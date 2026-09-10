I'm Calling It: This Is the Pedicure Colour Fashion Insiders Will Be Wearing in Autumn

I've already spotted this expensive-looking shade on my Instagram feed.

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A collage of creators wearing forest green fashion accessories
(Image credit: @monikh, @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @smythsisters)
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It might be September, but here in London, the weather is unusually warm, which means I'm in that weird limbo phase of pairing knits and jeans with flip-flops and sandals. Although it might not quite be time to give up the open-toe shoes, in my opinion, it's definitely not too early to swap your summer manicure and pedicure shades for autumn colours, and if this year's autumn pedicure trends are anything to go by, then we're certainly in for a treat.

Whilst you can certainly expect to see the usual red and burgundy hues at this time of year, there's one pedicure colour in particular that's caught my eye this season, and I have a feeling it's about to be everywhere. Enter the forest green pedicure trend.

I first spotted this trend at Copenhagen Fashion Week, on the ever-so-stylish Rebecca Olivia, and since then, it's all I've been able to think about. Whilst this deep green hue is a popular manicure choice in the autumn months, the matching pedi looks so chic and is perfect if you want to switch things up from your usual black or burgundy polish, whilst keeping that dark, moody, expensive-looking vibe. Below, I've rounded up my favourite forest green pedicure looks, along with the best polishes to help recreate the trend this season.

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Forest Green Pedicure Inspiration

Creator @rebeccaferrazwyatt taking a picture wearing pink heels with a forest green pedicure

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

As mentioned, I first spotted this chic pedicure look at Copenhagen Fashion Week. How stylish does it look paired with pink heels?

A close-up shot of a sparkly forest green pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

A shimmery finish makes this perfect for party season.

Creator @smythsisters taking a mirror selfie wearing black sandals with a green pedicure

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Opt for a soft, creamy forest green hue if you prefer a more subtle look.

Creator @rebeccaferrazwyatt wearing black flip flops with a metallic forest green pedicure

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

This nail polish shade instantly adds a cool touch to any outfit.

The Best Forest Green Nail Polishes

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.