bubble Bath is the best sheer pink out there. One coat makes nails look healthy and glossy, but you can layer it for a more opaque finish.

Chanel Ballerina 111 (le Vernis) Longwear Nail Colour | Harrods Uk
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina 111

Chanel's Ballerina is a luxurious formula that imparts a sheer wash of pink to the nails—it looks great on nails or toes.

Essie Gel-Like Nail Polish, Lasts Up to 15 Days, With Flex.e Gel Technology, No Chipping, Glass-Like Shine, Vegan Formula, Gel Couture, 40 Fairy Tailor, 13.5 Ml
Essie
el-Like Nail Polish in 40 Fairy Tailor

I've been testing this exact polish for months, and it's the closest thing to gel I've ever tried—it lasts for almost two weeks without chipping.

4. Onyx

Legs with black sandals and black pedicure

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

You might associate black as a winter pedicure colour, but it works equally well for summer. Being a monochrome shade, it looks chic with any outfit or shoe you wear. Plus, black always has an expensive-looking gloss which makes your pedicure look expensive.

Black sandals with black pedicure

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Shop the Colour

Gucci Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish 10ml
Gucci
Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish

This looks great on toes and looks chic on your dressing table too.

Pleasing Beauty, Dustin the Black Cat
Pleasing Beauty
Nail Polish in Dustin the Black Cat

The fashion set love Pleasing's nail polishes.

Sephora Collection Color Hit - Long Lasting Nail Polish
Sephora Collection
Color Hit Long Lasting Nail Polish

Sephora Collection is a really affordable option that delivers a glossy look.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

