I know what you're thinking: isn't it strange to talk about pedicure trends in autumn? Pedicures are usually hot topics in the summer months, and it makes sense, given that it is sandal season. However, not only are we having unusually warm weather this September, but autumn is often the time when our mesh ballet flats and peep-toe kitten heels come out to play, which means a pedicure might actually be on your mind. Not to mention the fact that autumn nail colours are some of my favourites, which means I can't wait to wear the deep, rich, autumnal hues on my toes, too.
But what autumn pedicure trends can we expect to see everywhere this season? I've been busy keeping an eye on celebrities and fashion insiders to see what pedicures they are pairing with their autumn shoes of choice. Below, you'll see all of my (very chic) findings, alongside the best nail polishes to get the look at home. Just keep scrolling...
6 Biggest Autumn Pedicure Trends 2026
1. Clear Gloss
As soon as I spotted Alexa Chung with this subtle yet glossy pedicure, I knew it was about to be a huge trend this autumn. Perfect for any low-maintenance beauty lover, a clear top coat will achieve this look in seconds.
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Get the Look:
Manucurist
Active Plump Pink Glazed Nail Polish
This polish has a very subtle, shimmery pink hue which will make your natural nails look super glossy and healthy.
Essie
Hard to Resist Advanced Nail Strengthener - Clear
Not only will this add a clear, shiny finish, but it will help strengthen your nails, too.
2. Forest Green
How cool is this metallic, forest-green pedicure? The perfect shade for the autumn months; I am definitely going to try this ASAP. Just imagine this colour paired with black jeans and mesh ballet flats.
Get the Look:
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - 91 Vert Ecossais
So chic!
Manucurist
Groove Nail Polish
This polish has a metallic finish just like the look above.
3. Classic Black
You simply can't go wrong with a black pedicure in the autumn months, and it seems that the fashion set agrees. I spotted Lucy Williams wearing this chic black shade on her toes recently, and it reminded me of how sophisticated this pedicure can look.
Get the Look:
OPI
Nail Polish Lady in Black
A classic, timeless option from OPI.
Essie
88 Licorice Nail Polish
This Essie polish has a super glossy finish.
4. Milky White
You might have thought milky-white pedicures were reserved for the summer months, but I'm here to prove you wrong. In fact, I think this milky shade looks incredibly stylish when paired with autumnal tones like the outfit above.
Get the Look:
Essie
Original Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish
I love this soft, milky white shade from Essie.
Manucurist
Milky White Nail Polish
Manucurist really does have the best selection of colours.
5. Vibrant Red
I've spotted so many people opting for pops of red on their toes this season. I especially love the way it looks when peeking out of a monochrome ballet flat. If it feels a little too bright for you, don't be afraid to opt for a darker hue, either.
Get the Look:
Nailberry
Rouge Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry polishes are such good quality, and this deeper red is so good for autumn.
OPI
Red Nail Polish Big Apple Red
The OG.
6. Rich Burgundy
Ok, so not necessarily a new trend, but one I come back to every single season. A burgundy pedicure will always look elegant thanks to its timeless, autumnal appeal. Pair this pedicure with navy tones for ultimate style points.
Get the Look:
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Rouge Noir
Editors regard this as the best burgundy nail polish of all time.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.