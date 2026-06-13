Trust Us, We’ll All Be Swapping Intricate Nail Art for Naked Manicures This Summer

Despite my saved folder being full to the brim of intricate nail art designs and 2026’s chicest nail trends, I have to come clean and admit that when it comes to manicures, my tastes are pretty basic. Sure, I can admire an animal print mani or an embellished design, but the maintenance of having to frequent a nail salon every three weeks just doesn’t suit my Type B personality. So when I learned that one of this year’s biggest nail trends was going to be all about enhancing your bare nails, rather than masking them with bold colours or detaileddesigns, I was over the moon. Enter: the naked manicure.
What Is a Naked Manicure?
The nail equivalent of a “no makeup, makeup” look, a naked manicure is all about showing off healthy, well-groomed nails that still look polished. “The trend might be called ‘naked’, but it works because in reality the nails have still been prepped, shaped and coated in a sheer polish to protect them,” explains manicurist Jaz Moger. Part of its appeal is undeniably that it’s a simple nail look that feels like a welcome contrast to the maximalist manicures that often dominate our social feeds or the hands of the A-list. Plus, we all live busy lives, and the beauty of the naked manicure is that you don’t have to worry about chips or visible regrowth—it delivers a put-together finish but without the upkeep.
How to Create a Naked Manicure
“To create a naked manicure, I would file the nails to a natural-looking shape, prep the cuticles, and then paint a couple of coats of a smoothing, nude-coloured polish,” says Moger. She rates Manucurist’s Active Smooth (£16)—a sheer nail treatment available in a few different undertones. “It’s my go-to when I’m having a gel break as the formula nourishes the nails while blurring any imperfections,” she explains. “You could also opt for sheer, translucent pink colours to rock this minimal manicure.”
Latest Videos From
Naked Manicure Inspiration
Simple but meticulously executed, this naked manicure is so shiny that it looks like glass.
A natural French manicure is undeniably elegant—and less high-maintenance than having to perfect those white tips yourself.
If you prefer your nails with a slight tint, make like Harriet Westmoreland and use a couple of coats of the iconic Dior Nail Glow (£29) for this subtly pink mani.
Not only does this créme manicure look sumptuous, but the hands themselves are gleaming too.
For a slightly more polished take on the naked manicure, opt for nudes and pinks with a pearly sheen or a subtle shimmer.
The Best Products for a Naked Manicure
Manucurist
Active Smooth 00
Available in 4 natural-looking shades, this nail care treatment uses AHAs and vitamin E to smooth and nourish.
Dior
Vernis Nail Glow
A cult nail brightening treatment that leaves nails bright and radiant.
Essie
To the Rescue UV Gel Damage Repair Nail Treatment
Not only does this nail-strengthening treatment repair the damage that gel manicures might have caused, but it leaves nails looking glossy and plump.
Manucurist
Milky Pink
You can't go wrong with a milky pink shade if you prefer your naked manicure with a little more coverage.
OPI
Nature Strong Glow Up Nail & Cuticle Oil
Keep cuticles looking polished and smooth with this vitamin-enriched treatment oil.
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