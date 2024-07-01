I've Worked It Out—These Are the 3 Chic Pedicure Colours French Women Always Wear

I'm sure you all know by now that I have a big interest in European nail trends, and to me, no one does a chic manicure quite like the French. From classic red colours to timeless neutral shades, it's no secret that French women always have the most elegant of nails. However, now that summer is in full swing and my sandals are finally out of hibernation, I've been thinking a lot about what pedicure colours to go for. Of course, it was only right that I did a little research into what pedicure shades will be all over the streets of Paris this season in order to help make my decision a little bit easier.

After spending hours looking through the Instagram accounts of some of my favourite French influencers, I quickly discovered that most people are choosing one of three chic shades to wear on their toes this summer. I'm sure it will come as no surprise that each of these shades are incredibly timeless, and I already know which one I will be choosing for my upcoming holiday. If you're also in need of a little nail inspiration, then I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling to find out which pedicures shades come French-girl approved this season...

3 French Girl Pedicure Colours to Wear This Summer

1. Classic Red

@juliesfi wearing black sandals with a red pedicure

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

First up is a classic red shade. Just like a trusty red lipstick, you really can't go wrong with this pedicure colour.

@lenafarl sitting next to the river with a red pedicure

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

In my opinion, it's the perfect way to add a pop of colour to your look while still keeping your pedicure as chic as possible.

@aidabadji_ sitting at a cafe wearing white sandals and a red pedicure

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

It looks especially chic when paired with a matching red mani.

@sabinasocol wearing a summer dress with a red pedicure

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

It pairs beautifully with neutral tones as you can see here.

Shop the Trend

OPI Big Apple Red® Nail Polish
OPI
Big Apple Red® Nail Polish

A classic shade from OPI.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel 64 Rouge Casaque

I might have to treat myself to this Hermès polish.

2. Glossy Black

@slipintostyle black pedicure in mesh ballet flats

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Next up is black. It's no secret that French women opt for more timeless nail shades, and it really doesn't get more timeless than this.

@tamaramory eating an ice cream with a black pedicure

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Much like their manicures, French women aren't afraid to wear darker shades in the warmer months.

@slipintostyle wearing heeled black sandals with a black pedicure

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

There's no denying how chic this pedicure looks with open-toe sandals and heels. For a polished finish, go for a glossy top coat.

Shop the Trend

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer Blackberry

This Nailberry polish has a beautifully glossy finish.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish
Gucci
Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish Crystal Black

If I had this nail polish I would always have it out on display.

3. Milky Nude and White

@annelauremais wearing flip flops with a white pedicure

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

If you've read my guide to French-girl approved summer manicure colours, then you'll know that nude and white shades are popular choices. Therefore, I wasn't surprised to see lots of French women opting for these pedicure shades too.

@aidabadji_ on a boat with a nude pedicure

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

They are a great choice for any upcoming holidays.

@slipintostyle wearing colourful heels with a white pedicure

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

They also work perfectly with colourful footwear.

Shop the Trend

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer Almond

Such a gorgeous milky nude.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour 101 Insomniaque

A classic white.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

